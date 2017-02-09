After Trump meeting, Intel announces $7 billion Arizona factory investment

On Wednesday, Intel CEO Brain Krzanich unveiled plans to complete an advanced semiconductor factory in Chandler, Arizona, from the Oval Office, standing next to President Trump. Intel, the world's largest computer chip maker, broke ground on the plant in 2011 (former President Barack Obama visited in 2012), but Intel suspended the project when the PC market hit a slump. Krzanich said the company decided to make this $7 billion investment now because of "the tax and regulatory policies we see the administration pushing forward."
In a note to employees, Krzanich said Intel had coordinated the unveiling with the White House starting a few weeks ago to signal support for the parts of Trump's agenda that benefit Intel, like the push to make U.S. manufacturing more globally competitive. But "when we disagree, we don't walk away," he added.
Intel and other big Silicon Valley companies have signed on to a legal brief opposing Trump's executive order banning travel and immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations, but many of them are in favor of Trump's proposed corporate tax breaks and seek incentives for research and development. Intel also wants the federal government to scale back restrictions on exporting certain types of advanced chip technology, The New York Times notes, specifically regulations that "forbid the company from making its high-end processors in China." About half of Intel's 106,000 employees are in the U.S. Peter Weber
A decade before Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, he bought some land in Scotland for a golf course. Not everyone embraced his business venture — including a very cranky neighbor, Michael Forbes, who colorfully refused to sell Trump his land. Full Frontal's Amy Hoggart returned to her native U.K. to talk to Forbes and other Scottish critics of Trump, seeking advice drawn from their experience battling and thwarting the man who is now America's president. A lot of the advice, and the clip, involves very NSFW language, maybe softened a bit because it is delivered in a Scottish brogue.
"What advice would you give to Americans?" Hoggart asked Forbes. "Just keep pissing him off," the farmer replied. "Just keep him busy by annoying him, and then he can't do all the stuff we're worried about?" she translated. Forbes nodded: "Keep pissing him off, and he'll crack up, and he'll end up in a padded cell." Watch below (with a reminder: NSFW). Peter Weber
The big news of the day was the Senate confirming Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show, but all the real drama happened Tuesday night, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made Sen. Elizabeth Warren sit down and be quiet, using the Senate's arcane Rule 19. "They kept her from reading a letter from Coretta Scott King," Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow, criticizing Sessions on black voting rights, he explained. "It's all part of the GOP's February message: Happy Black History Month, now shut up about the bad stuff."
"So, to recap: These days, a black person can't get their message heard even when a white person is saying it — unless that white person is a guy," Colbert said, "because this morning a bunch of white male senators were allowed to read excerpts from King's letter on the Senate floor. Of course, the men weren't silenced; that would violate Senate Rule 18: Bros before hos."
Colbert turned to the kerfuffle over Nordstrom deciding to dump Ivanka Trump's clothes and accessories. "Apparently the clothes weren't selling well, and dropping an underperforming brand is a decision any businessman would understand — except one," he said, reading Trump's Nordstrom tweet and Press Secretary Sean Spicer's defense of said tweet. "This is crazy — this is insane! You can't use the power of the office of the president to protect a family business, all right?" Colbert said. "That would be like Jimmy Carter making all of us drink Billy Beer, or that would be like George Bush invading a country that had oil — you can't do it." He ended trying to decipher another Trump tweet — "EASY D, which I think used to be Trump's rapper name back in the '80s" — and patting CNN's Jake Tapper on the back for a job well done. Watch below. Peter Weber
Democrats face lots of challenges in opposing President Trump's agenda, not least because "every day there's some new, absurd controversy" that draws everyone's attention, Seth Meyers said on Wednesday's Late Night, pointing to the hullaballoo over whether Trump really wanders the East Wing in a bathrobe. "While the media is obsessing over bathrobes" — that's clearly late-night comedy territory — "Trump and Republicans are quietly rolling back Obama-era on everything from the environment to Wall Street," Meyers said, including a rule that "literally says you can't try to rip people off." Meyers clearly thinks this rule rollback is a bad idea.
"So the question is, can Democrats do anything to stop Trump's slash-and-burn agenda?" Meyers asked. He said they've come close, citing the 51-50 confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. "DeVos was nearly stopped in part as a result of the grassroots energy building on the left right now," he said. "But Democrats have to do more than just be against things — they also have to have something to offer to Americans who are so desperate for change that they voted for Donald Trump."
He played a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaking over the weekend. "'The excuses end now' — Elizabeth Warren is like a high school football coach giving a halftime speech," Meyers said, "but the Democratic Party is like the Atlanta Falcons drifting off during a halftime speech and forgetting there's more football to play." Quarterbacking the Democrats, as Meyers explains it, is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and that just won't do, he said. "Democrats, you're the Pussycat Dolls of Capitol Hill — it's been a while since you've had a hit." Republicans obviously don't care what Democrats have to say, he added, noting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's move to silence Warren on Tuesday night, and his reasoning. "Nevertheless, she persisted?" Meyers repeated. "McConnell tried to slam Warren and instead he gave her the tagline for an action movie." Watch below. Peter Weber
Late Wednesday, a federal judge blocked health insurer Anthem's $54 billion bid to buy rival Cigna, arguing the merger would reduce competition and likely lead to higher prices for customers. The Justice Department had sued to block the deal last summer, and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's ruling follows a different federal judge's decision two weeks ago to block the proposed merger of Aetna and Humana on similar antitrust grounds. If the two deals had gone through, the five biggest U.S. health insurers would have been consolidated into three giant companies.
Anthem and Cigna are trying different business models to reduce costs and improve care, and "eliminating this competition from the marketplace would diminish the opportunity for the firms' ideas to be tested and refined, when this is just the sort of innovation the antitrust rules are supposed to foster," Judge Jackson wrote in her 12-page ruling. "The evidence has also shown that the merger is likely to result in higher prices, and that it will have other anticompetitive effects: It will eliminate the two firms' vigorous competition against each other for national accounts, reduce the number of national carriers available to respond to solicitations in the future, and diminish the prospects for innovation in the market."
Anthem did not say if it will appeal the ruling. The American Medical Association cheered the decision as a victory in the "David vs. Goliath battle between consumers and mega insurers." Peter Weber
Last week, Nordstrom said it will stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories, citing poor sales, and on Wednesday morning, President Trump hit back, tweeting: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" He retweeted that from the official @POTUS account, too. Many people thought it unseemly for the president of the United States to attack a U.S. company for its business judgment, but at Wednesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer assured America this is personal, not business.
"I think this is less about his family's business and an attack on his daughter," Spicer said. "He has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success." When a reporter reminded him that Ivanka, 35, has supposedly removed herself from running the company, Spicer pointed out that "it's still her name on it," and "there are clearly efforts to undermine that name based on her father's positions on particular policies." The Nordstrom decision "is a direct attack on his policies and her name," he added.
It is Spicer's job to defend the president, but House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is supposed to keep the White House honest. He didn't have a problem with Trump's tweet, either. "I think most people can relate to the fact that a father, a doting father with very successful children, is going to look after those children and, you know, if he sees something going wrong, he's going to call it out," Chaffetz told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "He's not just the father," Blitzer noted. "He's also the president of the United States." Chaffetz was unmoved: "I think the president has the right to weigh in on his opinion on things, and especially as it relates to his children."
Two of Trump's children, of course, purportedly run his business, and Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, is a top Trump adviser. CNN's Jake Tapper noted some of the ethical concerns:
If the concern is that Trump's tweets have the power to tank a company's stock price, Nordstrom took the tweet in stride.
Nordstrom stock closed up more than 4% for the day after Trump's tweet. It was their 6th best day on the market in 12 months pic.twitter.com/dOhQToS3Du
— Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) February 8, 2017
And that's not great news for Ivanka Trump's clothing brand. Peter Weber
Within a day of hearing about a dog that needed $400 for surgery, a second grade class at Shawnee Heights Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas, went above and beyond that goal, raising $450.
Dog surprises second grade class that helped save him.https://t.co/Aod1Prot1X pic.twitter.com/AeRqsPGlPz
— KSNT News (@KSNTNews) February 4, 2017
Last month, an Australian Shepherd named Ryker was found abandoned with a broken leg, and brought to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. The organization posted a video of Ryker on its Facebook page, and requested donations for a surgery to amputate his leg. After the students saw the video they went home, where they raided their piggy banks and asked for money from family and friends, and returned to school the next day with $450.
Last Friday, Ryker stopped by the school to surprise the students, bringing with him individualized thank you notes for every child. They squealed when he entered the classroom, with one student telling KSNT, "I felt like I was going to cry because I was so happy." Catherine Garcia
They're the most unfailingly polite people in the world, yet even Canadians can't keep from mocking the idea of Sarah Palin being the next U.S. ambassador to Ottawa.
The former Alaska governor and inventor of words is being considered for the position, The Guardian reports, with her name being bandied about in the U.S. and Canada. When asked about it on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was coy, saying: "We have no additional ambassador nominations or announcements to make on that front. I'm sure at some point we will have soon."
Canadians were quick to make their feelings known on Twitter:
Sarah Palin as ambassador? Well that would show how little Steve Bannon and his pal @realDonaldTrump think of Canada https://t.co/Js4B2Qseah
— Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) February 8, 2017
Sarah Palin ambassador to Canada? Our 2 official languages are French and English. She will have to learn at least one #canpoli pic.twitter.com/G0UwKkNDsU
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) February 9, 2017
If #Sarah Palin is ambassador to Canada I suggest Nickelback as ambassador to USA
— Steve Birch (@squidlybirch) February 9, 2017
Sarah Palin is being considered for job as ambassador to Canada. She's presently on a flight to Europe to meet with us. #sarahpalin
— Rob Willcott (@advantagephysio) February 9, 2017
If Sarah Palin becomes US Ambassador to Canada that is a hell of piece of karmic retribution for Bieber and Celine Dion...
— Craig Welsh (@towniebastard) February 8, 2017
Whatever happens, get ready, Tina Fey. Catherine Garcia