'There is a lot riding on the deal for both sides'

'Kim Kardashian can shape Nike's recovery'

Andrea Felsted at Bloomberg

Nike's deal with Kim Kardashian's Skims is the "latest effort" by Nike to "reconnect with the consumers — and stores" it previously "abandoned," says Andrea Felsted. This "should give investors confidence" that Nike's new CEO "is beginning to turn the juggernaut." And "Nike, like rival Adidas, is also a fashion company, something that is often overlooked." With "Skims, which has pioneered bodycon styles in flesh-colored tones, it has the chance to create garments or sneakers, that move out of the gym to become fashion favorites."

'President Donald Trump should give parents a tax cut for child care'

Reshma Saujani at the Chicago Tribune

Ask "any parent what rises to the top of their budget, and I can guarantee they'll tell you how the cost of gas and groceries doesn't even begin to compare with the cost of child care," says Reshma Saujani. It "doesn't have to be this way." Congress "and the new administration have the power to fix the child care crisis. But so far, our new leaders are refusing to act." Parents "should be outraged right now."

'Who will now stabilize the world economy?'

Robin Harding at the Financial Times

America's "ability to act as hegemon was already in decline because of the growth of China," says Robin Harding. After the "U.S. made clear in Munich last week that it no longer guarantees European security, who now can believe it will underwrite the global economy?" With "no single country or bloc large enough to dominate, or willing to lead, we are entering a perilous new era." It "makes sense to bolster the international institutions as much as possible."

'Shield laws are the fault line in the battle over abortion access'

Rachel Rebouché at The Nation

In the "states where abortion remains legal, legislators have sought to safeguard abortion care and rights by adopting 'shield' laws," says Rachel Rebouché. These "cases raise long-standing, complicated issues of federalism and constitutional law, which likely will land before the U.S. Supreme Court." To "be sure, shield laws depart from norms of interstate cooperation," but there are "reasons for states to depart from norms." These cases "capture the deep disagreement about abortion regulation among the states."

