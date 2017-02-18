In Mosul, a divided Iraq in microcosm

The eastern half of Mosul, Iraq, was liberated from Islamic State occupation in late January, and civilian life there is tenuously returning to normal. After more than two years of ISIS control, schools and markets have reopened, children are playing in the street again, and the city infrastructure — relatively intact compared to some ISIS-ravaged areas — is undergoing repairs.
As BuzzFeed News reported Friday, car enthusiasts in eastern Mosul even organized a drifting event this month to "tell people there's a lot more happening in our country, more than just shooting and wars," as one organizer put it.
The still-occupied western side of the city is a different story. There, the Iraqi army's U.S.-supported campaign to oust ISIS fighters reportedly destroyed a major ISIS command center on Saturday. "ISIS did not use the building for any medical purposes [and] civilians were no longer accessing the site," said a coalition statement announcing the strike, which targeted a building in hospital complex.
A counter-statement from ISIS said the strike killed 18 people, most of whom were women and children, and wounded nearly 50 more. Because independent media are not allowed in western Mosul, outside reporting has not been able to verify either statement. Bonnie Kristian
Trump's presidency 'enhances' membership at his Winter White House, the Mar-a-Lago's manager says
President Trump is spending his third consecutive weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, arriving Friday evening in advance of the campaign-style rally he has scheduled Saturday. The meaning of membership at the luxurious property is the subject of a Saturday feature from one of Trump's media arch-nemeses, The New York Times, which examines the unique circumstances of the "Winter White House":
Historically, of course, American presidents have often been rich men with mansions, who sometimes conducted the people's business in weekend haunts of the wealthy ... But Mr. Trump's weekend White House appears to be unprecedented in American history, as it is the first one with customers paying a company owned by the president, several historians said.
"Mar-a-Lago represents a commercialization of the presidency that has few if any precedents in American history," said Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and Andrew Jackson biographer. "Presidents have always spent time with the affluent," he added. "But a club where people pay you as president to spend time in his company is new. It is kind of amazing." [The New York Times]
Most Mar-a-Lago memberships predate Trump's entrance into politics, and the club only accepts 20 to 40 new members per year, each of whom must be sponsored by a current member. The entry fee is currently $200,00 — it has doubled since Trump's election — plus $14,000 in annual dues. "It enhances [membership] — his presidency does," the Mar-a-Lago's managing director, Bernd Lembcke, told the Times. "People are now even more interested in becoming members. But we are very careful in vetting them."
Trump's middle child, Eric, in an interview "rejected suggestions that his family is offering access to his father and profiting from it," pointing out that the wealthy and well-connected do not need to join the Mar-a-Lago if they wish to lobby the federal government. To presume unethical motives in the president's fondness for conducting state business at his resort "assumes the worst of us and everyone," Eric said, "and that is unfair."
Read the full Times profile here. Bonnie Kristian
Makers of augmented reality games like Pokémon Go must apply for a permit to place their virtual monsters on public property in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, thanks to a new county ordinance. The popular game and its imitators have led to unprecedented foot-traffic in Milwaukee County parks, and more park use means more trash, dirtier bathrooms, and a busier schedule for local police.
"We're prepared for all of them now," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, who wrote the ordinance that will require game developers like Niantic, the makers of Pokémon Go, to apply for event permits if their apps place digital attractions on public land. Wasserman says the county will take legal action against game makers that do not comply, enforcing fines of up to $1,000.
Critics argue the ordinance is a misplaced punishment. "If someone crashes their car while using [Google Maps], it's not Google Maps' responsibility to pay for the damages. That falls on the user," said County Supervisor Eddie Cullen, who opposed the rule. "If a Pokémon Go player litters or damages something in the parks, it should be the responsibility of the player, not the corporation, to pay for damages." Bonnie Kristian
SpaceX on Saturday announced it would delay the planned launch of its Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company and NASA announced in on Twitter.
Standing down to take a closer look at positioning of the second stage engine nozzle. 9:38am ET tomorrow is next earliest launch opportunity
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 18, 2017
Today's @SpaceX launch was scrubbed due to a second stage thrust vector control issue. Updates: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/NSamN1RhEH
— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2017
The rocket, under contract with NASA, is headed to the International Space Station to launch an unmanned aircraft filled with cargo and supplies. The launch was originally slated for Saturday at 10:01 a.m. ET, but now will switch to its backup time. Bonnie Kristian
Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined Moscow's vision for the future shape of international and Russo-American relations.
"What kind of relations do we want with the U.S.? Pragmatic relations, mutual respect, understanding our special responsibility for global stability," he said. "Responsible leaders should make a choice, I hope that the choice will be done in favor a creating a democratic and just world order," Lavrov continued. "If you want, you can call it a post-West world order when each country, based on its sovereignty within the rules of international law, will strive to find a balance between its own national interests and the national interests of partners."
Lavrov also denied allegations of attempted Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. "Whenever Russia gets blamed, there are no facts," he argued. "I've seen no facts, only accusations." His remarks came shortly after Vice President Mike Pence's speech in Munich, in which the veep pledged the "United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found." Bonnie Kristian
A powerful southern California rainstorm that began Friday has killed at least two people and produced car-sized sinkholes, power outages, flash floods, and mudslides. The storm is what's known as a bombogenesis, or "weather bomb," a rapid weather system that typically develops in coastal areas.
YO THIS RAIN IS FOR REAL IN LOS ANGELES TODAY!! It's turning parking garages into water parks #raininla #LA pic.twitter.com/tmKVL0T7hW
— Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) February 17, 2017
One person was killed in Los Angeles when power lines fell on their car; the other victim died when their car was submerged by a flash flood. Rescue efforts are underway in affected areas, but another 10 trillion gallons of rain are expected to fall on California in the coming week, raising new concerns about the safety of the Oroville Dam. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump traveled Friday to Florida, where he will stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort for the weekend and hold a large, campaign-style rally Saturday afternoon. The event is hosted in an airport hangar in Melbourne, Florida, up the coast from the hotel, and about 30,000 people are expected to attend. "It will remind people that he still has a lot of support out there, and he probably needs the reminder," said John Feehery, a Republican strategist, of the rally.
Past presidents have held similar rallies after taking office, though they typically served to promote a specific policy program, like President Obama's Affordable Care Act or President Bush's tax cut plan. Trump does not seem to have a similar issue in mind. "It's a little different with him. His supporters are people who are on a mission. It's a movement. It's a cause. They want to change Washington," said Trump ally Jeffrey Lord. "People loves these [rallies]. It's smart for him to do it."
"Looking forward to the Florida rally tomorrow," Trump tweeted Friday night. "Big crowd expected!" The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern. Bonnie Kristian
Vice President Mike Pence on Friday traveled to Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference, at which he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both spoke Saturday morning.
"Know this: The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said. "Be assured: President Trump and the American people are fully devoted to our transatlantic union." Pence's remarks contrast with Trump's repeated statements that NATO is "obsolete," though he reiterated Trump's demand that NATO allies meet their treaty-mandated military spending goals.
Merkel's speech labeled the U.S. a necessary ally in Europe's war on terror, while her praise for a free press and insistence on cooperation with Muslim allies were interpreted as criticisms of Trump. "The challenges of this world today cannot be mastered by one state alone. It needs a cooperative effort. We need to forge ahead with multilateral structures. We have to strengthen them," she said. "Let me address this very openly. The Europeans alone cannot cope with fighting international Islamist terrorism. We also need the support of the United States." Bonnie Kristian