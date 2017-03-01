Van Jones: During his address to Congress, Trump 'became president of the United States'

For CNN commentator Van Jones, during a tribute to the wife of a slain Navy SEAL at Tuesday night's address to Congress, Donald Trump "became president of the United States in that moment. Period."
William "Ryan" Owens was killed in January during a raid in Yemen that Trump and his administration have called a success. His widow, Carryn Owens, received a sustained standing ovation after Trump acknowledged both her and her husband, and Jones viewed this as pivotal, saying that "there are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him, but that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period."
It was a good moment for people who have been "hoping he would become unifying, hoping he might find some way to become presidential," Jones said, while those who want him to remain a "divisive cartoon" should "become a little worried tonight." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Not one to let an opportunity to mock President Trump pass, former Mexican President Vicente Fox tweeted during Trump's address to Congress that there is one wall he is willing to pay for.
Fox has said time and again Mexico will never be forced into paying for a wall along the southern U.S. border, and while this cartoon certainly isn't the nicest thing for Fox to tweet at Trump, it's still not as savage as the time he whacked a piñata with Trump's visage, stuck his hand inside, and declared it "empty, totally empty. He doesn't have a brain." Catherine Garcia
Conan's new leaked Trump-Obama phone chats cover everything from the Oscars to Transformer rights
Conan O'Brien has been occasionally doing his patriotic duty and releasing leaked (fake) phone conversations between President Trump and former President Barack Obama (impersonators), and Tuesday night's batch deals with everything from the Oscars to Trump reversing Obama's boost to transgender K-12 students. "I was just wondering if you saw that I rescinded your bill allowing Transformers to use human bathrooms," the Trump stand-in said in one chat. "Pretty great, right?" "Donald, that's not what you did," Obama's impersonator replied. "The law wasn't about Transformers, it was to protect transgender people from discrimination." "What? No," Trump replied. "Bannon told me it would just keep robot cars from peeing in our bathrooms." The Trump impressionist is a bit over-the-top, but you can almost believe Obama is on the other end of the line. Watch below. Peter Weber
There's no reason you can't make a statement through what you wear to a presidential address to a joint session of Congress. The female Democrats in Congress, for example, showed up wearing white on Tuesday night to commemorate the suffragettes, or early 20th century women's rights and voting advocates, and to make a fashionable stand for women's rights under President Trump. Other lawmakers wore blue ribbons to support the ACLU. It's not clear what statement Wilbur Ross, Trump's brand new commerce secretary, was trying to make with his choice of footwear, but a good guess would be "I'm a 79-year-old billionaire and I don't care what you think," mixed with a dash of professional pride.
These weren't just any off-the-shelf black slippers, though. As The Huffington Post's Christina Wilkie notes, they have the Commerce Department logo emblazoned on the top — pretty impressive, given that he wasn't confirmed until Monday night — and they appear to be quite costly:
Slippers aren't necessarily inappropriate footwear for a speech that ended after 10 p.m., it should be noted, especially if you've been eligible for Medicare for 14 years. Peter Weber
Following pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, President Trump's next executive order on immigration will take Iraq off the list of countries whose citizens are temporarily barred from entering the United States, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
The officials said that Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will stay on the list, but Iraq was removed because the country is a crucial partner in the fight against the Islamic State. This new order is designed to replace Trump's earlier order that has been blocked several times by multiple courts; originally, the order was expected to be signed on Wednesday, but NBC News reports that after Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, it was decided the signing should be postponed until later this week. Catherine Garcia
President Trump said in his address to Congress he wants the United States to establish a "merit-based system" for immigration, which he says will "save countless dollars, raise workers' wages, and help struggling families — including immigrant families — enter the middle class."
Trump told Congress the National Academy of Sciences has said the current immigration system "costs America's taxpayers many billions of dollars a year," but The Associated Press says the report actually states that immigrants "contribute to government finances by paying taxes and add expenditures by consuming public services." Looking at first-generation immigrants compared to people born in the U.S., the report said the immigrants are typically more expensive for state and local governments, but immigrants' children "are among the strongest economic and fiscal contributors in the population."
The report also states that the "long-run fiscal impact" of immigrants and their children would likely be viewed as more positive "if their role in sustaining labor force growth and contributing to innovation and entrepreneurial activity were taken into account," AP said. Catherine Garcia
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear led the Democratic response to President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Real leaders don't spread derision and division," Beshear said. "Real leaders strengthen. They unify... and they offer real solutions instead of ultimatums and blame."
Beshear also pushed a defense of the Affordable Care Act, warning that "so far, every Republican idea to replace [the ACA] would reduce the number of Americans covered."
The choice to have Beshear lead the response was a strategic one, as the former governor hails from a deep red state that heavily backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in the election. Others found the "old fashioned" governor to be an odd choice: "Kinda wondering why [Democrats] couldn't come up with one of their current [governors] to do this," tweeted The Washington Post's Charles Lane. Jeva Lange
Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, received a long, emotional standing ovation when she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump in his address to Congress on Tuesday night. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said.
Owens was killed last month in a controversial covert mission in Yemen that Trump has labeled "successful." But after Owens' father raised questions about how the Trump administration handled the mission, the president passed off blame for the soldier's death to his own military generals.
On Tuesday, Trump told Congress: "I just spoke to Gen. Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity."
Watch the powerful standing ovation below. Jeva Lange
