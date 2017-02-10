Boston-based Reebok releases 'nevertheless, she persisted' shirts in support of Elizabeth Warren

When an arcane Senate rule silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended the decision by saying: "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

He had unwittingly given liberal women a rallying cry in the process:

The athletic brand Reebok is piggy-backing on the viral success with a "nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt. "We watched this week as our own state['s] senator was 'silenced' by her critics for doing her job," Dan Mazei, a senior director at the Boston-based company, told Mic in an email. "As dismayed as we were, we were also reignited by the rallying cry of, 'nevertheless, she persisted.'"

The shirt costs $20, with the full amount going to Women's March, which organizes women's movements around the world. "This is a unifying message that can inspire women everywhere from the Senate floor to the starting line of a marathon and everywhere in-between — all the places women have been obstructed from seeing through their ambitions. But, they persist," Mazei said.

Reebok has released its own "Nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt, with proceeds going towards the Women's March https://t.co/lsT9A60N1O pic.twitter.com/RALLjufrb2 — Rachel Lubitz (@rachellubitz) February 10, 2017

It's a move competitor Under Armour might want to take note of. Under Armour's sponsored athletes have recently come out in protest of the company's CEO praising President Donald Trump. "It is important to me that [the CEO] and UA take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to … motivate ALL people to be their best selves," ballerina Misty Copeland said. Jeva Lange