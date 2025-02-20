Microsoft unveils quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers say this advance could lead to faster and more powerful computers

Microsoft&#039;s Majorana I quantum computer chip
Microsoft's Majorana I quantum computer chip
(Image credit: John Brecher for Microsoft)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Microsoft said Wednesday it has developed a computer chip based on a new "topological" state of matter — not solid, liquid or gas — that it expects will underpin exponentially faster and more powerful quantum computers "within years, not decades." The company said its custom-built topological superconductor — topoconductor — can "observe and control Majorana particles" to produce topological quantum bits, or qubits, the building blocks of quantum computing.



