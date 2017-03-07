Al Franken says he believes Jeff Sessions committed perjury

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions' letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the testimony he gave during his January confirmation hearing "a ridiculous response."
Sessions was asked by Franken what he would do if he found out that Donald Trump's campaign was communicating with Russian officials, and he offered up that he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign" and "did not have communications with the Russians." It later came out that during the campaign, when he was a senator and foreign policy adviser to Trump, Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. "It's hard to come to any other conclusion than he just perjured himself," Franken told CNN Tuesday.
In his letter sent Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sessions said his testimony was "correct" and he did not mislead the senators because he was never specifically asked about meetings with the ambassador. Franken told CNN he waited until he read the letter from Sessions to publicly accuse him of not telling the truth, adding that he thinks Sessions should come before the Senate Judiciary Committee again to explain himself. Catherine Garcia
Keepers at the Thoiry Zoo in France made a disturbing discovery on Tuesday morning, when they found a 4-year-old white rhino shot dead inside his enclosure.
Police say one of his horns had been hacked off with a chainsaw, and the other was partially removed. The rhino, Vince, was just five years old, and had been shot in the head three times. The poachers broke into the zoo overnight, and it's believed this is the first time a rhino was killed inside a European zoo.
On the black market, rhino horns can command $30,000 a pound; in some countries, including Vietnam, it is considered an aphrodisiac, the BBC reports. The white rhino was on the brink of extinction in the late 19th century, but slowly made a comeback, although now about 100 rhinos are killed in the wild every month for their horns. Two other rhinos at the Thoiry Zoo, 37-year-old Gracie and 5-year-old Bruno, were not harmed during the attack. Catherine Garcia
The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on March 20, committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday. FBI Director James Comey, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates have been asked to testify.
The hearing will examine questions of Russian government-sponsored hacking ahead of the 2016 presidential election that may have helped President Trump by revealing unflattering information about his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Nunes indicated Tuesday he doesn't "believe that to be the case" that Russia helped elect Trump. "The president has said he has no ties to Russia," Nunes said. "I assume that is true."
Asked about Trump's recent allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, Nunes said no evidence had yet been found to support the claim. "A lot of things he says, you guys take literally," Nunes said about Trump's claims, though he noted the committee would investigate the matter. Becca Stanek
Spicer dodges questions on wiretapping accusations: 'It's not a question of more proof or less proof or whatever'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Tuesday whether the White House has dug up any evidence whatsoever to back President Trump's baseless claim from over the weekend that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. Spicer responded by arguing the real question isn't really about evidence. "It's not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever," Spicer said, still not pointing to any specific evidence to support Trump's allegation.
Spicer insisted what needs to happen now is for the House and Senate Intelligence Committees to "look at this in a way that's objective," and then "report back to the American people" their findings. As for whether Trump should withdraw his Twitter accusation since the matter has yet to be formally investigated by Congress, Spicer scoffed. "Why would he withdraw it until it's adjudicated?" Spicer said.
Watch Spicer's defense below. Becca Stanek
Q: Any proof of Trump's claim Obama spied on him?
Spicer: “It’s not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever.” (offering no proof) pic.twitter.com/eMIxU4cWfX
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017
The Trump administration pitches its health care proposal as killing fewer trees than ObamaCare
President Trump loves to show off piles of paper.
Exhibit A:
Signing my tax return.... pic.twitter.com/XJfXeaORbU
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2015
Exhibit B:
WH clutter report: Pres Trump says we've probably never seen so much paper on a president's desk. Attributes to negotiating so many deals. pic.twitter.com/5K9cT7xYq6
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 8, 2017
And then there was that time Trump showed off mountains of paper as evidence that he had withdrawn from his business interests —although some people thought these might have been blank:
Trump: “These papers are just some of the many documents I’ve signed turning over complete and total control to my sons" pic.twitter.com/CGGrNckpRU
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
On Tuesday, Trump's administration rolled out new piles of paper for people to look at:
This time, Trump's point wasn't about how much paper he used, but rather how little. "As you'll see, this [ObamaCare] bill right here was the bill that was introduced in 2009 and '10 by the previous administration," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "Notice how thick that is. Some of you will recall that I actually turned the pages and went through that piece of legislation in a YouTube."
But lest the physical piles not sufficiently awe the audience, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also emphasized that the new health care plan is only 123 pages long, with 57 pages dedicated only to repealing the Affordable Care Act. ObamaCare, by comparison, is 974 pages long. Think of the trees!
Not everyone is impressed by the display, though. "Anyone who understands how health care [works] knows this is not a good sign," said Huffington Post reporter Christina Wilkie. Jeva Lange
As Republicans face a cascade of criticism from fellow conservatives over their new American Health Care Act, a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday suggested a majority of Americans don't want Republicans' ObamaCare replacement plan anyway. The poll, conducted right before Congressional Republicans unveiled their long-awaited health-care proposal Monday night, revealed 58 percent of Americans don't want to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Of that percentage, 51 percent said they want to keep the ACA and "work to improve it," while 7 percent said they "want to keep the ACA entirely intact."
On the other hand, just 39 percent want to see ObamaCare repealed. Thirty-one percent want the ACA repealed provided a replacement act is ready to go, while just 8 percent are comfortable with a repeal without a replacement.
Americans' tepid attitude towards the GOP's repeal and replace plan — coupled with criticism from Republican lawmakers and conservative advocacy groups — could pose problems for the American Health Care Act's passage. "People on opposite sides of this issue are strongly attached to their position on the ACA," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. "Early reviews of the Republican draft plan suggest that it might not do enough to either retain or repeal it, which may leave all sides disappointed."
The poll was conducted by phone from March 2 to 5 among 801 adults. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
GOP Sen. Mike Lee criticizes Republican health care plan as a 'step in the wrong direction' rolled out in a 'rushed process'
Republican Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) deemed House Republicans' American Health Care Act a "missed opportunity and a step in the wrong direction" in a statement Tuesday. Joining many conservatives unhappy with the ObamaCare replacement plan unveiled Monday evening, Lee was quick to point out the bill's multitudinous flaws — namely, that it does not fulfill the Republican Party's promise to the American people to "drain the swamp and end business as usual in Washington."
Moreover, Lee contended, Republicans repeated Democrats' mistakes when they rolled out this proposal. "This is exactly the type of back-room dealing and rushed process that we criticized Democrats for," Lee said. He noted Republicans "don't know how many people would use this new tax credit, we don't know how much it will cost, and we don't know if this bill will make health care more affordable for Americans."
Lee ended his statement with a plea for his fellow Republicans to take the replacement plan back to the drawing board, while moving ahead with the repeal. "Let's fulfill our ObamaCare repeal promise immediately," Lee said, "and then take our time and do reform right." Becca Stanek
Heritage Action for America skewers the GOP health care proposal for not being a 'genuine effort'
The conservative advocacy group Heritage Action for America on Tuesday slammed Republicans' health care proposal for not being a "genuine effort." "In many ways, the House Republican proposal released last night not only accepts the flawed progressive premises of ObamaCare but expands upon them," said Heritage Action's chief executive officer, Michael A. Needham.
AFP, FreedomWorks, Heritage Action all against this bill. It doesn’t sound like the leadership has a big outside coalition for this bill https://t.co/V0rEfGMZo4
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 7, 2017
Many other Republicans have also skewered the bill, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) saying Tuesday: "This is ObamaCare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives aren't going to take it … It won't work." The conservative advocacy group Club for Growth also slammed the proposal as "RyanCare," writing that "the problems with this bill are not just what's in it, but also what it's missing: Namely, the critical free-market solution of selling health insurance across state lines."
Leading conservative health care reform advocate Avik Roy called the ObamaCare replacement "great" — except for the fact that it will "make coverage unaffordable for millions." Freedom Partners wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) that "as the bill stands today, it is ObamaCare 2.0. Passing it would be making the same mistake that President Obama, Harry Reid, and Nancy Pelosi made in 2010."
Putting together all of the conservative/GOP opposition to the House GOP health-care bill pic.twitter.com/Rk9BYo6snd
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) March 7, 2017
It almost seems as though the bill has only one fan outside of its authors. "Our wonderful new [health care bill] is out now for review and negotiation!" President Trump tweeted. Jeva Lange