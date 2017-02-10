Boston-based Reebok releases 'nevertheless, she persisted' shirts in support of Elizabeth Warren
When an arcane Senate rule silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended the decision by saying: "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."
He had unwittingly given liberal women a rallying cry in the process:
Never stop persisting. #ShePersisted pic.twitter.com/EQ5bmq88d5
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017
The athletic brand Reebok is piggy-backing on the viral success with a "nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt. "We watched this week as our own state['s] senator was 'silenced' by her critics for doing her job," Dan Mazei, a senior director at the Boston-based company, told Mic in an email. "As dismayed as we were, we were also reignited by the rallying cry of, 'nevertheless, she persisted.'"
The shirt costs $20, with the full amount going to Women's March, which organizes women's movements around the world. "This is a unifying message that can inspire women everywhere from the Senate floor to the starting line of a marathon and everywhere in-between — all the places women have been obstructed from seeing through their ambitions. But, they persist," Mazei said.
Reebok has released its own "Nevertheless, she persisted" T-shirt, with proceeds going towards the Women's March https://t.co/lsT9A60N1O pic.twitter.com/RALLjufrb2
— Rachel Lubitz (@rachellubitz) February 10, 2017
It's a move competitor Under Armour might want to take note of. Under Armour's sponsored athletes have recently come out in protest of the company's CEO praising President Donald Trump. "It is important to me that [the CEO] and UA take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to … motivate ALL people to be their best selves," ballerina Misty Copeland said. Jeva Lange
Apple reported having a record $246.1 billion in cash reserves in the fourth quarter of 2016, larger than Sri Lanka's estimated 2016 GDP. If counted as its own public company, Apple's cash hoard by itself would be the 13th-largest firm in the world, CNBC reports.
Most of that money is held outside the U.S. to avoid taxation. But President Trump's proposed repatriation scheme could encourage Apple to bring some of that cash back into the country, where experts suspect it would be used to acquire other companies. Last month, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is "always looking at acquisitions" of companies "of all sizes." Apple has purchased about 15 to 20 companies a year for the last four years, Cook said.
But first things first, he told CNBC: "Repatriation is front and center. That is good for the country and Apple."
Protesters blocked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering the Jefferson Middle School Academy in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning during her first visit to a K-12 public school since her swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. A video circulated by a local ABC affiliate showed DeVos attempting to enter the school's side door, only to be physically denied entry by a small group of protesters. DeVos was then ushered back into her government vehicle and driven away, though she ended up entering the school through another door.
WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school--turned away and left.
Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm
— ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017
Parents and teachers protested at the school Friday, concerned about the billionaire's record of lobbying for private school vouchers and doubting the merits of the public school system. "Betsy DeVos does not represent our students or our families here in D.C.," a D.C. charter school teacher at the protest told The Washington Post. "She doesn't have our best interests at heart."
Vice President Mike Pence was required to step in to cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos, the first time a vice president has been called on to tip a Cabinet nomination.
Though this was DeVos' first visit to a K-12 public school, it was not her first school visit as education secretary: On Thursday, she visited Howard University, a historically black college in Washington, D.C. Becca Stanek
In just six letters, Kellyanne Conway expertly burned Hillary Clinton for her tweet trolling President Trump. On Thursday night, Clinton simply tweeted "3-0," referencing the 3-0 ruling issued by a federal appeals court Thursday against reinstating Trump's executive order that bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Conway's response wasn't much longer, but was equally biting:
PA, WI, MI. https://t.co/wqhYCU2qe2
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017
For those who haven't been keeping count like Trump's former campaign manager obviously has, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are three critical states Clinton lost to Trump in the presidential election. Becca Stanek
At least three people connected with the Standing Rock protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline have been questioned by the FBI, The Guardian has confirmed, though the nature of their investigation is unclear. However, the FBI agents involved were reportedly pulled from domestic terror investigations, sparking fears that the protest movement may be targeted as an extremist group.
"The idea that the government would attempt to construe this indigenous-led nonviolent movement into some kind of domestic terrorism investigation is unfathomable to me," said civil rights attorney Lauren Regan, who is offering legal counsel to the protesters who were contacted. "It's outrageous, it's unwarranted ... and it's unconstitutional." At least one of the three is a Native American.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will grant an easement for the pipeline construction to continue, reversing the Obama administration's decision that an alternate route should be found to avoid work on sacred Standing Rock Sioux lands and beneath a tribal water source. Bonnie Kristian
After Trump’s immigration order, Canada is seeing a spike in illegal immigration from Minnesota
Minnesota has a reputation for welcoming refugees and immigrants, including people from the seven majority-Muslim nations — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen — targeted in President Trump's currently suspended executive order. With the fear of potential deportation looming large in their minds, some Minnesotans who hail from those countries have begun fleeing to Canada, illegally immigrating to a small Manitoba town, Emerson, just across the border to claim refugee status.
In frigid winter weather, the journey is risky, as it must be partially made on foot. Still, said Badal Macalin Mohamed, who is from Somalia, the risk is worth avoiding any chance he might be deported back to a country where militants from the Islamic extremist group al Shabaab killed his father.
A representative of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, which works with refugees, said her organization is preparing for more arrivals from Minnesota in coming months. Watch a local news report on the phenomenon below. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump reportedly reassured top aide Kellyanne Conway that he backed her up "completely" after she apologized to him Thursday for promoting his daughter's brand from the White House press briefing room, CNN reported Friday, citing a senior administration official. Conway, while on Fox News on Thursday morning, told viewers to "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" and outright said she was giving the first daughter's apparel line "a free commercial."
Trump also reportedly told Conway that he "hated" the word "counseled," which was the word White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used Thursday when asked how the White House was handling Conway's comments.
Conway took to Twitter on Friday to assure everyone that all is well between her and Trump:
POTUS supports me, and millions of Americans support him & his agenda. https://t.co/FTaPXTymGV
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017
Legal experts contend Conway's promotional remarks may violate a federal ethics law that prohibits employees of the executive branch from using their office to endorse "any product, service, or enterprise." On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics noting Conway's apparent breach. Chaffetz has called Conway's endorsement a "textbook violation" that was "clearly over the line" and "needs to be dealt with." Becca Stanek
More than half of Trump voters say the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre is proof Trump's immigration ban is necessary
Over 50 percent of people who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election say that the Bowling Green Massacre — which never occurred — is proof that Trump's ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries is necessary, a new Public Policy Polling survey found. Fifty-one percent of Trump voters said the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre was proof of the need for heightened security, while just 2 percent of Hillary Clinton voters said the same.
Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly cited the "Bowling Green Massacre" in interviews, although she later said she "misspoke." Conway had apparently intended to reference two "radicalized" Iraqi refugees who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda. Though both men are serving life sentences, the FBI said that neither man was charged with "plotting attacks within the United States," nor did the men have any intent to do so.
Nevertheless, 23 percent of Americans overall say the "Bowling Green Massacre" is proof of the necessity of Trump's immigration ban, while 57 percent disagree. PPP adds that "by a 48/43 spread, voters do think that the intent of the executive order is to be a Muslim ban. And just 22 percent support a Muslim ban, to 65 percent who are opposed." Another 66 percent of voters think the ban was poorly executed, a judgment they held even before a federal appeals court ruled 3-0 on Thursday against reinstating Trump's ban.
The PPP poll reached 712 registered voters on Feb. 7 and 8, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percent. Jeva Lange