Trump ally says GOP lawmakers aren't discussing Flynn because Valentine's Day

Three weeks ago, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates privately warned the Trump White House that she believed Michael Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador and that he could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. Still, after The Washington Post publicized similar accusations Thursday, alleging that Flynn had the conversations and misled Vice President Mike Pence about them, it took Flynn 97 hours to offer his resignation, which he reportedly did without a request from President Donald Trump.

It was up to Kellyanne Conway to defend those decisions on Tuesday morning, where she told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America: "I can't reveal what the White House knew or didn't know, and who in the White House knew or didn't know" about Flynn.

"Three weeks ago the Justice Department told the White House that Gen. Flynn was misleading the vice president, was misleading the public about his contacts with the Russians," Stephanopoulos pressed. "You had that information. The White House had that information, chose to keep Gen. Flynn in his job, chose not to correct the record, chose not to tell the public what they knew about Gen. Flynn's phone calls."

"I'm not here to say who knew what when, because that would be divulging information that is highly sensitive," Conway said. She added: "We're sorry for this situation, but the president accepted his resignation and he's moving on." Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange