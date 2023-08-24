Wind-powered ships are back. But will they make an impact?

Now that cars, planes, and ships have wreaked havoc on the environment, some companies are looking to go back to transportation basics: using the wind to sail the sea.

How are ships harnessing wind power?

The maritime industry currently accounts for almost 3% of global carbon emissions, Reuters reported, so companies and environmentalists alike are hoping to change sea travel to be more sustainable. Agriculture giant Cargill launched the maiden voyage of its cargo ship, the Pyxis Ocean, fitted with sails to harness the wind. The cargo ship is five years old and was retrofitted with 37.5-meter sails known as WindWings, which allow the vessel to be "pushed along by the wind, rather than solely relying on its engine," according to IFL Science. This should cut emissions by up to 30%.

Wind sailing is obviously not a new concept. But the idea of using "winglike sails" was reinvigorated in the early 21st century "to break speed records on racing yachts," The New Yorker reported. "If international shipping is to achieve its ambition of reducing CO2 emissions, then innovation must come to the fore," John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, which helped build the WindWings, said in a statement. Along with the sails, shipping routes will also need altered to follow and better harness trade winds.

"The maritime industry is on a journey to decarbonize — it's not an easy one, but it is an exciting one," said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill's ocean transportation business, in the statement. If the Pyxis Ocean's voyage is successful, it could prompt a shift in the industry. "Wind is a near marginal cost-free fuel and the opportunity for reducing emissions, alongside significant efficiency gains in vessel operating costs, is substantial," Cooper added.

Is this the way of the future?

While the WindWings technology has a lot of potential, investment in it has been low. "It is risk taking. There is no guarantee ... that the economics are going to work," Dieleman told Reuters. However, the threat of climate change has made the push to switch to clean energy sources more time-sensitive. "What was once the dream of a few enterprising idealists has become a business opportunity that startups and sprawling multinationals alike are chasing," The New Yorker wrote.