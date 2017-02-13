Sean Spicer picked a fight with Us Weekly, lost big-league

On Friday, Washingtonian magazine reported that Carl Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and early backer of President Trump, had interviewed for the White House press secretary job currently held by Sean Spicer, citing "two senior administration officials familiar with the matter." Higbie told Washingtonian that he had "offered my services" to the White House and was "honored to be even considered for this," later clarifying on Twitter:

FOR THE RECORD: in last few weeks I spoke to some in admin regarding communications or spox positions, NO formal interviews. — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) February 11, 2017

On Saturday night — a short while before Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as "Spicey" Spicer on Saturday Night Live — Spicer slapped back with what he probably thought, with some justification, was a pithy retort:

Getting government updates from @Washingtonian is like getting stock tips from @usweekly https://t.co/Fi9NVbvKHI — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 12, 2017

He probably should have either left Us Weekly out of it or subtweeted the celebrity gossip magazine, though.

.@seanspicer Thanks, Spicey! @usweekly does not recommend investing in individual stocks. Stick with a broad mix of low-cost index funds. — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2017

So now you know: Whoever is running social media at Us Weekly is better at giving investment advice than the White House press secretary is at picking fights on Twitter. You can pick your own GIF to encapsulate the burn. Peter Weber