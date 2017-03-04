U.S. suspends fast processing for temporary tech visas

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday announced the suspension of expedited processing for the H-1B visa, a temporary residency option for graduate-level workers in STEM fields including mathematics, medicine, and computer science. The agency regularly suspends quick processing for a few weeks to deal with application backlogs, but the length of this suspension is unusual.
The visa program is particularly popular among tech firms in the San Francisco Bay Area, where foreign workers often stay three to six years in computer engineering positions. The fast processing suspension will begin April 3 and last for up to six months, affecting applications for 2018 visas.
A USCIS statement said the suspension is basically routine, designed to allow the agency to "process long-pending petitions, which we have currently been unable to process due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years; and prioritize adjudication of H-1B extension of status cases that are nearing the 240 day mark." Bonnie Kristian
Severe drought has killed 110 people in Somalia in the past 48 hours, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said Saturday at a meeting of the Somali National Drought Committee.The death toll is specific to the Bay region of the country, but the United Nations estimates that as many as 5 million Somalis — roughly half the country's population — are in need of relief aid as ongoing drought conditions threaten widespread famine conditions.
One in three Somali children are at risk of dropping out of school, the U.N. reports. "I'd love to go back to school, but I've been forced to leave because I'm the eldest child in my family and I need to work at home," said Sadia Omar, who has already dropped out. "I fetch water and grass for the animals, but now because of the drought there is more work."
Cholera also "broke out in Goof-guduud, Awdiinle, and Berdale locations in Bay region," said Mohamed Fiqi, a state agriculture minister. "Children, women and old people are among the dead, the death toll increases." Bonnie Kristian
A Snapchat image showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reading a headline about Vice President Mike Pence's use of a private email address for government business has gone viral. The photo was taken by a passenger on Clinton's Boston to New York flight Friday; she can be seen glancing at a newspaper that reads, "Pence used personal email in office" as governor of Indiana.
Hillary Clinton, who had email scandal herself, seen reading about Mike Pence's use of personal email while governor https://t.co/sLImNjFUwg pic.twitter.com/0OPmgVmMlH
This is all newsworthy, of course, because Pence was elected as part of a campaign that repeatedly and emphatically condemned Clinton's use of a private email server while at State. Donald Trump "and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law," Pence tweeted in October.
The circumstances surrounding each politician's private email use are not identical. ABC News enumerates five key differences, including Pence's lack of access to classified materials and the apparent greater ease with which his records have been retrieved. One point in Clinton's favor is that there is no evidence her server was hacked, though a Washington Post report Friday evening called into question the charge that Pence's AOL account was compromised, noting that a spam email apparently using his address could have been sent without any breach of Pence's email. Bonnie Kristian
Irish authorities on Friday reported the discovery of "significant quantities of human remains" in 17 "underground chambers" in a structure that appears to have been originally constructed for wastewater treatment. The remains analyzed so far belong to infants and toddlers ranging in age from apparent premature births to 3 years.
Carbon dating has placed the remains between 1925 and 1961, the time period during which the property where the mass grave was found was operated as a home for unwed mothers, the Mother and Baby Home, by the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours.
Allegations that a mass grave might exist were first raised in 2014 by Catherine Corless, a historian in the town of Tuam, where the grave was discovered. Corless' research indicates as many as 800 bodies may be present. "If you look at the records, babies were dying two a week," Corless said when she presented her findings. A Tuam local recalled that the children in the home were "usually gone by school age — either adopted or dead."
After authorities' announcement of the discovery, The Irish Times reported the account of a woman named Mary Moriarty who said she visited the site in 1975 and saw a child who "had a skull on a stick, shaking it." Moriarty also said she was walking on the property when part of the ground collapsed. Underneath, she saw what she then believed to be bottles "rolled up in a cloth and they were all piled on top of each other like sausages." A woman working nearby said she had actually observed "little baby graves." Bonnie Kristian
A 3D-printing company called Apis Cor — tagline: "We print buildings" — demonstrated its large-scale 3D printer with the complete printing of a 400-square-foot tiny house in just 24 hours. The house was built in Russia for a total cost of $10,134, including electrical wiring, plumbing, and fixtures like windows and doors.
The studio-style home has a living space, kitchen, bathroom, and hallway, and Apis Cor says it will be functional for nearly 200 years. The company claims to be the first to develop a mobile printer that can construct entire buildings on-site; previously, printed buildings have been printed in pieces in a factory and assembled at a new location. Watch a clip of the printer in action below. Bonnie Kristian
North Korean ambassador Kang Chol was expelled from Malaysia Saturday in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which occurred in a Malaysian airport. Kang has been given 48 hours to exit the country.
The expulsion came after Kang said Malaysia could not be trusted with the investigation into Kim's death and reportedly did not attend a diplomatic meeting where his presence was requested Friday night. "Malaysia will react strongly against any insults made against it or any attempt to tarnish its reputation," said Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman.
Malaysian authorities believe Kim was killed by a banned chemical weapon that was rubbed on his face as he walked through the airport. South Korea has accused Pyongyang of orchestrating the murder, likely because, as The Washington Post notes, "analysts have long suspected that China was keeping Kim Jong Nam ... in reserve as a potential successor to Kim Jong Un, who has had strained relations with the Chinese leadership." North Korea blames Malaysia, accusing its government of an "unfriendly attitude" toward North Korea. Bonnie Kristian
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to respond to additional questions from Senate Democrats about his two meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the election.
Sessions' written replies will be submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday; he declined Democrats' request to attend a hearing for live questioning. The Democratic senators have indicated they "do not believe that a written submission to correct the record is sufficient," but Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has joined Sessions in rejecting demands for a second hearing.
This new inquiry comes after Sessions' announcement he would recuse himself from any investigation of the Trump campaign after news of his contact with Kislyak broke. Sessions says the meetings were strictly in his then-senatorial capacity, though he reportedly used Trump campaign funds to pay for the trip during which one meeting occurred. If he met with Kislyak as a campaign surrogate, Sessions' under-oath statements to the Judiciary Committee in January would be false. Bonnie Kristian
Beijing announced Saturday its military spending will grow by just 7 percent in 2017, the slowest rate of growth for the Chinese defense budget in years. Last year's increase of 7.6 percent was the first single-digit hike after nearly two decades of annual double-digit growth.
The news came with a reiteration from the Chinese legislature that the military is exclusively defensive in nature. "We advocate dialogue for peaceful resolutions, while at the same time, we need to possess the ability to defend our sovereignty and interests," said Fu Ying, a representative of the National People's Congress. "The strengthening of Chinese capabilities benefits the preservation of peace and security in this region, and not the opposite."
This move comes despite political pressure in China's state-run media to further increase Chinese defense spending in response to President Trump's proposed 10 percent addition to the U.S. military budget. "There was a view that China would increase its defense budget in line with the rise of the defense budget in the United States," said Takashi Kawakami of Japan's Takushoku University. "But the fact China kept it at this level means it's in a wait-and-see mode regarding the Trump administration." Bonnie Kristian