North Korea test-fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan between Japan and North Korea on Sunday, a provocation likely timed to coincide with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's weekend meeting with President Trump.

"North Korea's most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable. North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Abe said in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is staying with the president. "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%," Trump remarked at the joint news conference.

South Korea has also condemned the test, which is believed to have used a midrange missile, not an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon. Watch the U.S.-Japanese press conference below. Bonnie Kristian