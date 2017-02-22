Republicans are developing tactics to avoid protesters' wrath at boisterous town halls

Republicans have faced hostile, anti-Trump crowds at their town hall meetings across the nation, with some officials apparently choosing to forgo the procedure, rather than face what is sure to be a firing squad of their constituents. Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.) is not backing down, though, and his latest approach Tuesday evening might offer "his colleagues a potential blueprint for defusing tense constituent town halls that have bedeviled his Republican colleagues as they've been swarmed by protesters," Politico reports.
Here's a good example of the rowdiness/frustration at Rep. Dave Brat's town hall tonight. He took over 30 Qs, got lots of pushback. pic.twitter.com/L3kHyDUNKw
— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) February 22, 2017
That is not to say Brat wasn't heckled Tuesday evening during his town hall in Blackstone, Virginia — he was. But rather than field questions from the audience, including from Ginny Bonner, who has five immediate family members who would be uninsurable without ObamaCare, Brat's staff collected questions on index cards beforehand. The local mayor then picked which cards to read and Brat cheerfully plowed through the protests and heckling of the crowd.
"I don't mind boisterous. I'm having fun!" he told the audience at one point, the Richmond Times-Dispatch writes.
Other Republicans might soon follow Brat's lead. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) also faced furious constituents on the topic of ObamaCare on Tuesday. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) also faced protests and boos. A change in tactics by the Republicans doesn't bode well for protesters, who are "attempting to recreate the Tea Party fervor that swept Republicans into control of Congress in 2010," Politico notes. Jeva Lange
Facebook is reportedly in "advanced" talks to bring Major League Baseball streaming to the social media platform, Reuters reports. "Facebook is aggressively going after sports content and they are now one of a number of competitors to traditional media outlets that are going after sports programming," sports media consultant Lee Berke told Reuters. "It makes perfect sense that they would be going after name brand properties like the MLB."
The deal on the table would see Facebook stream one MLB game live per week during the 2017 season, although it isn't clear yet which games those would be. In return, MLB would have access to Facebook's massive young audiences, consultants explained.
Facebook has streamed basketball, soccer, and table tennis matches to date. In a deal with Univision, Facebook also plans to stream 46 matches by the Mexican soccer league Liga MX this year. Facebook's streaming competitor, Twitter, currently has a deal with the National Football League. Jeva Lange
Trump's travel ban could prevent hundreds of medical students from landing hospital residencies
Hospitals might be unfairly rejecting qualified medical students from residencies due to concerns over how President Trump's travel ban on seven majority Muslim countries could play out, The Boston Globe reports. As many as 1,000 students could be penalized based on their country of origin, despite possibly being the most qualified students available for the positions:
Many doctors vehemently oppose the executive order but say that, as a matter of practicality, they need to ensure that anyone they hire as a medical resident is ready to work on July 1, to provide crucial patient care.
As a result, hospital administrators, who on Wednesday must submit lists of the medical students they would most like to hire, have been tempted to rank students from those seven countries lower than their credentials would merit. [The Boston Globe]
The chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges, Dr. Darrell G. Kirch, called the decision being made by hospitals to pick between the best candidates or have residents ready by July to care for patients "impossible." Nearly one in every five physicians in the U.S. is born abroad; of 3,700 applications for 45 open residency positions at the Massachusetts General Hospital, for example, two of the final candidates include doctors from Iran and Iraq — nations that are banned under Trump's order.
"We are in a position where we're willing to take the risk right now," said Dr. Jatin M. Vyas, the director of the school's internal medicine residency program. "We are simply looking for the best talent." Jeva Lange
Stephen Miller says Trump's new travel ban will be 'fundamentally' the same as his first travel ban
Fox News held an immigration town hall event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday night, and host Martha MacCallum started off by asking White House policy adviser Stephen Miller via satellite about President Trump's coming replacement executive order limiting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and refugees. "So how is it going to be different this time?" she asked. "Well, nothing was wrong with the first executive order, however there was a flawed judicial ruling that was erroneous," Miller said. "Because of the exigency of the situation," he added, "the president is going to be issuing a new executive action — based off of the judicial ruling, flawed though it may be — to protect our country and to keep our people safe, and that is going to be coming very soon."
The new order will be "responsive to the judicial ruling," including mostly "minor, technical differences," Miller said. "Fundamentally, you're still going to have the same basic policy outcome for the country, but you're going to be responsive to a lot of very technical issues what were brought up by the court, and those will be addressed." MacCallum pressed him a little bit on that. "I know you think the order was fine the way it was issued initially, but courts disagreed — in fact, 48 courts took issue with it, and that's why it's halted right now," she said. As an example, she asked if the order will justify singling out the seven majority-Muslim countries and not, say, Saudi Arabia or Russia. "We've had dozens and dozens of terrorism cases from these seven countries — case after case after case," Miller said, without elaborating.
MacCallum ended by noting that we'll see soon enough if those "technical" fixes will satisfy the pretty fundamental problems flagged by the federal judiciary. As Trump might put it: SEE YOU IN COURT. Peter Weber
The American people are warming up to the Affordable Care Act even as Republicans move to repeal and replace the program, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows. In January, before President Trump took office, just 41 percent of voters approved of ObamaCare, compared with 52 percent who disapproved. Now that divide is evenly split: 45 percent of voters approve of the law, and 45 percent disapprove.
"As the threat of the Affordable Care Act's repeal has moved from notional to concrete, our weekly polling has shown an uptick in the law's popularity, and fewer voters support repealing the law," noted Morning Consult's co-founder, Kyle Dropp.
Of nine ObamaCare provisions, most voters only want to repeal the individual mandate that Americans buy health insurance, rather than keep it. On the other hand, two-thirds of voters want to keep laws prohibiting insurance companies from denying patients with pre-existing conditions, and another 63 percent believe people under 26 should stay on their parents' plans.
Even parts of the law opposed by many Republicans, such as requiring businesses with more than 50 full-time employees to provide health care, are favored by voters: 59 percent of people said they want to keep the requirement.
The poll reached 2,013 registered voters between Feb. 16 and 19, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that an administration that embraced the phrase "alternative facts" is less than nitpicky when it comes to factual accuracy, but President Trump's "proclivity for making dubious, misleading, or false statements" is really something, says The Washington Post's fact-checking team. In his first 33 days as president, in fact, "we've counted 132 false or misleading claims," or at least one a day — and seven or more on four separate days, write Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Glenn Kessler, and Leslie Shapiro. Since it can be hard to keep up with Trump's various claims, The Washington Post has organized them by theme and day, and will continue to do so for the president's first 100 days. The team will update their fact-checking tally every Friday, and you can keep track of their work and Trump's false and misleading claims at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the venerable Merriam-Webster dictionary schooled the ACLU on Twitter — "trolled" would be too strong a word. It started out with President Trump's new rules on immigration:
@ACLU perhaps it requires Extreme Vetting
— Rose (@Rose3673) February 21, 2017
"You said it, not us," the ACLU responded. "Can ACLU petition to have the word 'vetting' retired or at least disassociated after all this is over?" asked a Twitter user from California, Shawna Iwaniuk. "Bury it with 'yolo.'" The ACLU roped in Merriam-Webster, which went in an unexpected direction:
@ACLU Wait, but what about https://t.co/9Sh1hKBQQL?
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 21, 2017
When your dictionary reminds you of your core principles https://t.co/T3PdX0FaG1
— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 21, 2017
On Monday, Merriam Webster got sassy with The Associated Press Style Guide — and remember, this is a dictionary playfully sparring with a copyeditor's rule book:
Happy Presidents' Day!
That's where the apostrophe goes. #PresidentsDay
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 20, 2017
@carolyndipaolo @APStylebook https://t.co/ClvewjDi0K
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 20, 2017
We disagree with @MerriamWebster - we don't think Presidents Day is possessive. But we agree with their spelling of snarky. https://t.co/kRM5q5nBc6
— AP Stylebook (@APStylebook) February 21, 2017
This is all part of the digital reinvention of the 189-year-old dictionary company. Merriam-Webster decided to put its dictionary online for free consumption in 1996, a decision the company credits for its continued success, says James Sullivan at The Boston Globe, and "its Twitter account, run out of the company's New York office by social media manager Lauren Naturale... has been duly noted as an astute, quirky, and humanizing exemplar of corporate communications."
The dictionary's social media presence "is impressive and unexpected," dictionary expert David Skinner tells The Globe. "Lexicography, remember, is not show business.... Sure, the age of social media bestows all sorts of minor celebrity on one type of person or another, but that Merriam-Webster has been able to make lexicographers look cool is still kind of shocking to me." If you want to learn more about how this happened, you can read an interview with Naturale, who has headed Merriam-Webster's social media since 2016, at Vox. Peter Weber
Joe Scarborough tells Stephen Colbert that the GOP will be judged for 50 years on how it handles Trump
MSNBC's Morning Joe barred Kellyanne Conway from appearing on one of President Trump's favorite morning talk shows, and host Joe Scarborough explained why on Tuesday's Late Show. "It got to a point where Kellyanne would keep coming out, and everything she said was disproven, like, five minutes later," he said, "and it wasn't disproven by fact-checkers, it was somebody else in the administration." "There's a quicker way to say that entire sentence," Stephen Colbert replied: "She just lied." "Well, yes, exactly," Scarborough conceded.
Colbert noted that, based on Trump's Twitter feed, the president is still a faithful Morning Joe watcher. Scarborough agreed, saying he and co-host Mika Brzezinski say "Hi Donald" to the camera every morning. Colbert pointed out that even he calls Trump "Mr. President," and Scarborough laughed. "He's been Donald Trump forever, he's been Donald forever, you know?" he said. "So it's kind of hard to start calling him Mr. President — and I'll be really honest with you, the way he's acted over the past month has made it even harder to call him Mr. President."
Scarborough said that as a Republican and a conservative, he was not a fan of President Bill Clinton, but he rooted for him once he took office, and people shouldn't cheer against Trump, either. "I actually think we should pray for our president," he said. "But that requires all of us as Americans to do what we can when the president is not doing what he needs to be doing, to stand up and do our part too." He said it was important for all Americans, especially Republicans and Republican senators in particular, "to stand up right now and speak out."
"The Republican Party needs to know that there is going to be a time after Donald Trump, and they are going to be judged for the next 50 years on how they respond to the challenges today," he said. When the audience started cheering, and Scarborough feigned confusion, Colbert chided him, "You were totally going for that," adding, "I wish I shared your optimism that there will be a time after Donald Trump." Scarborough ended with his thoughts on who's really in charge in the White House, and what Trump needs and isn't getting from his inner circle. Watch below. Peter Weber