U.S. tariffs spark North American trade war

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China lead to market turmoil and growing inflation concerns

What happened

President Trump threw U.S. trade policy into chaos when he slapped steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, shaking financial markets and drawing promises of retaliation from America’s biggest trading partners. Defying hopes for an eleventh-hour reprieve, Trump put 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and doubled an existing 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back, vowing duties on more than $100 billion in U.S. goods, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford pulled U.S. liquor from stores and threatened to cut off electricity exports to the U.S. “This is a very dumb thing to do,” said a visibly angry Trudeau, accusing the U.S. of pulling its “closest friend” into a fight that will “have no winners.” China imposed 10 to 15 percent tariffs on U.S. farm exports, including wheat and corn, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said countermeasures were forthcoming.

