Paul Ryan says he's been dreaming of capping Medicaid since he was 'drinking at a keg'

House Speaker Paul Ryan took a trip down memory lane with the National Review's Rich Lowry on Friday at the National Review Institute's 2017 Ideas Summit in Washington, D.C. "So, Medicaid," Ryan said. "Sending it back to the states, capping its growth rate. We've been dreaming of this since I've been around — since you and I were drinking at a keg."
The Trump administration's analysis of the GOP health-care replacement estimates that 17 million people would lose Medicaid coverage, with even many Republicans thinking the cuts go too far. "If you're a Republican senator in, say, Ohio, do you really want to cut Medicaid benefits for hundreds of thousands of your constituents?" asks Jeff Spross at The Week. "Ryan is 47 years old, which means that, if he started 'drinking at a keg' early in his college career, he's fantasized about all the poor people who could be stripped of health care for nearly three decades," slammed the progressive blog ThinkProgress.
Admittedly, it's a bit of an odd thing to be considering at a kegger. "I was thinking about something else, he was thinking about reforming Medicaid," Lowry confessed.
"I've been thinking about this for a long time," Ryan said.
Spross wrote further on the GOP's plot to "drown Medicaid in the bathtub," which you can read here. Jeva Lange
President Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel are, by the looks of things, probably not exactly going to be best friends. On Friday, when trying to illuminate common ground between them, Trump dredged up a major diplomatic scandal between the U.S. and Germany. "As far as wiretapping by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said, a reference to the National Security Agency secretly tapping phone calls of the German chancellery for decades, a revelation that came to light in a 2015 WikiLeaks report.
Merkel truly looks bewildered by Trump saying "at least we have something in common" re: Obama wiretapping
In regards to Trump's own claims of being wiretapped by Obama, on Thursday the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said there are "no indications" that anything of the sort happened. Nevertheless, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer alleged Obama was able to get intelligence on Trump through the British spy agency GCHQ. Such a theory was first floated by former judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox News, and Spicer quoted him as saying: "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI, and he didn't use the Department of Justice, he used GCHQ." The United States later formally apologized to Britain for citing the untrue rumor.
When accused Friday of spreading the baseless allegations, Trump shrugged off responsibility. "We said nothing. All we did was quote a very talented legal mind ... So you shouldn't be talking to me you should be talking to Fox."
Fox News' Shepard Smith said Friday: "Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano's commentary. Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, any way." Jeva Lange
President Trump, who launched his presidency with a populist inaugural speech championing "America First," scoffed Friday when a German reporter asked him if he was an isolationist. "I am not an isolationist by any stretch of the imagination," Trump said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House on Friday. "So I don't know what newspaper you're reading, but I guess that would be another example of — as you say — 'fake news.'"
Trump tells German reporter that suggestion he is an isolationist is "fake news"
Trump insisted that he did not believe in an isolationist policy, but a "fair" trade policy. "The United States has been treated very, very unfairly by many countries over the years, and that's going to stop," Trump said. "But I'm not an isolationist. I'm a free trader, but I'm also a fair trader. And our free trade has led to a lot of bad things happening." Becca Stanek
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was reportedly investigating HHS Secretary Tom Price when he was fired
Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was reportedly investigating Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price when he was fired by the Trump administration last week, ProPublica reports.
Price traded over $300,000 worth of health-related shares while he was voting on related legislation as a Georgia congressman in the House of Representatives. Price has argued his trades were lawful, while critics say he was using his office to make money.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York was reportedly investigating Price at the time of Bharara's dismissal, a person familiar with the investigation said. Bharara's firing last week came as a surprise as Bharara met with Trump shortly after the election and at the time, announced he had agreed to stay on under the incoming administration. Jeva Lange
The public affairs network C-SPAN has long argued for the Supreme Court to allow TV cameras to record its oral arguments, and in the sensitive days ahead of the hearings for Neil Gorsuch, C-SPAN has zeroed in on Trump's nominee as a potential ally to their cause.
On Friday, C-SPAN rolled out a video featuring the replies of all the current justices when asked about TV coverage of the Supreme Court. Answers range from Judge John Roberts claiming in 2005 that "television cameras are nothing to be afraid of but I don't have a set view on that" to Judge Anthony Kennedy arguing in 1987 that "it might make me and my colleagues behave differently than they would otherwise."
C-SPAN also released a survey showing that the decisions of the Supreme Court are of the upmost interest to the American people — 90 percent of respondents agreed that "decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court have an impact on my everyday life as a citizen." The survey also found that 76 percent of voters agree the Supreme Court "should allow television coverage of its oral arguments." The poll reached 1,032 likely voters between March 7-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.
Gorsuch will undoubtedly be required to answer the question himself. His confirmation hearings begin next week. Jeva Lange
President Trump held British Prime Minister Theresa May's hand during her visit to the White House, and complimented Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "strong hands" during his. But Trump's awkwardly tense first visit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday took the cake.
While the two leaders sat side-by-side in the Oval Office to get their picture taken by the press, Trump made a point of avoiding eye contact with Merkel. Because the leaders were sitting just a foot apart, Trump was at times actively turning his head away to avoid meeting the German leader's gaze.
No handshake. No talking to one another.
That Trump-Merkel pool spray was pretty awkward.
For possibly the longest 15 seconds ever, Trump and Merkel sat in absolute silence. "Send a good picture back to Germany please, make sure," Trump said, finally breaking the stifling quiet. That was the longest sentence he spoke in a minute-long clip of their sit-down, during which he never once directly addressed Merkel. While the two leaders have had tension in the past — Trump once said during the campaign that Merkel was "ruining" Germany — it's unclear what led to the frosty sit-down Friday.
The meeting concluded with photographers asking the leaders to shake hands. Trump responded with silence. Watch below. Becca Stanek
Photographers: Can we get a handshake?
Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake?
Trump: *no response*
Merkel: *makes awkward face*
The White House's official newsletter linked to an article sarcastically ripping apart Trump's budget
The "news reports" section of the White House's official newsletter, the 1600 Daily, was looking a little sparse Friday aside from an enthusiastic Washington Post headline, "Trump's budget makes perfect sense and will fix America, and I will tell you why." Which sounds great in theory, except if the newsletters' authors had read past the headline, they would have realized Post writer Alexandra Petri's opinion piece is a scathingly sarcastic takedown of President Trump's proposed budget.
"Some people are complaining that the budget proffered by the Trump administration, despite its wonderful macho-sounding name, is too vague and makes all sorts of cuts to needed programs in favor of increasing military spending by leaps and bounds," Petri writes. "These people are wimps." This is literally the first sentence of the article.
(A screenshot of Friday's 1600 Daily email)
Here's a little more:
This budget will make America a lean, mean fighting machine with bulging, rippling muscles and not an ounce of fat. America has been weak and soft for too long. BUT HOW WILL I SURVIVE ON THIS BUDGET? you may be wondering. I AM A HUMAN CHILD, NOT A COSTLY FIGHTER JET. You may not survive, but that is because you are SOFT and WEAK, something this budget is designed to eliminate. [The Washington Post]
Petri goes on to list departments worth cutting, such as the Agriculture Department — "NO MORE OF THIS NAMBY-PAMBY 'GATHERING' NONSENSE. We will be HUNTERS again" — and the National Endowment for the Arts, which she proposes be replaced with "an armored helicopter with a shark painted on it."
Petri concludes:
AMERICA WILL BE STRONGER THAN IT HAS EVER BEEN! Anyone who survives will be a gun covered in the fur of a rare mammal, capable of fighting disease with a single muscular flex. RAW POWER! HARD RAW POWER GRRRRRR HISSS POW!
It will be great. [The Washington Post]
In addition to the Post's glowing endorsement, the only other "news reports" item the White House linked to Friday was "Trump praises Irish 'fight' at White House ceremony." Jeva Lange
Monopoly to replace boot, thimble, and wheelbarrow tokens with penguin, rubber ducky, and T. rex
There will be three new tokens on the board in the next edition of Monopoly. After surveying more than 4.3 million Monopoly fans from around the world, Hasbro announced Friday that a penguin, a rubber ducky, and a T. rex were the three lucky tokens chosen to be part of the newest version of the classic board game due out this fall. The tokens will replace the boot, the thimble, and the wheelbarrow.
BREAKING: Monopoly replacing thimble, wheelbarrow and boot with penguin, rubber ducky and Tyrannosaurus rex.
"While I'm sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix," said Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing. "Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T. rex."
For anyone not taking the news as well as Berkowitz, take solace in the fact it could've been worse. Game tokens included in the survey that didn't make the cut include a smiley-face emoji, a monster truck, aviator sunglasses, a pair of bunny slippers, and a cell phone.
Since Hasbro nixed the iron back in 2013, that makes the top hat and the racecar the only tokens from the original 1935 edition that will still be in play in the upcoming version. Rounding out the tokens for the new edition are the battleship, the cat, and the Scottie dog. Becca Stanek