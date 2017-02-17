President Trump's approval rating sinks to 38 percent

President Trump's approval rating has sunk to its lowest level since his inauguration, with just 38 percent of Americans approving of his job as president, Gallup reports. Trump is now 23 points below the historical average for new presidents in mid-February, who are typically approved of by 61 percent of voters. He is also 13 points below the lowest mid-February approval rating for any other president in modern polling history, which was Bill Clinton with 51 percent.
For context: Former President Barack Obama's lowest approval rating in eight years as president was 38 percent, a drop that followed instances such as the 2011 debt ceiling negotiations and downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, or in September 2014, just before the Islamic State released videos of U.S. journalists being beheaded.
Trump's highest approval rating since taking office was 46 percent, on his fourth and fifth day in office. It's all been downhill from there; by Friday, 56 percent of Americans disapproved of the job Trump was doing in office. Gallup's poll reaches 1,500 adults across the nation by telephone, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points. Jeva Lange
Back from the failed-campaign graveyard, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) on Friday offered three words to President Trump regarding his border wall plan:
Bush, who was vanquished by Trump in the Republican primary last year, retweeted a Wall Street Journal op-ed that outlines just how much federal land the government would need to assume to complete the president's proposed construction. The hypothetical wall would span 2,000 miles, the majority of which is private property. For the government to obtain the land, it would need to invoke the eminent domain rule under the Fifth Amendment, which allows the government to simply offer owners money for the right to scoop up their land for public use.
Because eminent domain guarantees just compensation — an initial offer by the government equal to market value — the price tag for the border wall could be way, way higher than the initial estimate of roughly $15 billion. As noted throughout Trump's campaign, the wall is a top priority for his administration.
This isn't the first high-profile tweet to hit the Trump administration in its first 100 days over social media. Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival, attempted to gloat over the unanimous decision by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to block Trumps immigration order — only to be burned by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Sarah Weldon
President Trump soaked up the beauty of Air Force One during his visit to a Boeing facility in South Carolina on Friday. And while he was there, he took a break from his usual routine of berating the media to test out some new knee-slappers.
"What can look so beautiful at 30?" Trump asked the audience while gazing up at his Boeing 747-200B. He answers his own question and no, it's not a boat or a train or a human woman. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Earlier this month, Nordstrom cut ties with Ivanka Trump's namesake brand, citing underwhelming sales. Now, groups of women across the country are on a "cash-waving rampage" to fight back in the name of President Trump's eldest daughter — and the effort has led to a spike in sales of Ivanka Trump's perfume on Amazon, where it has been the top-selling women's fragrance for two days, Racked reports.
Reviews include people gushing that "I bought this perfume in support of Ivanka Trump" and "the perk of this scent is that it's a liberal repellant as well!!!!" Racked muses that part of the popularity of the perfume comes from the fact that it is a relatively inexpensive Ivanka Trump item: " A bottle costs $36.38 on Amazon and a roll-on version just $15, versus $83.20 for a dress or $275 for a bag," Racked writes.
The pro-Ivanka Trump "rampage" is attempting to cancel out the anti-Trump #GrabYourWallet campaign, which encouraged consumers to spend their money at companies that did not do businesses with Trump or his family members. Jeva Lange
The Senate confirmed President Trump's nominee for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, 52-46 on Friday. Two Democrats crossed party lines to vote for Pruitt: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.). One Republican, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not vote for Pruitt.
In a last-ditch effort to block the confirmation of Pruitt, many EPA employees had even resorted to calling their senators. Most Democrats had fiercely opposed Pruitt's nomination, boycotting a committee vote last month over his refusal to hand over thousands of emails he exchanged with representatives of the gas, oil, and coal industries.On Thursday, an Oklahoma judge ruled that Pruitt, the state's attorney general, must hand over the emails by next week. Republicans still declined to delay Friday's confirmation vote. Jeva Lange
Just a month before The Associated Press reported Friday that the Department of Homeland Security had written a draft memo suggesting mobilizing members of the National Guard to "round up" undocumented immigrants, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) was assuring Americans nothing like this would ever happen. During a town hall meeting Jan. 12, Ryan vehemently denied the possibility of deportation forces evicting unauthorized immigrants from the U.S., an idea President Trump had floated during his campaign. "That's not happening," Ryan said. "That's not true."
When a woman at the town hall with her daughter asked Ryan if he thought she should be deported, he was quick to say no. "I can see that you love your daughter, that you're a nice person that has a great future ahead of you, and I hope your future's here," Ryan told the woman.
The draft memo has reportedly been circulating among DHS staff for the last two weeks, but a DHS official said Friday the proposal was "never seriously considered." The Associated Press reported the document "calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana." Becca Stanek
McConnell, asked whether he believes Trump's denial of campaign aides' contact with Russia: 'I have no idea'
When asked at a press conference Friday whether he believed President Trump's claim that to his knowledge, "nobody" from his campaign has been in contact with Russia, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not offer a particularly heartening answer:
Reporter: Do you believe Trump when he says no one from his campaign had contact with Russian officials?
Uncertainties about Russia aside, McConnell said he is pretty pleased with Trump so far — except for one thing. "I'm not a great fan of daily tweets. What I am a fan of is what he's been actually doing," McConnell said.
McConnell applauded Trump's Cabinet as "the most conservative" he'd seen in his time in office and railed against "left-wing agitators" for delaying the confirmation of Trump's nominees. "Did you all notice that the Democratic leader voted against the secretary of transportation?" McConnell said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) vote against McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, in her confirmation vote for transportation secretary. McConnell said he'd hope that "at some point here the other side will accept the results of last year's election."
But when the topic of Trump came up again, McConnell suddenly had less to say. Asked about Trump's bombastic, 76-minute press conference Thursday, McConnell simply said he didn't "have any observation about that." Becca Stanek
The Department of Homeland Security has written a draft memo proposing the mobilization of up to 100,000 National Guard troops in an effort to capture unauthorized immigrants, The Associated Press reported Friday.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer strongly denied that the Trump administration is considering such a deployment and the document does not appear to have come from the White House. A Department of Homeland Security official told reporter Dorey Scheimer that the memo was "a very early, pre-decisional draft … and was never seriously considered by the Department." Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan told Axios that The Associated Press' earlier report that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly authored the memo is incorrect.
"The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana," AP writes. "If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate." AP reports the memo has been circulating among DHS staff for the last two weeks, and that neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to requests for comment before publication.
During his campaign, Trump proposed deporting the 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States, at one point floating the vague idea of a "special deportation task force." "I can't even begin to picture how we would deport 11 million people in a few years where we don't have a police state, where the police can't break down your door at will and take you away without a warrant," former President George W. Bush's secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff, told The New York Times last year.
In January, President Trump ordered the hiring of 10,000 federal immigration agents and 5,000 Border Patrol agents. Politico estimates that the 10,000 ICE agents alone could cost $3.9 billion annually. Jeva Lange