Trump has reportedly already given the Pentagon more authority to attack Yemen without his approval
The Pentagon on Thursday conducted 20 to 25 airstrikes in Yemen, part of a ramped-up flurry of military activity against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) since President Trump's inauguration. After approving a Jan. 29 Special Operations ground assault, which resulted in the death of one Navy SEAL and several civilians plus a $75 million Chinook helicopter, Trump is considering giving generals more discretion to launch counterterrorism raids, and that's already true in Yemen, a defense official tells The Washington Post.
Trump has designated Yemen an "area of active hostility," the official said, granting military officials authority to launch strikes without White House approval, similar to former President Barack Obama's anti-Islamic State arrangement with Sirte, Libya, last year. It isn't clear how long the authority will last. There were local media reports that U.S. troops flew in from ships on Thursday for a ground raid, but Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis called those reports inaccurate. "We have U.S. Special Operations forces that go in and out of Yemen to assist our partner forces in fighting al Qaeda," Davis said, but the U.S. forces did not conduct any raids.
U.S. military officials did not estimate how many people were killed in the strikes, but local news reports say that hundreds of militants were killed. The airstrikes were not guided by any intelligence gathered in the Jan. 29 raid, according to senior officials. Peter Weber
The House could vote to repeal and replace ObamaCare before the end of the month, Politico reports. A person who attended a closed-door meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday revealed that Ryan hopes to have the House vote on the replacement plan in three weeks.
It isn't clear if the White House has backed Ryan's bill. "There have been stories in the media that somehow the White House and Ryan's office are in agreement on health care," said Freedom Caucus member Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho). "We have not yet heard that [President Trump] backed it or he doesn't."
But even many Republicans are skeptical about ambitions to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Last week, former Republican House Speaker John Boehner claimed that a full repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act is "not going to happen," calling the suggestion that it might just "happy talk." "Republicans never agree on health care," Boehner said.
On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul wondered "what is the House leadership trying to hide?" following reports that a bill was drafted and hidden away. "My guess is, they are trying to hide their 'ObamaCare Lite' approach," Paul said. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump built his 2016 campaign on the promise to his supporters that he would not be beholden to special interests because he was "self-funding my own campaign." And while Trump indeed broke small donation records, he is approaching 2020 with a different tack, Politico reports.
Take, for example, Trump's about-face on hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who supported Marco Rubio and an anti-Trump PAC during the Republican primary. At the time, Trump slammed Singer as having a "lotta controversy." After winning the election, Singer reportedly donated $5,000 to Trump's transition team and $1 million to his inaugural committee — then asked Trump for a meeting, and got it.
And "Singer … is just one of many GOP donors who have been the subject of entreaties from Trump and his closest confidants," Politico writes, "and the charm offensive appears to be paying dividends."
Many of Trump's Cabinet members were also top donors, and other mega-donors, including those who initially backed his rivals, are also finding themselves in the position to accept high offices. That includes Todd Ricketts, for deputy commerce secretary, and Trump's expected ambassador to Canada, Kelly Knight Craft. "Do you think if you were not a multibillionaire, if your family has not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican Party, that you would be sitting here today?" Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) even accused Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, at her conformation hearing in January.
"Drain the swamp? He's filing the swamp," said Clinton family fundraiser and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. "[Trump] ran on something else. The people whom he attacked are the same people he's put in charge of the government. That is hypocritical. You can call it whatever you want. But don't think for one second people aren't paying attention."
But others see Trump's move as a sly one. A person who works with major Republican donors explained to Politico: "Trump has been very methodical and clever. The process began within days of the election." Read more about Trump's financial preparations for the next election here. Jeva Lange
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seized Daniela Vargas' father and brother in Jackson, Mississippi, on Feb. 15, as part of President Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants, and Vargas spoke about her family's detention at a news conference on Wednesday; ICE detained her right after the news conference. Vargas, who was brought to the U.S. from Argentina at age 7, was granted temporary permission to work and protection from deportation under former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but her DACA status lapsed in November and she didn't get her application for renewal in until Feb. 10, because she was saving up the $495 application fee.
On Wednesday, ICE said that Vargas would not be deported without a court proceeding to determine if she was eligible for reprieve, but her lawyer, Abby Peterson, said on Thursday that ICE now says it will deport her without any hearing, because she entered the U.S. through a visa waiver program 15 years ago, when Argentina was one of the countries where people could visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.
Trump has said repeatedly that his immigration policy is aimed at removing the "bad hombres," — violent felons, drug traffickers — but at least a quarter of the undocumented immigrants detained so far have no criminal record. In Austin, for example, federal officials confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman that 28 of the 51 immigrants arrested in Operation Cross Check had no criminal histories. And since Trump has left DACA in place, Vargas' case has drawn the attention of some lawmakers. "ICE's assertion that her detention is 'routine' is absurd and seems anything but," said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the top Democrat on the House Committee on Homeland Security. "Those like Ms. Vargas just want a better life for themselves and their families." Peter Weber
On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence swore in former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as secretary of the Energy Department, which he once almost vowed to eliminate, and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary. The Senate confirmed both Cabinet officers, former Trump rivals for the GOP nomination, on Thursday afternoon — Carson by a 58-41 vote and Perry, 62-37. The Senate has now confirmed 18 of Trump's 22 Cabinet-level nominees. Peter Weber
Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak is, by all accounts, genial, fiercely protective of Russian policy and international prestige, an avid and successful social networker, and a diplomat who prefers private meetings and dinner parties to public events. He is also, to his and President Trump's discomfort, a central figure in Washington right now, due to his several meetings during the presidential campaign with several top Trump advisers, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Kislyak is a veteran diplomat with a background in arms control, and he has been Russia's top diplomat in Washington since 2008. Given his new high profile and the mounting questions about Trump's connections to Russian officials — and the Trump team's evasiveness on the subject — there's a new question: Is Kislyak a spy? NBC's Katy Tur asked that question to Peter Baker, New York Times chief White House correspondent and a former Moscow bureau chief for The Washington Post, on Thursday. "Well, look, in the Russian system it's a distinction without a difference," he said.
Some other Russia experts and analysts agree. Spy or diplomat? "For them it's much grayer," Steven Hall, former head of Russia operations at the CIA, tells The Washington Post. "I would say [Kislyak] is most definitely both. In the Russian system, it's simply assumed that they're all collecting and doing whatever they can either covertly or overtly." That's not a view everyone shares. The idea that Russia's ambassador is a top recruiter for its SVR foreign intelligence agency "strikes me as pretty odd," Steven Pifer, a former State Department official, tells The Guardian. "Everything I've seen, he's been a Russian diplomat." Russia, unsurprisingly, is pushing back against the idea.
Either way, Kislyak has said he will leave Washington soon, likely replaced by a hard-line Russian general, though his replacement has not been announced. Moving on is probably all right for Kislyak, because Russia is so toxic now in Washington, The New York Times reports: "It has become lonely, and he has told associates that he is surprised how people who once sought his company were now trying to stay away." Peter Weber