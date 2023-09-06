How climate change is impacting the water cycle

Climate change has caused many ecological and environmental changes including more extreme weather, record-high temperatures and more risk of disease. However, climate change may have also altered the world's water cycle, which dictates rainfall.

What is the water cycle?

The water cycle shows the "continuous movement of water within the Earth and atmosphere" in which "liquid water evaporates into water vapor, condenses to form clouds and precipitates back to Earth in the form of rain and snow," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Rain is pivotal to human society, impacting the weather and agriculture, as well as streams and rivers.

The water cycle has been "extremely stable during … the past 11,700 years," but now "the damage runs deep, but it is still fixable," reported New Scientist. "We've allowed ourselves to think that water is simply something that comes back every year … and we can trust it," Johan Rockstrom, of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told the source. "We must recognize that … we're actually not able to trust the source anymore."

How has it been impacted?

Because of anthropological actions, the water cycle has been "intensifying," causing an "increase in both wet extremes, including more intense rainfall over most regions, and dry extremes, including drying in the Mediterranean, southwestern Australia, southwestern South America, South Africa and western North America," The Conversation stated.

The main reason is rising temperatures that, in turn, raise the "upper limit on the amount of moisture in the air," increasing the "potential for more rain," the source continued. "With those warmer temperatures, it impacts the rainfall patterns, which means through changes in circulation, instead of rain falling where it used to, it is now falling offshore," Dr. Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, told Euronews. Weather patterns are changing "more rapidly than we've seen in the past."