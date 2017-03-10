The internet was supposed to democratize the news. That didn't really happen.

One of the great virtues of the internet, conventional wisdom has long held, is that it will diversify and democratize the news media, exposing the news consumer to a broader range of viewpoints by making it easier to hear from people with different backgrounds, philosophies, and locations than our own.
But in an analysis that examines why President Trump's win was so "unthinkable" for many — and especially many on the left — in the run-up to the election, statistician Nate Silver notes that new media has actually tended to "amplify the groupthink" by making ideological echo chambers. "Once a consensus view is established, it tends to reinforce itself until and unless there's very compelling evidence for the contrary position," Silver writes.
As local news sources shrivel up, reporting power is shifting toward a handful of major publications with a national following and an establishment perspective. By one metric of online readership Silver cites, the "share of total exposure for the top five news sources [in a given month] climbed from roughly 25 percent a decade ago to...above 40 percent so far in 2017." Though this is "not a perfect measure," he concedes, it "is one sign the digital age hasn't necessarily democratized the news media."
Read the rest of Silver's analysis at FiveThirtyEight. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's new executive order concerning immigration and refugee admissions suspends U.S. entrance by people from six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — instead of the original order's seven (including Iraq). To explain who is likely to be affected by the new order, Pew Research Center has an analysis of past immigration trends from the affected nations.
The nearly 650,000 entries from these six countries accounted for 0.1 percent of legal immigration entries (a measure of entry incidents, not people, who may enter more than once) from 2006 to 2015. Crucially, the majority of entries from the affected nations were short-term visits for work, study, or pleasure purposes like tourism or visiting family members who already live here:
Nearly two-thirds (409,449) of the total legal U.S. entries from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen between fiscal 2006 and 2015 were admitted using temporary non-immigrant visas. Those on temporary visas were mostly visitors to the U.S., but could also include students, businesspeople, short-term workers and diplomats, according to an analysis of Department of Homeland Security data. [Pew]
The new order exempts diplomats, people with dual citizenship, and legal permanent residents from the travel ban. College students, however, would still be stranded away from their studies if, for example, they traveled home for spring break. Bonnie Kristian
Professor's live BBC interview goes off the rails after his toddler and baby make surprise appearances
A little kid's attempted television debut Friday was spoiled when her father refused to share the spotlight. Robert Kelly, a political science professor at South Korea's Pusan National University, was doing a live Skype interview with BBC on Friday morning when all of a sudden a child walked into his office.
Kelly attempted to ignore the interruption — but then a baby rolled into the room in a bouncy chair. Shortly after, a clearly panicked woman dashed in to round up the kids.
"Pardon me. My apologies," Kelly said, trying to return as quickly as possible to the topic of South Korean President Park Geun-hye's recent removal from office. Watch kids make their entrance below. Becca Stanek
When live TV goes wrong...
This BBC TV guest's children become the stars of the show. pic.twitter.com/gVWbcZmASh
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017
On his show Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity urged President Trump to follow in former President Abraham Lincoln's footsteps and "fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government." Hannity, noting the steady stream of leaks coming out of the Trump White House, pointed out that Lincoln fired "over 75 percent, nearly 1,200 people" when he took office because of fears of disloyalty. "It's time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it's too late," Hannity said.
Hannity claimed that for months now, "deep-state antagonists" have been "working overtime to try and delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency" with leaks to the press. "We have seen how low they'll go by insinuating without any evidence that there's some sort of campaign collusion with Russia," Hannity said.
Hannity ended the segment with one last plea to Trump to not just let go of "every holdover from the Obama administration," but to also dismiss "people who conducted felonies, violated the Espionage Act — like in the case of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn," Trump's ousted national security adviser.
Watch the clip below. Becca Stanek
While Vice President Mike Pence has enjoyed dining out in Washington, D.C., President Trump has preferred staying closer to the comforts of his new home. Politico reported Thursday that Trump has gone out to eat just once since he took office in January, and that one outing was "a trip to his own Trump International Hotel for well-done steak."
When Trump eats at the White House, he sticks to what he knows and likes. His "favorite dish" is apparently meatloaf, which he eats "often," Politico reported.
Trump's habits are strikingly different from those of former President Barack Obama, who visited a record 80 restaurants in D.C. while president, but those who know Trump aren't surprised. Trump's friend Ronald Kessler told Politico that Trump "loves his own territory" and "almost never goes to another restaurant aside from his own eating facilities." "He doesn't change," Kessler said. "He is a creature of habit." Becca Stanek
America's economy added 235,000 jobs in February — and the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent
The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in February, according to government data released Friday, beating economists' expectations in the first full month of the Trump presidency. The unemployment rate edged down to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in January, and wages rose by 6 cents to $26.09, rebounding from a disappointing 3-cent rise in January. Stock futures rose early Friday in anticipation of a strong government jobs report after a separate survey published earlier in the week by ADP and Moody's Analytics showed hiring blasting past forecasts. The gains were expected to strengthen the argument that the economy is strong enough for Federal Reserve policy makers to raise interest rates when they meet next week. Harold Maass
A sealed court filing reviewed by The Washington Post reveals teams in the National Football League allegedly violated federal prescription drug laws and failed to comply with Drug Enforcement Administration guidance in their frequent distribution of painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs to players. The filing is part of a federal lawsuit filed by more than 1,800 former players claiming they've suffered health problems due to "improper and deceptive drug distribution practices by NFL teams," The Post reported. The case is slated to go to trial in October.
The documents present evidence that team officials viewed painkillers as "performance-enhancing drugs" necessary to make their team competitive, and that in 2012 the average team "prescribed nearly 5,777 doses of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and 2,213 doses of controlled medications to its players," The Washington Post reported. A longtime Buffalo Bills trainer testified he'd "witnessed team doctors give players injections of prescription medications without telling them what the drug was they were receiving or its side effects." Anthony Yates, former president of the NFL Physicians Society, testified that "a majority of clubs as of 2010 had trainers controlling and handling prescription medications and controlled substances when they should not have."
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the allegations are "meritless." "The NFL clubs and their medical staffs are all in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act," McCarthy told The Washington Post in an email. "The NFL clubs and their medical staffs continue to put the health and safety of our players first, providing all NFL players with the highest quality medical care. Any claim or suggestion to the contrary is simply wrong."
Read the full story on the allegations at The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
The Justice Department on Thursday declined to confirm a White House claim made a day earlier that President Trump was not the subject of any investigation. Trump indirectly raised the possibility by claiming, with no evidence, that former President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of then-candidate Trump, something that, if true, could have been the result of an investigation targeting him. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that "there is no reason to believe there is any type of investigation with respect to the Department of Justice," or "that the president is the target of any investigation whatsoever." A Justice Department official, asked whether Trump was the focus of an investigation, said, "no comment." Harold Maass