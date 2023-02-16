Should the term 'mummy' be removed from museums?

Some British museums are phasing the word "mummy" out of their exhibits, instead opting for the term "mummified person." Here's everything you need to know:

Why are museums making the switch?

Mummies have been cast by popular culture and entertainment as "supernatural monsters," according to Jo Anderson, assistant keeper of archaeology at the Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle. Legends about "the mummy's curse" undermine the humanity of these deceased individuals, some experts argue. In other words, mummies are people too, but visitors don't see them as such. Research looking into how museum-goers experienced a display of a mummified Egyptian woman known as Irtyru found that many "did not recognize that she was a real person," museum manager Adam Goldwater told CNN. "We hope our visitors will see her remains for what they really are — not an object of curiosity, but a real human who was once alive and had a very specific belief about how her body should be treated after death."

It has not been lost on museums that depictions can be shaped by outdated ideologies. "Important aspects of our collections and the way that we display them have been shaped by imperial and colonial thinking and actions that were based on racial and racist understandings of the world," a spokesperson for the National Museum of Scotland told CNN.

"We are reflecting on how we represent imperial and colonial pasts to our audiences. In our galleries, we are making changes to displays and labels to address historical bias."

The decision has garnered a variety of opinions.

Why are critics opposed?

Unlike others, the British Museum of London said it "hasn't banned the use of the term 'mummy' and it is still in use across our galleries" but prefers the term "mummified remains" and plans to use it in future exhibits to respect the humanity of the ancient Egyptians.