Bomb threats on Jewish schools, community centers reported in 11 states

At least 16 Jewish community centers and day schools across the U.S. reported receiving bomb threats Monday, the latest in a recent uptick of anti-Semitic acts. The threats extended across 11 states, with threats confirmed in Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Michigan, and Alabama, NBC News reported.

The JCC Association of North America said in a statement that "many affected institutions have already been declared clear and have returned to regular operations."

The latest wave of threats comes just a day after dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia were toppled, the second time a Jewish cemetery has been vandalized this month. Since the beginning of 2017, at least 80 anti-Semitic threats have been reported in Canada and the U.S.

The FBI and the Department of Justice have launched investigations, and President Trump has promised this "horrible" anti-Semitism is "going to stop." But the JCC Association of North America noted "actions speak louder than words." "Members of our community must see swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in our communities," the statement read. Becca Stanek