'There is a lot riding on the deal for both sides'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Kim Kardashian can shape Nike's recovery'
Andrea Felsted at Bloomberg
Nike's deal with Kim Kardashian's Skims is the "latest effort" by Nike to "reconnect with the consumers — and stores" it previously "abandoned," says Andrea Felsted. This "should give investors confidence" that Nike's new CEO "is beginning to turn the juggernaut." And "Nike, like rival Adidas, is also a fashion company, something that is often overlooked." With "Skims, which has pioneered bodycon styles in flesh-colored tones, it has the chance to create garments or sneakers, that move out of the gym to become fashion favorites."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'President Donald Trump should give parents a tax cut for child care'
Reshma Saujani at the Chicago Tribune
Ask "any parent what rises to the top of their budget, and I can guarantee they'll tell you how the cost of gas and groceries doesn't even begin to compare with the cost of child care," says Reshma Saujani. It "doesn't have to be this way." Congress "and the new administration have the power to fix the child care crisis. But so far, our new leaders are refusing to act." Parents "should be outraged right now."
'Who will now stabilize the world economy?'
Robin Harding at the Financial Times
America's "ability to act as hegemon was already in decline because of the growth of China," says Robin Harding. After the "U.S. made clear in Munich last week that it no longer guarantees European security, who now can believe it will underwrite the global economy?" With "no single country or bloc large enough to dominate, or willing to lead, we are entering a perilous new era." It "makes sense to bolster the international institutions as much as possible."
'Shield laws are the fault line in the battle over abortion access'
Rachel Rebouché at The Nation
In the "states where abortion remains legal, legislators have sought to safeguard abortion care and rights by adopting 'shield' laws," says Rachel Rebouché. These "cases raise long-standing, complicated issues of federalism and constitutional law, which likely will land before the U.S. Supreme Court." To "be sure, shield laws depart from norms of interstate cooperation," but there are "reasons for states to depart from norms." These cases "capture the deep disagreement about abortion regulation among the states."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Pharaoh's tomb discovered for first time in 100 years
Speed Read This is the first burial chamber of a pharaoh unearthed since Tutankhamun in 1922
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Microsoft unveils quantum computing breakthrough
Speed Read Researchers say this advance could lead to faster and more powerful computers
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump seeks to end New York's congestion pricing
Speed Read The MTA quickly filed a lawsuit to stop the move
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Whether we like it or not, social media is the public square of the 21st century'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'It's not hard to imagine how such an arrangement can go wrong'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'What Americans really need is access to safer products'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Eras are an imprecise tool to make sense of the messy past'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'They are the builders, entitled to impose upon us their wildest dreams'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'School choice alone won't rescue America's failing K-12 education system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Much needs to be done to rein in the global cyberscam industry'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Orange juice also is facing a grander existential problem'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published