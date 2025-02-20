Pharaoh's tomb discovered for first time in 100 years

This is the first burial chamber of a pharaoh unearthed since Tutankhamun in 1922

Statues of Amenhotep I and Thutmose II
(Image credit: DEA / G. Dagli Orti / De Agostini via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

An Egyptian-British archaeological mission has found the tomb of King Thutmose II, who ruled ancient Egypt about 3,500 years ago, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Tuesday.

