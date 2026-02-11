‘The mark’s significance is psychological, if that’
‘The Dow just broke 50,000. Here’s what that means.’
Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times
The Dow Jones “crossed 50,000 points for the first time, but that doesn’t mean the economy is healthy,” says Michael Hiltzik. The Dow “doesn’t rank as a reliable picture of the U.S. economy” and “doesn’t rank as a picture of the stock market as a whole.” As for “whether it’s possible to read conclusions about the economy in the Dow Industrial figures, it’s hard to discern.” The Dow had a “very nice day. That doesn’t mean the euphoria will last.”
The Week
‘A foreign policy worse than regime change’
John Bolton at The Atlantic
President Donald Trump “campaigned in 2024 saying he would begin ‘no new wars,’ ‘regime change’ and ‘nation building,’ and generally prioritize domestic policy over foreign affairs,” says former National Security Adviser John Bolton. But Trump “has instead opted for global buccaneering: attacking Islamic terrorists in Nigeria, launching pinprick swipes at Yemen’s Houthis, and seeking a massive, elusive trade deal with China.” He has “done so inconsistently and incoherently,” and “this is much worse as a policy model than ‘regime change’ ever was.”
‘On Ukraine, “liberal” war hawks make the far right look like peacemakers’
Leonid Ragozin at Al Jazeera
Ukraine is “stuck between two kinds of Western populism,” says Leonid Ragozin. One is “that of Donald Trump and his European far-right equivalents, who don’t care much about either Ukraine or the rules-based order.” The “other one is that of the anti-Russian (and anti-Trump) hawks who tend to wrap the cynical interests of the military-industrial complex in phony liberal rhetoric.” Claims “misinterpreting Russia’s motives and intentions are an integral part of jingoistic populism, which has been fueling this conflict.”
‘America won’t be easily forgiven — even after Trump is gone’
Alaric DeArment at The New Republic
President Donald Trump’s “worst offenses pale in comparison to Nazi crimes, and invoking the Holocaust to make political points is never acceptable,” says Alaric DeArment. But “when a nation breaks the world’s trust, forgiveness does not come quickly or easily,” and that’s a “hard lesson that Americans, even the liberals and progressives who might absolve themselves of contributing to Trumpian misrule, will have to learn as we grapple with the damage Trump has done to our international standing.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
How did ‘wine moms’ become the face of anti-ICE protests?
Today’s Big Question Women lead the resistance to Trump’s deportations
Currencies: Why Trump wants a weak dollar
Feature The dollar has fallen 12% since Trump took office
Book reviews: ‘Hated by All the Right People: Tucker Carlson and the Unraveling of the Conservative Mind’ and ‘Football’
Feature A right-wing pundit’s transformations and a closer look at one of America’s favorite sports
‘Hong Kong is stable because it has been muzzled’
'Hong Kong is stable because it has been muzzled'
‘Bad Bunny’s music feels inclusive and exclusive at the same time’
'Bad Bunny's music feels inclusive and exclusive at the same time'
Big-time money squabbles: the conflict over California’s proposed billionaire tax
Talking Points Californians worth more than $1.1 billion would pay a one-time 5% tax
‘The West needs people’
'The West needs people'
‘The censorious effect is the same, even if deployed covertly’
'The censorious effect is the same, even if deployed covertly'
Vietnam’s ‘balancing act’ with the US, China and Europe
Vietnam's 'balancing act' with the US, China and Europe
Despite decades of 'steadily improving relations', Hanoi is still 'deeply suspicious' of the US as it tries to 'diversify' its options
‘Various international actors hope to influence the result for their own benefit’
'Various international actors hope to influence the result for their own benefit'
‘My donation felt like a rejection of the day’s politics’
'My donation felt like a rejection of the day's politics'