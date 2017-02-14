Oklahoma anti-abortion lawmaker calls pregnant women 'host' bodies

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma House's Public Health Committee is scheduled to vote on HB 1441, a bill that would require a woman to get written permission from her sexual partner before getting an abortion and requiring her to identify the father to her doctor. The bill was written by state Rep. Justin Humphrey (R), and while a similar law was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992, he told The Intercept's Jordan Smith last week that it's time to push the issue again, because he believes "one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions." It is how he described women to Smith, though, that made news:
"I understand that they feel like that is their body," he said of women. "I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you're a 'host.' And you know when you enter into a relationship you're going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don't get pregnant," he explained. "So that's where I'm at. I'm like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you're irresponsible then don't claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you're the host and you invited that in." [The Intercept]
Humphrey, who is apparently in favor of birth control, makes an exception for incest, rape, and a pregnant woman's health, and he told Smith the original point was to get "fathers to have to pay child support at the beginning," from conception, but that language was removed from the bill. Of all the abortion-related bills in the Oklahoma legislature, "this one, by far, was the one that bothered us the most," Rev. Shannon Speidel told The Intercept. "There were a lot of feelings about it. In a state that doesn’t really spend a lot of time on domestic violence issues it really just showed ignorance regarding what relationships can be for some women." You can read more about the legislation at The Intercept and The Oklahoman. Peter Weber
"Have you seen the new White House Valentine's Day cards?" Jimmy Kimmel asked on Monday night's Kimmel Live. "These are cards like the ones kids would give out in school, but each of these features a character from the Trump administration." Of course you hadn't seen them unless you work for Jimmy Kimmel Live, but you can rectify that below. Dr. Ben Carson, HUD secretary, wants you to know that "loving you isn't brain surgery," and Kellyanne Conway promises that her "love for you is as real as the Bowling Green Massacre," but some of the other cards have slightly sharper elbows. Watch below, and may the valentines you receive on Tuesday be as sweet as Michael Flynn's. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert isn't sure Trump should treat Mar-a-Lago's crowded terrace like the Situation Room
President Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend, and paying club members frequently swarmed his table for a little face time with the president of the United States. "Now, I know that sounds like corruption...." Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, leaving it at that. But the big story about Mar-a-Lago was Trump's curious handling of his first national security emergency, an unexpected missile launch by North Korea.
"This is a provocation by a rogue nuclear state, so President Trump immediately retreated to a secure location where he could be briefed on the details," Colbert said, adding, "I'm just kidding." Instead, he and Abe huddled at a dinner table on the Mar-a-Lago terrace, surrounded by aides, private servers, and fellow club members. "Other diners even posted Facebook photos of Trump and Abe looking at one imagines are classified documents by the light of someone's cellphone flashlight," Colbert said. "But I'm sure those documents are secure — unless that cellphone flashlight also somehow has a camera attached to it — can't happen. Another guy posted Facebook photos of himself with a guy who carries around the nuclear launch codes, identifying the staffer by name."
Colbert dedicated the last part of his monologue to needling White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who made his forceful debut on the national stage on the Sunday talk shows. Colbert raised his eyebrow's over Miller's claim that the president's national security powers "will not be questioned" — "Will not be questioned?" he asked. "Let me test that theory: What the [censored] are you talking about?" — and laughed at Miller's assertion that Trump's $22 billion Mexico border wall will pay for itself.
But he drew a line at Miller's bold defense of Trump's widely dismissed claim that thousands of Massachusetts voters traveled to New Hampshire to cost Trump victory in the state. Miller said he wouldn't provide proof on the Sunday shows, but he would defend the claim on any show, at any time. "Any show, anytime, anywhere?" Colbert asked. "Perfect. How about The Late Show, tomorrow, at the Ed Sullivan Theater?" Since Miller has already pre-committed, "if you don't show up, I'm going to call you a liar," Colbert warned, sweetening the pot — kind of. "And if you do show up, I'm going to call you a liar to your face." Watch below. Peter Weber
White House aides reportedly live in fear of looking 'low-energy' or 'weak,' being mocked on SNL
The resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn tops a rocky, action-packed 25 days of the Trump administration. But despite regular assurances that things are settling down in the West Wing, "the chaos and competing factions that were a Trump trademark in business and campaigning now are starting to define his presidency," The Washington Post reports, citing "interviews with a dozen White House officials as well as other Republicans." The portrait painted by these mostly anonymous sources is of a White House where face time with President Trump is crucial, leading to a lot of unproductive loitering outside the Oval Office, and status is everything. The Post's Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker offer some examples:
Some senior officials are worried about their own standing with the president, who through his casual conversations with friends and associates sometimes seems to hint that a shake-up could come at a moment's notice. Aides said they strive to avoid appearing "weak" or "low energy" — two of Trump's least favorite attributes.
Staffers buzz privately about who is up and who is down, with many eagerly gossiping about which poor colleague gets an unflattering portrayal on NBC's Saturday Night Live. For the past two weeks, it has been White House press secretary Sean Spicer. But aides said Trump was especially upset by a sketch that cast White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon as the Grim Reaper manipulating the president — who was ultimately relegated to a miniature desk, playing dolefully with an expandable toy. [The Washington Post]
Jockeying for pole position isn't unusual in new administrations, but panicking over whether you will appear on a sketch comedy show is odd. So are the serial falsehoods, uncoordinated policy rollouts, and strained relationship with the president's own party on Capitol Hill, says George W. Bush administration official Steve Schmidt. "The incompetence, the sloppiness, and the leaking is unprecedented." And much of this plays out on live national TV, where aides know that Trump gets a good portion of his information.
Trump's team is headed by these newly minted "big, national personalities where everything they do is amplified," Ed Rollins, another veteran GOP strategist, tells The Washington Post. "The real problem here is you have a bunch of people who were pretty much unknown four months ago, and now they're all characters on Saturday Night Live.'" You can read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Not that it matters because you definitely only read it for the articles, but a year after ditching nude photos, Playboy is bringing them back.
"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem," Cooper Hefner, the company's chief creative officer and son of founder Hugh Hefner, said in a statement Monday. "Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."
The company had decided it was time to step away from full frontal nudity in 2015, and Pamela Anderson was the last one to bare all for the January/February 2016 issue. Playboy's circulation has diminished over time, dropping from 5.6 million in 1975 to around 800,000 in recent years, Reuters reports, and that was one of the reasons behind the change. In addition to reintroducing nudity, the March/April 2017 issue (emblazoned with the headline "Naked is Normal") will also include features from the magazine's heyday, including "The Playboy Philosophy" column that ended in the 1960s. Cooper Hefner said this edition is a "reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come." Catherine Garcia
President Trump dealt with his first national security emergency at the dinner table in the middle of a crowded terrace at his Mar-a-Lago club amid a flurry of aides, waiters, and papers being illuminated by the flashes (and thus cameras) of cellphones — not exactly as secure as the White House Situation Room, Seth Meyers noted on Monday's Late Night. The details of the open-air, candle-lit emergency meeting were provided to CNN by members of the club, who also shared photos on social media. Meyers showed one of the photos. "Even in a crisis, Trump knows where the camera is," he noted. "Look at him, he's making a face like a sitcom dad saying 'North Korea, you've done it again.'"
Meyers taped the segment before National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday, but he gave a summary of the events that led to the firing. He also noted that after Trump's rocky phone calls with foreign leaders, only 29 percent of Americans think other world leaders respect Trump, fewer than the 49 percent who said the same thing of George W. Bush at this stage of his presidency — then Meyers showed Trump and Bush struggling to open doors to prove... well, something.
Trump is not helping his standing with lawmakers and the public by obsessively repeating his widely dismissed claims of massive voter fraud, most recently his contention that Hillary Clinton only won New Hampshire because of illegal voters from Massachusetts. "So the president of the United States thinks thousands of people were bussed in from Massachusetts to illegally vote in New Hampshire?" Meyers asked, incredulously. "I'm from New Hampshire and I can tell you, we'd notice if thousands of people from Massachusetts showed up on buses — that's the invasion we're most afraid of: 'We're here for your tax-free liquor and your foliage — lay down your arms!'"
Meyers ended by welcoming White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller to the national stage, after he made the rounds on Sunday talk shows — and issued some chillingly authoritarian statements about executive power. "The only way that statement could be more terrifying is if he yelled it in German," Meyers said. "By the way, in case you're wondering what being sinister does to you, that guy is 31 years old and he already looks like he's two-thirds of the way to Montgomery Burns." Watch below. Peter Weber
Police and fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out Monday evening in a giant parking structure at Disneyland, which destroyed four cars, sent four employees to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and caused nearly $180,000 in damage.
PHOTOS: Multiple cars catch fire inside Disneyland parking structure https://t.co/PLft65XzbI pic.twitter.com/9mfesq78Fg
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 14, 2017
The fire on the second floor of the Mickey & Friends structure was reported at 4:40 p.m., and was out by 5:35 p.m. Officials said four additional cars sustained major damage and three other employees suffered smoke inhalation, but they did not have to go to the hospital. The fire does not appear to have been deliberately set, authorities say, and an investigation is underway.
Disneyland Parking Lot Fire Causes Smoke Inhalation and Vehicular Damage https://t.co/Lq9ri8oebl pic.twitter.com/OLvHZv3Ore
— The DIS (@TheDIS) February 14, 2017
The parking structure has 10,000 parking spots, and when it opened in 2000, it was considered the largest such structure in North America, the Los Angeles Times reports. Disneyland kept guests away from the structure as the fire burned, and visitors with cars on the second level weren't able to get to their vehicles until around 8 p.m. Catherine Garcia
Scientists exploring the deepest part of the ocean discovered extremely high levels of a toxic pollutant that was banned in the late 1970s because of its harmful effect on the environment.
A robotic submarine dispatched to the Mariana trench in the Pacific Ocean found in the pitch black water tiny crustaceans that were contaminated with 50 times more toxic chemicals than crabs that live in very polluted rivers in China, The Guardian reports. "We still think of the deep ocean as being this remote and pristine realm, safe from human impact, but our research shows that, sadly, this could not be further from the truth," said Alan Jamieson of Newcastle University, who led the research. "The fact that we found such extraordinary levels of these pollutants really brings home the long-term, devastating impact that mankind is having on the planet."
In an article for the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, Jamieson's team explains that the industrial chemicals, known as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), can interfere with reproduction; they accumulate in fat and are water-repellent, so they are found at the top of the food chain and stick to plastic waste. While it surprised scientists that POPs were found in the most inaccessible place on Earth, Katherine Dafforn, a marine ecologist at the University of New South Wales, pointed out to The Guardian we "still know more about the surface of the moon than that of the ocean floor," and the research by Jamieson and his team "has provided clear evidence that the deep ocean, rather than being remote, is highly connected to surface waters. Their findings are crucial for future monitoring and management of these unique environments." Catherine Garcia