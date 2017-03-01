President Trump apparently wants to pass off more decision-making power onto Defense Secretary James Mattis
President Trump wants to give Defense Secretary James Mattis greater control over launching anti-terrorist operations, multiple U.S. officials told The Daily Beast. Trump's decision to pass off some of his power as commander-in-chief would give Mattis more freedom to make quicker decisions over missions, a reversal from the lengthy and cautious approval process employed by former President Barack Obama. Though U.S. commanders already have the authority to make decisions about launching operations in declared war zones, making calls outside of those pre-determined spaces or "in ungoverned or unstable places" like Libya or Yemen can require approval from as far up the chain of command as the Oval Office:
Trump officials believe loosening the permissions process can help turn up the heat against ISIS — and counterterrorist-focused agencies like the military's Joint Special Operations Command are lining up new targets in anticipation of more numerous and more rapid approvals.
One model being considered is pre-delegating authority to Mattis on extremely sensitive operations like hostage rescues; for raids or drone strikes against pre-approved targets, that authority could be pushed much further down the chain of command — all the way down to the three-star general who runs JSOC. If his teams spot a target that's already on the White House approved high value target list, the elite force will be able to move into action, informing the national security apparatus of the operation but not having to wait for permission. [The Daily Beast]
The Daily Beast's report reflects the Trump administration's pledge to intensify the fight against the Islamic State, as well as the president's expressed interest in operating "more like the CEO he was in the private sector in such matters." However, The Daily Beast pointed out the change might give Mattis and others "pause," after Trump's first authorized raid in January, which targeted al Qaeda militants in Yemen, resulted in the death of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens in addition to possibly dozens of others.
Though Trump has repeatedly defended the Yemen mission as a success, he was quick to pass responsibility for its occurrence on military leaders. Rather than own the operation as the nation's commander-in-chief, Trump in an interview Tuesday said the mission "was started before I got here" and put the burden on military officials. "My generals are the most respected that we've had in many decades," Trump said, "and they lost Ryan." For more on Trump's potential changes to military protocol, head to The Daily Beast. Becca Stanek
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed above 21,000 for the first time ever Wednesday, following President Trump's well-received address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. Goldman Sachs contributed most of Wednesday's gains, which saw the Dow jump 200 points en route to breaking the record.
Wednesday's high follows the Dow hitting 20,000 for the first time just last month, five days after Trump's inauguration, and is just the latest development for the fourth-longest bull market in the Dow's 120-year history. "While it's understandable that these things take time to plan and implement properly, markets have been way ahead of the game since Trump's victory and there comes a time when we need to know exactly what they're rallying on," Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at trading information company Oanda, told CNBC.
The Dow bottomed out at 6547.05 in March 2009, following the housing crisis. Jeva Lange
A United Nations panel has determined that the forced evacuation of eastern Aleppo in December was a war crime, The Associated Press reports. The panel wrote that because the "warring parties agreed to the evacuation of eastern Aleppo for strategic reasons — and not for the security of civilians or imperative military necessity, which permit the displacement of thousands — the Aleppo evacuation agreement amounts to the war crime of forced displacement."
Over 1,000 people were bused out of the region. "Reporters described seeing people sleeping in the streets in freezing conditions with little or no food," the BBC wrote, as delays plagued evacuation plans. The buses entered Aleppo under the supervision of the international Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent; Turkey and Russia brokered the ceasefire between the Syrian regime and rebels to allow for the evacuations to take place.
UN's Commission of Inquiry on Syria calls the forced evacuation of civilians from east Aleppo a war crime. pic.twitter.com/GwiIxo1CGe
— Louisa Loveluck (@leloveluck) March 1, 2017
The U.N.'s panel, the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, also criticized "a particularly egregious attack" in September when Syrian warplanes targeted an aid convoy. Jeva Lange
Colorectal cancer rates are rising sharply in people under 40, and doctors are baffled and worried
The rates of colorectal cancer have been steadily dropping for people born before 1950, but a sharp rise in colon and especially rectal cancer in people in their 20s and 30s has doctors worried and flummoxed. On Tuesday, researchers with the American Cancer Society published a study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute estimating that Americans under 50 will be hit with 13,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancers this year, a growing percentage of the some 95,000 colon cancer and 40,000 rectal cancer diagnoses among all ages.
"People born in 1990, like my son, have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer" as someone born in 1950 at the same age, epidemiologist Rebecca Siegel, the lead author of the study, tells The New York Times. Worse, "they carry the risk forward with them as they age." The analysis is the largest and most detailed to date of colorectal cancer incidence, and it found a 1-2.4 percent increase in colon cancer rates among people 20 to 39 every year since the mid-1980s, versus a 0.5-1.3 percent annual increase in adults 40 to 54 and a decline among people 55 and older. The rates for rectal cancer are worse, rising by 3.2 percent a year for Americans in their 20s from 1974 to 2013.
Colorectal cancer is hard to diagnose from external factors — the symptoms, when they are present, include things like prolonged diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, bloody stools, or other digestive ailments. Colonoscopies aren't encouraged (or generally covered by health insurance) until age 50, and less invasive or cheaper tests are still not on par. Doctors have some theories about why colorectal cancer cases are rising sharply in younger people — risk factors including obesity, sedentary lifestyle, heavy alcohol use, and certain chronic illnesses that are on the rise — but "the honest truth is nobody knows 100 percent why there is an increase," said Dr. Mohamed E. Salem at Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, who says 60 percent of his patients are younger than him, and he's 42. You can read more about the worrisome mystery at The New York Times, or learn more in the CBS News report below. Peter Weber
Oprah Winfrey indicated she has not ruled out the possibility of running for president while speaking with David Rubenstein on the season two premiere of Bloomberg Television's The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.
"I never considered the question, even a possibility," Winfrey said. "I just thought, oh. Oh."
"Right, because it's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States," Rubenstein said.
"That's what I thought," agreed Winfrey. "I thought, oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough. And now I'm thinking: Oh."
Oprah 2020? Watch below. Jeva Lange
!! Oprah says she's rethinking if she could be president: https://t.co/Z5YhLP32jF pic.twitter.com/yvhEDy6sBV
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 1, 2017
Cord-cutters rejoice: On Tuesday, Google announced the launch of YouTube TV, a $35-a-month service that offers viewers access to over 40 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more. "We've been talking about this concept of bringing together the best of TV and the best of YouTube for a long time," YouTube's chief product officer Neal Mohan told Bloomberg. "We want to be the whole universe of video content."
YouTube TV is designed to work on TV, desktop, and mobile devices, and comes with an unlimited DVR (although shows are eventually deleted off it after nine months). "This is TV reimagined for the YouTube generation," said Christian Oestlien, the company's director of product management.
Several major networks are not included, like MTV and CNN. Other content can be added for a fee, like Showtime or soccer channels. Some programs have particular terms. For example: "If you're a pro football fan … you'll have to watch games on your TV or computer because the NFL's deal with Verizon made it off-limits to your mobile device," Wired writes.
There isn't a date yet for YouTube TV to become available, but the company said to expect the service in the coming "weeks and months." After all, YouTube is in this game for the long haul: "The mix in a couple years will be the result of lots of learning, lots of testing," said YouTube's chief business officer Robert Kyncl. Jeva Lange
President Trump wowed supporters and skeptics alike on Tuesday night during his address to a joint session of Congress, but what remained unsaid might have as much importance as what was, Politico reports.
Trump shed many of his usual hallmarks, including talk of his Electoral College win or unfair treatment by the press. But there were some strategic omissions as well, Politico notes. Trump, for example, became the first president since George W. Bush in 2001 to not mention either Afghanistan or Iraq. Trump also skipped a mention of Syria, and only briefly mentioned the fight against the Islamic State. While he still referenced "radical Islamic terrorism," Trump elsewhere moderated his message and significantly scaled back his usual combative portrait of the world.
Trump also "seemed to stick to his promise from the opening of the speech, to 'deliver a message of unity,'" Politico writes, by steering clear of topics like abortion, same-sex marriage, or transgender rights. Defunding Planned Parenthood did not get a mention, nor did overturning Roe v. Wade.
While what Trump didn't say might indicate a long-awaited presidential pivot for some, others criticized the unspoken topics between the lines. "I did not hear President Trump say one word — not one word — about Social Security or Medicare," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Facebook. "I urge President Trump, keep your promises. Tell the American people, tweet to the American people, that you will not cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."
Read more about what Trump didn't say at Politico and an analysis of what he did here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Some people hate it when their Uber driver gets chatty. If you are one of those people, you still probably won't feel too bad for Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who got into a fight with his Uber Black driver, Fawzi Kamel, on Super Bowl Sunday. Kamel turned a 6-minute dashboard video of Kalanick's ride over to Bloomberg, which released it to the world. Most of the ride was pretty boring, just Kalanick and his two female friends making small talk with the radio playing. But as Kalanick was preparing to get out when they arrived at their destination (at about the 4-minute mark), Kamel decided he wanted to talk shop, specifically to complain about changes to Uber's business model he says are hurting drivers of the upscale Black cars.
Kalanick at first said Uber wasn't dropping prices, then said the company had to cut prices amid tough competition, then called B.S. on Kamel's assertion that Uber dropped prices on Black service. Then Kalanick lost his temper. "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own sh-t," he said. "They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!"
Bloomberg backs Kamel up. "Black car drivers get paid less and their business faces far more competition from other Uber services," writes Eric Newcomer. Kalanick, 40, apologized to Kamel after Bloomberg released the video, saying in an email to Uber employees that he is "ashamed" of his actions and they have led him finally "to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it." The video, he said, is clearly "a reflection of me — and the criticism we've received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up."
Kalanick's leaked ride topped a bad three months for the company he co-founded, and a particularly lousy February — a month that began with more than 200,000 Uber customers deleting their accounts over President Trump and then moved on to a tell-all blog post from a former female software engineer at Uber who wrote about widespread sexual harassment and HR stonewalling, a lawsuit over self-driving car trade secrets allegedly pilfered from Alphabet, and the resignation Monday of Uber's head of engineering who was apparently accused of sexual harassment when he worked at Alphabet (he denies the charges). On top of that, on Super Bowl Sunday, Kamel gave the owner of Uber a one-star customer rating. Peter Weber