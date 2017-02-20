David Cassidy announces he has dementia

The Partridge Family star David Cassidy revealed on Monday he is battling dementia.

The former teen idol, 66, told People his grandfather and mother both had the memory loss disease. "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he said. Over the weekend, Cassidy said he was playing a show in California when he forgot the lyrics to a song he's performed for 50 years, and he has had other struggles in recent years, including several arrests for driving under the influence, a divorce, and a stint in rehab.

In order to prioritize his health and wellness, Cassidy shared with People he plans to stop touring. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am, and how I've been without any distractions," he said. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life." Catherine Garcia