Trump slams 9th Circuit Court — which blocked his immigration ban — as 'in chaos'

During his first solo press conference as commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals as being "in chaos" and "in turmoil." The 9th Circuit Court ruled unanimously to block Trump's ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations earlier this month.

Trump vowed to appeal the court's ruling in Thursday's press conference; he had previously vacillated on whether his administration would issue a brand new executive order on immigration or appeal the current order all the way to the Supreme Court.

Trump has been criticized in recent weeks for his apparent attempts to undermine the American judiciary system, with his own Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch calling Trump's repeated attacks on judges' integrity "demoralizing." On Thursday, Trump said he'd "heard" that 80 percent of the 9th Circuit Court's decisions are overturned — a claim that is patently false, and which Snopes debunked here. Kimberly Alters