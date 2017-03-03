Jeff Sessions used campaign funds, not Senate account, when meeting Russian ambassador

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that he did not lie under oath when he volunteered at his Senate confirmation hearing that he had "been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," because during the two or more meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while he was the chairman of then-candidate Donald Trump's National Security Advisory Committee, he was acting in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a Trump campaign official. During the first of the two meetings Sessions recalls, however, he was using campaign funds for his travel, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Sessions met Kislyak at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, and campaign finance records show that he paid for his lodging with funds from his re-election campaign, suggesting he was not in Cleveland on official Senate business. Also, a person at the event tells The Journal that Sessions and Kislyak discussed the Trump campaign at the event, specifically Trump's trade policy, and that Sessions gave the impression he was there as a Trump campaign official.
Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told WSJ she couldn't comment on his convention expenses and that aides with Sessions at the Cleveland event don't recall him discussing the election with Kislyak, though they couldn't be sure because of the noise level in the room. In a written answer to a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) in January, Sessions said he had not "been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day."
Larry Nobel, the general counsel at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, said he's not surprised Sessions used campaign funds to attend the convention since, as a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, it would have been hard to justify using Senate funds for a political trip. "If he was truly there solely as a member of the Armed Services Committee, then he could've used his legislative account," he said. There is no record that the Trump campaign reimbursed Sessions for his travel expenses, The Journal says. Sessions said he'll recuse himself from any investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, but rejected calls that he resign. Peter Weber
It started with a little good-natured ribbing, and blossomed into a real friendship.
Like his father before him, former President George W. Bush became close to the person who occupied the White House after his presidency — although unlike his father, who became friends with former President Bill Clinton, Bush 43 has formed a bond with former first lady Michelle Obama. "She kind of likes my sense of humor," he told People. "Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like."
Bush is making the rounds publicizing his new book and an art exhibit featuring his paintings of veterans, and he opened up about how he became friendly with Obama after sitting next to her at several official events. He said he made "a few wisecracks and she seemed to like it okay. I needle her a bit and around her, I'm fairly lighthearted." The Obamas were "around serious people all the time," he added, "and we just took to each other."
At the opening last year of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, Bush and Obama were photographed hugging, and it was "a genuine expression of affection," Bush said. Along with his wife, Laura, he hopes to work with the Obamas to get veterans health and career assistance as they transition back to civilian life. "It's going to take them a while to find their footing and figure out how they're going to do what they want to do," he said. "But if there's a way to be symbiotic, we'll do so." Catherine Garcia
A chance encounter between a hard-working teenager and a Benicia, California, police officer has changed both of their lives for the better.
Remember Jourdan Duncan? The #Vallejo teen who would walk 2 hours to work in #Benicia now has a car. Catch his update at 6:00 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/ismYH8WDHX
— Cristina Rendon (@CristinaKTVU) February 9, 2017
Last September, Cpl. Kirk Keffer was patrolling in an industrial area after midnight when he spotted a young man walking down the street. Since the stretch of road was typically deserted at this time of day, he pulled over to check on the teen. Jourdan Duncan, now 19, explained that he was walking home from work — he didn't have the funds to repair his 2001 Volvo, and in order to not burden friends and family, he had been walking seven miles to and from work, two hours and 15 minutes each way, since July. Keffer told him to hop in the car, and he drove him home to Vallejo.
During the 15 minute ride, Keffer learned that Duncan was saving money for college and eventually wanted to join the California Highway Patrol. After he dropped Duncan off, Keffer had an idea — to reward him for his hard work, he'd get Duncan a bike. The Benicia Police Officers' Association was on board, and with the help of a local store, Keffer surprised Duncan with a brand new bike, complete with a lighting system and helmet. After The Washington Post highlighted their story, a GoFundMe account was set up, and Duncan was surprised yet again, this time with $42,000. He used $2,900 to purchase a 2003 Volkswagen Passat, and put the rest in the bank.
Duncan told the Post he is amazed by the outpouring of support, and because of his car, he is able to attend Solano Community College and keep his job. Keffer said Duncan, who wants to transfer to a four-year college and then attend the police academy, has "a bright future ahead of him," and Duncan is enjoying the college experience. "I'm used to kids my age and everything," he told the Post. "Here, they carry themselves more with pride, with care and everything. It just made me feel like, OK, I have to step up to the plate." Catherine Garcia
President Trump admitted in a statement Thursday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions could have responded to a question posed during his confirmation hearing "more accurately," but blamed Democrats for bringing attention to the fact that Sessions said he never interacted with Russian officials during the campaign when he actually met the Russian ambassador to the United States twice.
"Jeff Sessions is an honest man," Trump said. "He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional." Trump quickly turned his attention elsewhere, claiming that the "whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win." He went on to accuse Democrats of "overplaying their hand" and "losing their grip on reality," and declared that the "real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total witch hunt!" Earlier in the day, Trump said he had "total" confidence in Sessions. Catherine Garcia
While at a diplomacy conference in July connected to the Republican National Convention, two of Donald Trump's national security advisers spoke with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.
J.D. Gordon told USA Today he had an "informal conversation" with Kislyak at the Global Partners in Diplomacy event, "just like my interactions with dozens of other ambassadors and senior diplomats in Cleveland." Carter Page told the newspaper he could not disclose what he said to Kislyak because of "confidentiality rules." Page, who left Trump's campaign after taking heat for a speech he gave in Moscow critical of American foreign policy and sanctions against Russia, went on All In with Chris Hayes on Thursday night, and gave a slippery answer when the host asked him if he met and spoke with Kislyak in Cleveland. "I may have met him, possibly, might have been in Cleveland," he said. "I'm respectful to the organizers, I'm respectful of confidentiality rules."
Watch @chrislhayes pin down Carter Page into this A+ answer: “I will say that I never met [Sergey Kislyak] anywhere outside of Cleveland.” pic.twitter.com/L6Mqa3NnpS
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 3, 2017
Kislyak has been popular with people who orbit around Trump — on Wednesday, it was revealed Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with him twice during the campaign while serving as a top foreign policy adviser to Trump, despite saying otherwise during his confirmation hearing, and the White House acknowledged on Thursday he met with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, in December before former President Barack Obama prepared to impose sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election. Trump officials have repeatedly said that during the campaign, there was no contact with any Russian officials. Catherine Garcia
While serving as governor of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence often used a private AOL email account while conducting official business, sometimes corresponding with top advisers about homeland security matters and other sensitive topics, the Indianapolis Star reports.
The IndyStar made a public records request, and the office of Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) released more than 30 pages from the account, but declined to make additional emails public that the state considers too confidential to share with the public. The account was hacked last summer, with a scammer sending an email to all of Pence's contacts saying the governor and his wife were attacked in the Philippines, had their money and phones stolen, and desperately needed money. There is no law in Indiana against public officials using personal email accounts, but the law has usually been interpreted to mean that any official business done on a private email must be saved for public record purposes, IndyStar reports.
Pence's Washington office released a statement Thursday saying he "maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana's Access to Public Records Act."
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Pence and his running mate, Donald Trump, were outspoken in their criticism over Hillary Clinton using a private email server while secretary of state. Cybersecurity experts say it's worrisome that there were emails sent from Pence's account that Holcomb says are too sensitive to be released. "It's one thing to have an AOL account and use it to send birthday cards to grandkids," Justin Cappos, a computer security professor at NYU, told IndyStar. "But it's another thing to use it to send and receive messages that are sensitive and could negatively impact people if that information is public." Catherine Garcia
For the second time in 12 months, the Syrian government says it has pushed Islamic State fighters out of the historic city of Palmyra.
ISIS militants first gained control of Palmyra in May 2015, and killed residents and destroyed ancient buildings, artifacts, and monuments like the 2,000-year-old Temple of Bel before Syrian forces were able to recapture the city in May 2016. While the Syrian government was focused on fighting rebels in Aleppo, ISIS slipped back into Palmyra in December 2016 and once again took control of the city.
Russia is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Russian media said Thursday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin Syrian troops were able to retake the city because of help from the Russian air force. The monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday heavy shelling was reported across Palmyra, and as they ran out of town, ISIS militants left behind land mines. Catherine Garcia
Not long after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday he will recuse himself from overseeing any "future or existing" investigations into Donald Trump's presidential campaign, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said this doesn't go nearly far enough, and he must "resign immediately."
It was revealed on Wednesday night that last year Sessions, while still a senator and one of Trump's top foreign policy advisers, met with the Russian ambassador to the United States; during his Senate confirmation hearing in January, he declared that he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the campaign. Pelosi said he needed to step down from his position, and was even more forceful on Thursday, releasing a statement that called his recusal "narrow," adding that his "sorry attempt to explain away his perjury" is "totally inadequate."
The Democratic leader went on to say Sessions is "clearly trying to maintain his ability to control the larger investigation into the sprawling personal, political, and financial grip Russia has on the Trump administration," and his "lies to the Senate and to the American people make him unfit to serve as the chief law enforcement officer of our country." Catherine Garcia