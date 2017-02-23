This Republican senator is 'open' to subpoenaing Trump for his tax records

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a radio interview Wednesday she is "open" to using a subpoena to procure President Trump's tax records if his "voluntary cooperation" is not forthcoming. Collins has a seat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating allegations of attempted Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"All of us are determined to get the answers. This is a counter-intelligence operation in many ways," Collins said. "That's what our committee specializes in. We are used to probing in depth in this area." Critics suggest the tax returns could shed light on Trump business dealings in Russia that would be relevant to the election investigation.

Trump's refusal to release his tax records is a break with several decades of presidential tradition but does not run afoul of any laws. Collins' Republican colleagues in House and Senate leadership have shown no indication they share her enthusiasm for subpoenaing a president from their own party. Bonnie Kristian