Top EU court rules that employers can ban Muslim workers from wearing headscarves

The European Union's top court ruled Tuesday that private companies can ban employees from wearing the Muslim headscarf, the BBC reports. EU law forbids private companies from discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief, but the court found that "an internal rule ... which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical, or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination."
The Open Society Justice Initiative, which backed the complaints brought by women in France and Belgium, said that the ruling "weakens the guarantee of equality that is at the heart of the EU's anti-discrimination directive" and will "exclude many Muslim women from the workplace."
In the French case, Asma Bougnaoui worked as an engineer at the IT firm Micropole and was fired in 2009 after a customer complained to her supervisors that there be "no veil next time" and Bougnaoui refused to remove it, The Washington Post reports. But because there was not an official policy in place that banned headscarves at Micropole prior to the complaint, the court said that "the willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the services of that employer provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered a genuine and determining occupational requirement."
However, in the Belgium case, Samira Achbita was hired as a receptionist at a multinational security company in 2003, when she did not wear a hijab. In 2006, she requested she be allowed to do so but was dismissed due to the firm already having a "neutrality" policy in place that prohibited visible religious signs.
The European Union court's ruling is nonbinding and ultimately falls to the discretion of courts in France and Belgium. In France, laws already ban Muslim headscarves in public service jobs. Jeva Lange
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's defense lawyers are arguing that the famous drug lord's prison conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan are making his health deteriorate and could lead to him going "crazy," The Washington Post reports. Guzman is the former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel and he was extradited to New York City on President Obama's last full day in office. Guzman previously escaped from federal prison in Mexico twice; he has pleaded not guilty to 17 counts related to running the cartel.
Guzman's attorneys said Guzman sits in a windowless cell for 23 hours a day with the lights always on and his meals slipped through the door. He is given one hour alone in an exercise room with a treadmill and a stationary bike. The lawyers said on weekends Guzman spends all 24 hours alone in his cell, and that guards took away his clock — the only way he'd been able to tell night from day.
The attorneys argued for Guzman to be removed from solitary confinement and allowed to visit his wife, claiming that his "physical and mental health have deteriorated further since his arrival in the United States." The defense also argued that his constitutional right to hire private lawyers and exercise the freedom of religion and speech are being violated.
"I don't think it's tenable for him to live that way for the year or more it will take to try this case," said one of Guzman's lawyers, Michael Schneider. "We run a real risk of him going crazy."
The defense team said that Guzman is suffering from "difficulty breathing and ... a sore throat and headaches. He has recently been experiencing auditory hallucinations, complaining of hearing music in his cell even when his radio is turned off." Jeva Lange
Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment will make a cameo on primetime TV this summer, NBC announced Tuesday. "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host four 30-minute primetime specials of the SNL comedic news segment over the summer, with other SNL cast members expected to make appearances.
"SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn't want them to take the summer off," said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. SNL has seen its highest ratings in five years this season, largely due to the presidential election and iconic impersonations by Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin.
"Weekend Update" specials previously aired on primetime in 2008 and 2009. The first episode of this round will air Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Becca Stanek
Trump's close friend Christopher Ruddy just wrote an op-ed calling for the president to implement Medicaid for all
President Trump's close friend and Newsmax media CEO Christopher Ruddy penned an op-ed Tuesday calling for "an upgraded Medicaid system to become the country's blanket insurer."
"This is notable because, among other things, [Ruddy] has Trump's ear," wrote NBC's Bradd Jaffy.
In outlining a seven-step "game plan" for Trump, Ruddy suggested the president stick "to his own gut on health-care reform" and "tie Medicaid funding to states with the requirement each pass legislation to allow for a truly nationwide health-care market."
This is notable because, among other things, @ChrisRuddyNMX has Trump's ear. Here's what he suggests on health care. https://t.co/nmnLRZIqej pic.twitter.com/ZSxn4GbAlM
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 14, 2017
As it stands now, the proposal is at odds with the House GOP health-care bill, which seeks to end federal funding to expand Medicaid in 2020.
"Trump won the presidency by trusting his own instincts and ignoring the GOP establishment, including its views on health care," Ruddy wrote, adding: "The clock is ticking for Trump's first 100 days." Jeva Lange
America isn't the only democracy that has chaotic elections. In France, conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is officially facing preliminary charges Tuesday after allegedly paying his wife thousands of euros for parliamentary assistant work she might not have actually done.
Fillon — who The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry describes as "a kind of French Marco Rubio" — previously said he would drop out of the race if the charges were formally brought against him, but he later walked back the promise after claiming his Republican party does not have an alternative to him as a nominee, The Republic reports.
French elections occur in rounds; if a candidate does not win the first election on April 23, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held May 7. Once a favorite, Fillon's chances have dimmed, with independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen edging ahead.
Fillon has maintained his innocence throughout the "fake jobs" scandal and even as many abandon his campaign, he has vowed to fight on. "There is only one thing that exists in a democracy: It's the people’s will," Fillon said in a press conference Monday. "The French will choose." Read more about the French election — and the surprising clout of Fillon's challenger, Macron — at The Week. Jeva Lange
For the first time in five years, pirates hijacked a commercial ship off the coast of Somalia, Somali officials said Tuesday. The Aris 13, an oil tanker with eight crew members aboard, sent out a distress call Monday evening while in an area overseen by the U.S. Navy's 5th fleet.
Shortly after the ship's captain reported being approached by two skiffs, the ship changed course and headed toward the port town of Alula instead of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, its original planned destination out of Djibouti. More than two dozen men reportedly boarded the ship, though it was not immediately clear if the ship was hijacked by pirates or by local fishermen upset about illegal fishing off the Somali coast.
A barrage of pirate hijackings off the Somali coast in 2010 and 2011 prompted international intervention. Until this week, there had not been an attack on a major commercial vessel since 2012. Becca Stanek
This is how Trump could spark 'the breakdown of the international humanitarian system as we know it'
Ahead of the White House's scheduled release of its 2018 budget proposal Thursday, people familiar with the discussions tell Foreign Policy that State Department staffers have been instructed to cut 50 percent or more of U.S. funding to United Nations programs. The proposal would affect peacekeeping efforts across the world, including in Syria and Yemen, as well as campaigns that provide vaccines to children, fight famine, and monitor nuclear weapons programs.
The United States, for example, contributed $1.5 billion to the United Nations' refugee agency's $4 billion budget last year. Trump's proposal would "leave a gaping hole that other big donors would struggle to fill," said U.N. expert Richard Gowan. "Multiply that across other humanitarian agencies, like the World Food Program, and you are basically talking about the breakdown of the international humanitarian system as we know it."
In December, Trump complained on Twitter that "the United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk, and have a good time. So sad!" He added: "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20."
The United States is the biggest contributor to the U.N.'s budget, funding 22 percent of the organization's costs, with Japan the next biggest contributor at 9.7 percent. Read more about what specific programs could be hit at Foreign Policy. Jeva Lange
Junior Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) skewered his party for its three-step proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, calling such aspirations "mythical" and their chances of success nonexistent. "There is no three-step plan," Cotton told radio show host Hugh Hewitt. "That is just political talk. It's just politicians engaging in spin."
The Republicans' plan consists of phase one, writing the health-care legislation; phase two, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price making regulatory changes; and phase three, writing legislation to allow companies to sell insurance policies across state lines.
Cotton broke the steps down in conversation with Hewitt. "Step one is that a bill can pass with 51 votes in the Senate. That's what we're working on right now," Cotton explained. "Step two, as yet unwritten regulations by Tom Price, which [are] going to be subject to court challenge, and therefore, perhaps the whims of the most liberal judge in America. But step three, some mythical legislation in the future that is going to garner Democratic support and help us get over 60 votes in the Senate. If we had those Democratic votes, we wouldn't need three steps."
Cotton added: "That's why it's so important that we get this legislation right, because there is no step three. And step two is not completely under our control." Jeva Lange