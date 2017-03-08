FBI Director James Comey claims 'there is no such thing as absolute privacy in America'

FBI Director James Comey slammed tech companies for their increasingly airtight encryption methods, suggesting that such tools are preventing the FBI from being able to conduct its lawful investigations. "The advent of default ubiquitous strong encryption is making more and more of the room in which the FBI investigates dark," Comey told a cybersecurity conference at Boston College, as reported by BuzzFeed News.
Comey explained that the FBI has received 2,800 devices since the beginning of 2016 that it has the lawful authority to search, but that it has not been able to open 1,200 of those devices. Comey suggested that the strong encryption breaks the "bargain" the American people have made but he "disputed claims that he is advocating for weaker encryption or so called encryption backdoors into our phones," BuzzFeed News writes.
Still, "there is no such thing as absolute privacy in America," Comey said. "That's the bargain. And we made that bargain over two centuries ago to achieve two goals. To achieve the very, very important goal of privacy and to achieve the important goal of security. Widespread default encryption changes that bargain. In my view it shatters the bargain." Jeva Lange
Democrats are trolling Republicans at the ObamaCare repeal hearing with these sassy little signs
In case Democratic lawmakers' objections to the Republican-led repeal of ObamaCare weren't already apparent enough, Democrats decided to bring visuals to one of two ongoing repeal hearings Wednesday. After a brief break Wednesday afternoon, Democrats returned to the hearing with snarky little blue signs to hang up on the ledge right next to their nameplates:
Obamacare repeal hearing about to restart, and Democrats have returned with signs for each of their seats pic.twitter.com/rZvvwCNliU
— Patrick Caldwell (@patcaldwell) March 8, 2017
To flesh out that hashtag into a full sentence, Democrats are suggesting Republicans' plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — presumably with the American Health Care Act proposal House Republicans introduced Monday — would cost more money and provide less coverage for Americans. Apparently this was the best Democrats could print up after their efforts to postpone repeal hearings for a week failed.
The battle over the plan to roll back ObamaCare formally began Wednesday with hearings held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, which are expected to "last hours, if not days" as Republican leaders try to convince opponents and skeptics, Politico reported. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has warned its hearing could even go "through the weekend." Becca Stanek
Chinese media, tripped up by satirical article, erroneously report bathrobe-wearing President Trump 'ordered his aides to wrap the White House telephones in tinfoil'
Chinese media outlets missed the memo that comedian Andy Borowitz's articles for The New Yorker are purely satirical. This week, multiple Chinese publications — citing one of Borowitz's articles — reported a "frantic President Trump, holding court in a bathrobe, ordered his aides to wrap the White House telephones in tinfoil," The New York Times noted Wednesday.
That wasn't the only fictional tidbit that got picked up and passed around as fact. Headlines in reputable magazines read, "Trump turns White House upside down looking for signs of Obama: 'I know he's still here!'"
Readers were left either confused the state-run media was writing up jokes, or seriously worried about Trump after reading the reports. "This is illness," a user on microblogging site Weibo wrote, per The New York Times.
This isn't the first time Chinese media has mistaken satire for fact: In 2012, a Chinese newspaper reported The Onion had deemed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Sexiest Man Alive for 2012." Becca Stanek
Ivanka Trump is renting her D.C. home from a Chilean billionaire in a dispute with the U.S. government
Shortly after President Trump won the election, a company controlled by Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic bought a six-bedroom house in Washington, D.C., for $5.5 million. That house is now being rented by first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Aside from being a member of one of the wealthiest families in Chile that oversees "a mining, banking, and industrial empire," The Wall Street Journal noted Luksic also happens to be involved in a heated legal dispute with the U.S. government:
A U.S. unit of the Luksic family's mining company, Antofagasta PLC, is battling the federal government and environmental groups over its proposed Minnesota mine. Part of the project would sit on U.S. Forest Service land adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a 1.1 million-acre tract of lakes and forest first protected by the government in 1926.
The Luksic unit, Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, sued the U.S. government in September in a Minnesota federal court over a preliminary move by the Interior Department to deny renewal of two key mineral leases. Nonetheless, the department in December denied the leases, citing the risk of "serious and irreplaceable harm to this unique, iconic, and irreplaceable wilderness area." [The Wall Street Journal]
The mine is "potentially worth billions of dollars," and the company and Minnesota politicians are reportedly pushing the Trump administration to reverse the Obama administration's decision, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Luksic manager and relative Rodrigo Terré said the timing of Luksic's decision to invest in the house in late December and Trump and Kushner's move-in just weeks later was purely "coincidental." Luksic had not previously invested in D.C. property, but The Wall Street Journal noted he now also owns "two smaller apartments in an unfinished Washington building."
There appears to be no connection between the couple and the Chilean billionaire, and both Terré and a White House spokeswoman said the couple is paying "market value" for the house. If that's the case, an ethics lawyer told The Wall Street Journal there "might not be an ethics problem" — though there's still a "political-appearance question." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Becca Stanek
Sean Spicer argues that 'just because someone has health care doesn't mean they can't empathize with someone who doesn't'
Americans who are worried about the possibility of losing their health care have taken to demanding that members of Congress answer the question: "What do you pay for insurance?" On Wednesday, the concern reached White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was asked if lawmakers "can ... really have the kind of sympathy and empathy for individuals who may not benefit nearly as much when they're negotiating these plans."
"In what respect?" Spicer asked.
"You're fine," the reporter went on, gesturing to Spicer. "You're covered."
@SpeakerRyan What do you pay for your insurance?
— TheLeftIsRight (@TheLeft_IsRight) March 7, 2017
.@SenatorCotton .@HouseGOP .@SenateGOP Yes....what kind of insurance do YOU have? THAT I PAY FOR??????? We want that!
— René (@shutyourpihole) February 23, 2017
Hey @jasoninthehouse: I could buy a new iPhone PER MONTH for what I pay for my health insurance premiums. How much do YOU pay for premiums?!
— Lauren Moore (@dlmluckytiger) March 7, 2017
"First of all, I'm not fine," Spicer answered. "Because of ObamaCare, premiums on everybody have gone up. No. Regardless of what you pay, federal employees make a contribution to their health care plan as well. And I think all premiums have increased, whether you're in an employer-based system or not."
"One of the big issues with Obamacare was in order to fix it ... the entire system got shattered," Spicer says https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/feXt92LD9T
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2017
Spicer added: "I think just because someone has health care doesn't mean they can't empathize with someone who doesn't. We all have family and friends who are suffering." Jeva Lange
"That's what drives us, to know there are options available to some Americans and not others," Spicer on Obamacare https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/RSQdYp0JcG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2017
When you picture a Neanderthal, you probably think of a hairy caveman swinging around a woolly mammoth femur as a club. But researchers studying the eating habits of the ancient primates have found that there wasn't a one-size-fits-all diet for the species — and some individuals were even, it seems, vegetarians.
The scientists reached their conclusions by collecting the DNA of petrified colonies of microbes that once nestled in Neanderthals' teeth:
By harvesting and sequencing that DNA, [the University of Adelaide's Laura] Weyrich has shown that there was no such thing as a typical Neanderthal diet. One individual from Spy cave in Belgium mostly ate meat like woolly rhinoceros and wild sheep, as well as some edible mushrooms. But two individuals who lived in El Sidrón cave in Spain seemed to be entirely vegetarian. The team couldn't find any traces of meat in their diet, which consisted of mushrooms, pine nuts, tree bark, and moss. The Belgian Neanderthals hunted; the Spanish ones foraged.
"When people talk about the Paleo diet, that's not paleo, that's just non-carb," Weyrich says. "The true paleo diet is eating whatever's out there in the environment." [The Atlantic]
The researchers also found that some Neanderthals even seemed to know how to use healing herbs and plants to treat their ailments. The teeth of one individual contained a parasite that causes diarrhea, but it also contained a mold that produces penicillin and a bark that works as a painkiller.
"We need to revamp the view of Neanderthals as these meat-eating, club-toting cavemen," said Weyrich. "They had a very good understanding of what foods were available to them." Jeva Lange
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed 52 percent of voters think Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing, when he said he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the presidential campaign. Forty percent said they did not think Sessions lied.
Last week, it was revealed Sessions, who sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for President Trump, had met twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak ahead of the election. Sessions has maintained his answer before the Senate was "correct," and he insisted he didn't mention communications with Kislyak because "the question did not ask about them." At the January hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked for Sessions' insight as to whether there was "any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government."
The Quinnipiac poll also found 51 percent of voters believe Sessions should resign. "The gavel comes down hard on Attorney General Jeff Sessions," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He lied and he should quit because of it, say Americans, who are clearly very concerned about the Russian affair and all the administration personnel involved with it."
A poll released earlier Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult found 38 percent of voters think Sessions lied under oath, while 29 percent think he did not. Another 32 percent were unsure.
The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,323 voters by phone from March 2 to 6. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek
A Brazilian soccer team is using jersey numbers to highlight challenges faced by women in the country
In honor of International Women's Day, a Brazilian soccer team is using players' jerseys to highlight statistics concerning the challenges faced by women in the country, soccer writer Jack Lang reports. For example, Alisson Euler, who wears #11 for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, will wear a jersey tonight that states that a rape occurs every 11 minutes in Brazil:
Cruzeiro using squad numbers to highlight challenges faced by women in Brazil. "A rape every 11 minutes" pic.twitter.com/CivhxLK1Gx
— Jack Lang (@jacklang) March 8, 2017
Other jerseys emphasize that women in Brazil do three times more housework than their male counterparts, that 7 in 10 unemployed people in the nation are female, and that Brazil has the 5th highest rate of femicide in the world.
"A woman killed every 2 hours"
"Salaries 30% lower"
They're using these tonight in the game against Murici-AL pic.twitter.com/mQQaWW6G2I
— Jack Lang (@jacklang) March 8, 2017
Still others list that 3 in 10 women have been forcibly kissed, 33 percent have suffered from street harassment, and 27 percent stay with an abuser.
Cruzeiro's players will wear the jerseys for Wednesday's match against Murici in the third round of the Copa do Brasil. Jeva Lange