Trump discussed Lockheed Martin's F-35 with a general while Lockheed Martin's biggest competitor was secretly listening
In President Trump's last hurrah as a businessman before being sworn into office, he apparently called up the Air Force general overseeing the Pentagon's "largest weapons program," the Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 jet, while the CEO of Lockheed's biggest competitor listened in, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing Co., was in Trump's New York City office while Trump was questioning the general about how Boeing's Super Hornet fighter compared to Lockheed's F-35C. Muilenburg reportedly "appeared caught off-guard but heard at least Trump's end of the call," people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg.
Trump has publicly questioned the "out of control" costs of the F-35 program, and has even suggested using a Boeing fighter jet instead of the Lockheed jet. Perhaps as problematic as having Lockheed's rival in the room during the call was the fact that Trump directly reached out to the F-35 program manager not once, but twice, about a contract finalized 16 years ago. "When a president ignores the chain of command by going directly to a program manager, it creates chaos in the system," defense analyst Loren Thompson told Bloomberg. "Behavior that looks decisive in the business world can unhinge a military organization that depends on order and discipline."
Read more on President Trump's business calls at Bloomberg. Becca Stanek
Trump rages against 'FAKE NEWS media,' 'low-life leakers,' and 'discredited Democrats' in morning tweet storm
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump combined a few of his favorite talking points: his huge win in the presidential election, fake news, and leaks. Trump, apparently still seething over The New York Times' report that his campaign aides were repeatedly in contact with senior Russian intelligence officials, started out by demanding an apology from the "failing" newspaper, and slamming the "low-life leakers" responsible for passing the information along:
Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
Then, he brought the Democratic Party into it. Still raging about the "FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and 'sources,'" Trump tweeted that at least the media is "more effective" than the "discredited Democrats":
FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
Trump claimed the stories emerging about his aides' alleged contact with Russia were fabricated by Democrats, who are still reeling from their loss in the presidential election that he won with "(306)" electoral votes. The reports are nothing but "fake news!" Trump insisted — just like "any negative polls." Becca Stanek
The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
After a Girl Scout selling cookies was robbed at gunpoint, California cops reached into their own pockets to make things right. Harshita Phardwaj, 12, and her mom were running a cookie stand outside a Union City supermarket when a man threatened them with a gun and stole all their cash. Local police are still looking for the culprit, but decided to help Phardwaj’s fundraising drive by buying all of her remaining cartons of Samoas, Thin Mints, and other Girl Scout Cookies — donating $1,000 in total. “We did what we could to make it loving, compassionate, and healing,” says Officer Lisa Gratez.
The FBI on Wednesday released 389 pages from the bureau's 1970s investigation into alleged racial discrimination in residential properties owned by Trump Management Company, which was run by President Trump's late father, real estate developer Fred Trump. The president was in his late 20s when the probe took place and was serving as president of the company of which his father was the chairman.
The file released this week includes redacted interviews with dozens of Trump employees and tenants, as well as notes from law enforcement involved in the case. Many interviewees report never observing racial bias in the organization's rental practices, though at least one former Trump employee said otherwise.
"I asked Fred Trump what his policy was regarding minorities and he said it was absolutely against the law to discriminate," he said, but later "Fred Trump told me not to rent to blacks" and to offer move-out bonuses to current black renters. He also described being directed to reject a financially-qualified black couple solely because of race, as well as a "code on the top of the front page of the [Trump rental] application to distinguish blacks from whites."
In 1973, the Justice Department brought suit against the Trump company for violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968. The Trumps counter-sued, arguing that they only avoided renting to welfare recipients of any race. In 1975, the government and the Trumps reached a settlement in which the Trumps admitted no wrongdoing but were explicitly prohibited from "discriminating against any person in the terms, conditions, or privileges of sale or rental of a dwelling" and required to run ads welcoming minorities to their properties. Bonnie Kristian
FedEx is not pleased with the state of American infrastructure. The delivery giant says its vehicle fleet goes through nearly twice as many tires as it did 20 years ago, thanks to the country's pothole-ridden roads and highway system. FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight vehicles logged more than 2 billion miles on U.S. roads last year, Quartz reports. The countless potholes are "tearing up tires" faster than ever, said FedEx CEO Fred Smith, creating a costly expenditure at a time when e-commerce and direct-to-consumer shipping has spiked.
Donald Trump does not have narcissistic personality disorder, says the doctor who wrote the clinical definition
There has been a lot of surprisingly serious discussion about President Trump's mental health — one congressman, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), says he will introduce legislation requiring a psychiatrist at the White House, along with the White House physician. Mental health professionals have even disregarded ethical guidelines against diagnosing somebody from afar for Trump, including a group that wrote a letter to The New York Times published Wednesday, suggesting that Trump is psychologically incapable of being president.
Dr. Allen Frances, professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University Medical College, lightly scolded his colleagues for their New York Times letter in his own Valentine's Day letter to The Times, and he shot down the usual mental malady attributed to Trump. "Most amateur diagnosticians have mislabeled President Trump with the diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder," he wrote. "I wrote the criteria that define this disorder, and Mr. Trump doesn't meet them." Frances was chairman of the group that wrote the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders IV, or psychiatry's "bible," so he isn't exaggerating. But if it sounds like he is standing up for Trump, he quickly dispelled that notion:
Mr. Trump causes severe distress rather than experiencing it and has been richly rewarded, rather than punished, for his grandiosity, self-absorption, and lack of empathy. It is a stigmatizing insult to the mentally ill (who are mostly well behaved and well meaning) to be lumped with Mr. Trump (who is neither) ... His psychological motivations are too obvious to be interesting, and analyzing them will not halt his headlong power grab. The antidote to a dystopic Trumpean dark age is political, not psychological. [The New York Times]
Read the rest of his curt letter at The New York Times. Peter Weber
The Eiffel Tower is going behind a wall. The French government has decided to construct a more than eight-foot-tall bulletproof glass barricade around the base of the structure to protect it in the event of a terror attack, USA Today reports.
"The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures," said Paris' Deputy Mayor Jean-Francois Martins.
The construction is expected to cost $20 million. Current security at the base of the Eiffel Tower includes metal grids that were erected for the Euro 2016 soccer tournaments but left up due to continued concerns about terrorism.
Critics have slammed the decision to erect a permanent barricade, claiming that the potential eyesore could threaten French tourism, which has struggled since the 2015 attacks that killed more than 200 people. "It's pure madness!" said retired electrical engineer Bernard Thiebaut. "It's not just a physical barrier, it's also a philosophical and a psychological barrier." He added: "When the Berlin Wall fell down, we said, 'Never again.' Now all the countries in the world are building walls. It's changing the way we live."
"I don't think it would look that nice," said one Canadian tourist to recently visit the structure. "It won't make the Eiffel Tower seem as special or as unique if they are trying to keep everybody out." Jeva Lange
The Kushner family has a "handshake agreement" to buy the Miami Marlins MLB team from owner Jeffrey Loria, but new reports rumoring Loria for the French ambassadorship could turn that deal on its head, The Washington Post reports.
Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is not directly involved in the pursuit of the Marlins, although his brother (and Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law) Joshua Kushner is. Joshua Kushner is perusing the deal with Joseph Meyer, who is married to a Kushner sister.
That's where things get complicated. The New York Post reports that President Trump has "signed off" on making Loria the French ambassador after being pushed by his chief of staff, Reince Priebus. But "if that is true, we do not want this unrelated transaction to complicate that process and will not pursue it," Meyer told The Washington Post. "The Kushners remain interested in purchasing a team and would love to buy the Marlins at another time."
Loria was reportedly seeking $1.6 billion for the baseball team. Kushner and Meyer were apparently in the process of looking into raising funds to complete the deal.
Adding to the complications is the fact that Loria donated at least $125,000 to Trump's campaign, raising possible issues of quid pro quo. But if Loria is made the French ambassador, he will be the second sports team owner with such an honor in the Trump administration — Jets owner Woody Johnson was announced as the ambassador to the United Kingdom last month.
It might be a relief for MLB, too: The organization reportedly had concerns about a team being tied to closely to Trump. Jeva Lange