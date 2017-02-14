The pages of Playboy will soon feature nudity again

Not that it matters because you definitely only read it for the articles, but a year after ditching nude photos, Playboy is bringing them back.
"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem," Cooper Hefner, the company's chief creative officer and son of founder Hugh Hefner, said in a statement Monday. "Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."
The company had decided it was time to step away from full frontal nudity in 2015, and Pamela Anderson was the last one to bare all for the January/February 2016 issue. Playboy's circulation has diminished over time, dropping from 5.6 million in 1975 to around 800,000 in recent years, Reuters reports, and that was one of the reasons behind the change. In addition to reintroducing nudity, the March/April 2017 issue (emblazoned with the headline "Naked is Normal") will also include features from the magazine's heyday, including "The Playboy Philosophy" column that ended in the 1960s. Cooper Hefner said this edition is a "reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come." Catherine Garcia
President Trump dealt with his first national security emergency at the dinner table in the middle of a crowded terrace at his Mar-a-Lago club amid a flurry of aides, waiters, and papers being illuminated by the flashes (and thus cameras) of cellphones — not exactly as secure as the White House Situation Room, Seth Meyers noted on Monday's Late Night. The details of the open-air, candle-lit emergency meeting were provided to CNN by members of the club, who also shared photos on social media. Meyers showed one of the photos. "Even in a crisis, Trump knows where the camera is," he noted. "Look at him, he's making a face like a sitcom dad saying 'North Korea, you've done it again.'"
Meyers taped the segment before national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday, but he gave a summary of the events that led to the firing. He also noted that after Trump's rocky phone calls with foreign leaders, only 29 percent of Americans think other world leaders respect Trump, fewer than the 49 percent who said the same thing of George W. Bush at this stage of his presidency — then Meyers showed Trump and Bush struggling to open doors to prove... well, something.
Trump is not helping his standing with lawmakers and the public by obsessively repeating his widely dismissed claims of massive voter fraud, most recently his contention that Hillary Clinton only won New Hampshire because of illegal voters from Massachusetts. "So the president of the United States thinks thousands of people were bussed in from Massachusetts to illegally vote in New Hampshire?" Meyers asked, incredulously. "I'm from New Hampshire and I can tell you, we'd notice if thousands of people from Massachusetts showed up on busses — that's the invasion we're most afraid of: 'We're here for your tax-free liquor and your foliage — lay down your arms!'"
Meyers ended by welcoming White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller to the national stage, after he made the rounds on Sunday talk shows — and issued some chillingly authoritarian statements about executive power. "The only way that statement could be more terrifying is if he yelled it in German," Meyers said. "By the way, in case you're wondering what being sinister does to you, that guy is 31 years old and he already looks like he's two-thirds of the way to Montgomery Burns." Watch below. Peter Weber
Police and fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out Monday evening in a giant parking structure at Disneyland, which destroyed four cars, sent four employees to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and caused nearly $180,000 in damage.
PHOTOS: Multiple cars catch fire inside Disneyland parking structure https://t.co/PLft65XzbI pic.twitter.com/9mfesq78Fg
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 14, 2017
The fire on the second floor of the Mickey & Friends structure was reported at 4:40 p.m., and was out by 5:35 p.m. Officials said four additional cars sustained major damage and three other employees suffered smoke inhalation, but they did not have to go to the hospital. The fire does not appear to have been deliberately set, authorities say, and an investigation is underway.
Disneyland Parking Lot Fire Causes Smoke Inhalation and Vehicular Damage https://t.co/Lq9ri8oebl pic.twitter.com/OLvHZv3Ore
— The DIS (@TheDIS) February 14, 2017
The parking structure has 10,000 parking spots, and when it opened in 2000, it was considered the largest such structure in North America, the Los Angeles Times reports. Disneyland kept guests away from the structure as the fire burned, and visitors with cars on the second level weren't able to get to their vehicles until around 8 p.m. Catherine Garcia
Scientists exploring the deepest part of the ocean discovered extremely high levels of a toxic pollutant that was banned in the late 1970s because of its harmful effect on the environment.
A robotic submarine dispatched to the Mariana trench in the Pacific Ocean found in the pitch black water tiny crustaceans that were contaminated with 50 times more toxic chemicals than crabs that live in very polluted rivers in China, The Guardian reports. "We still think of the deep ocean as being this remote and pristine realm, safe from human impact, but our research shows that, sadly, this could not be further from the truth," said Alan Jamieson of Newcastle University, who led the research. "The fact that we found such extraordinary levels of these pollutants really brings home the long-term, devastating impact that mankind is having on the planet."
In an article for the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, Jamieson's team explains that the industrial chemicals, known as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), can interfere with reproduction; they accumulate in fat and are water-repellent, so they are found at the top of the food chain and stick to plastic waste. While it surprised scientists that POPs were found in the most inaccessible place on Earth, Katherine Dafforn, a marine ecologist at the University of New South Wales, pointed out to The Guardian we "still know more about the surface of the moon than that of the ocean floor," and the research by Jamieson and his team "has provided clear evidence that the deep ocean, rather than being remote, is highly connected to surface waters. Their findings are crucial for future monitoring and management of these unique environments." Catherine Garcia
With its effusive praise and admiring tone, Michael Flynn's resignation letter could double as an early valentine to President Trump.
After less than a month on the job, Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, stepped down Monday night after a new report was published saying the White House had been warned by the Department of Justice that Flynn spoke about sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail. Flynn began his resignation letter by describing what he said his duties were as the adviser, and said he apologized to Vice President Mike Pence and Trump for "inadvertently" briefing Pence and others with "incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador."
With the formalities out of the way, Flynn launched into a full-fledged gush-fest, saying Trump "in just three weeks has reoriented American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America's leadership position in the world." He thanked Trump for "his personal loyalty" and friendship, and then paid him the ultimate compliment: "I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in U.S. history, and I firmly believe the American people will be well served as they all work together to help Make America Great Again." Catherine Garcia
White House policy chief Stephen Miller went on almost all the Sunday talks shows last weekend, and while President Trump tweeted out an attaboy, Miller was generally derided for doubling down on Trump's widely debunked claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. "I'm prepared to go on any show, anywhere, any time, and repeat it," Miller said on ABC News This Week. On Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert took Stephen Miller's words literally but not seriously, and the result is what appear to be very boring outtakes on shows like The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones.
Meanwhile, if you're already trying to figure out who will portray Miller on Saturday Night Live, Scrubs star Zach Braff already called dibs. Peter Weber
Dear Lorne, I will shave my head to play this guy. Pleeeease. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/60p0TEPh7N
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 13, 2017
Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night as President Trump's national security adviser.
Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, resigned just a few hours after The Washington Post published a story about the Department of Justice having warned the White House that Flynn had communicated with the Russian ambassador to the United States about sanctions and could be subject to blackmail. It was also reported that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about the topics he discussed with the ambassador.
In his resignation letter, Flynn wrote that he "held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the president, his advisers, and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude. Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology."
Earlier in the day, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Flynn still had the full confidence of the president, but not long after, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was "evaluating the situation." NBC News reports that Keith Kellogg, a retired general, has been named acting national security adviser. Catherine Garcia
It was not a good Monday for President Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn — the lowlights include White House officials giving conflicting statements on his standing with Trump, the release of a report saying he's viewed as being potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail, and finally, a Republican congressman calling on him to resign if it comes out he misled the administration.
In a statement, Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said that in Flynn's role as national security adviser, he is "responsible to the president, vice president, and the American people. It is his duty to be fully transparent and forthright in his actions — anything less is unacceptable. If in fact he purposely misled the president, he should step down immediately."
The Washington Post reported Monday night that Flynn's pre-inauguration communications with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. included talk of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration. Flynn reportedly misled Vice President Mike Pence and several other administration officials by telling them he never discussed the sanctions with the ambassador; Pence and White House press secretary Sean Spicer went on to publicly support Flynn and backed up his version of events regarding the phone conversations. Catherine Garcia