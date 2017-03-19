Rex Tillerson and Xi Jinping promote cordial U.S.-China relations

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held an apparently cordial meeting, emphasizing friendly relations between China and America. "You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this," Xi said to Tillerson.
"We both believe that China-U.S. cooperation henceforth is the direction we are both striving for. We are both expecting a new era for constructive development," he continued. "The joint interests of China and the United States far outweigh the differences, and cooperation is the only correct choice for us both."
The meeting in Beijing is the final stop of Tillerson's diplomatic tour through Asia, and its amicable tone stood in noted contrast to President Trump's Friday Twitter allegation that China "has done little to help" America deal with provocation from North Korea. Tillerson and Xi did not publicly address North Korea on Sunday even as Pyongyang tested a new rocket engine. Bonnie Kristian
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry died Saturday at his home in Missouri after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, local police reported. He was 90 years old. Dubbed "the Shakespeare of rock 'n' roll" by Bob Dylan and the "alpha and omega of rock and roll" by former Rolling Stone editor Joe Levy, Berry ranks as perhaps the genre's most influential trailblazer, a skilled songwriter and guitarist remembered for hits like "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven," and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
A black performer who came to fame during the Jim Crow era, Berry's groundbreaking music was popular across racial lines. "He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers," said the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger in response to Berry's death. "His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream."
A new album, Berry's first in decades, is due in June. Watch him in action in 1958 below. Bonnie Kristian
The Homeland Security Department on Friday evening released a request for prototype proposals for the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, revealing further details on what the Trump administration envisions. The contract notices describe a "physically imposing" wall that will be made out of reinforced concrete and stand as tall as 30 feet.
One document emphasizes the wall should look "good from the north side," while being "difficult to climb or cut through," The Associated Press reported. "The north side of wall (i.e. U.S.-facing side) shall be aesthetically pleasing in color, anti-climb texture, etc., to be consistent with general surrounding environment," the proposal said.
President Trump's budget proposal released earlier this week requested an additional $3 billion for Homeland Security, some of which will reportedly go toward the border wall. Congressional Republicans have estimated the wall will cost as much as $15 billion. Becca Stanek
President Trump tweeted Saturday morning that Germany "owes vast sums of money to NATO." His tweet came the day after his meeting Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which Trump said he stressed the importance of NATO allies paying their "fair share" as "many nations owe vast sums of money." Trump also claimed Germany should pay the U.S. for "the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!"
Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
...vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
His calls for payments from Germany followed his insistence that he had a "GREAT" first meeting with Merkel at the White House, dismissing reports otherwise as "FAKE NEWS." During a tense sit-down in the Oval Office, Trump apparently avoided making eye contact with Merkel and refused to shake her hand. Becca Stanek
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Friday that an agent's laptop was stolen from her car in New York City. The laptop, which has yet to be recovered, apparently did not hold classified information and officials said the laptop is protected by "multiple levels of security."
However, the highly encrypted laptop reportedly does contain Trump Tower floor plans and the building's evacuation protocol, as well as details on the ongoing criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. "There's data on there that's highly sensitive," a police source said. "They're scrambling like mad." Becca Stanek
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met Saturday in Beijing to discuss North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Wang pushed Tillerson to take a "cool-headed" approach after Tillerson on Friday warned a military response was "on the table" if North Korea further threatened South Korean or U.S. forces. Earlier Friday, President Trump tweeted China "has done little to help" the U.S. deal with North Korea, irking China.
After a two-hour talk Saturday, Tillerson said he and Wang agreed to work together to get North Korea to "make a course correction and move away from the development of their nuclear weapons." "We share a common view and a sense that tensions on the peninsula are quite high right now and that things have reached a rather dangerous level, and we've committed ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent any type of conflict from breaking out," Tillerson said.
Wang described the meeting as "candid, pragmatic, and productive." Becca Stanek
The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament came to an end Friday with few upsets or surprises. An exception was the game between No. 11 USC and No. 6 SMU. USC rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to win by 1 point in a buzzer-beater, 66-65.
Though No. 7 South Carolina and No. 10 Marquette were close for most of the game, South Carolina pulled out a win, 93-73. No. 3 UCLA sailed to a win over No. 14 Kent State, 97-80, and No. 2 Kentucky rallied after a tight first half to defeat No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 79-70. No. 9 Michigan State beat No. 8 Miami (Fla.), 78-58; No. 10 Wichita State bested No. 7 Dayton, 64-58; and No. 7 Michigan defeated No. 10 Oklahoma State by 1 point, 92-91.
Round two kicks off Saturday with No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 4 West Virginia at 12:10 p.m. ET. Becca Stanek
Paris' Orly Airport temporarily suspended all flights Saturday after security officers fatally shot a man who had reportedly wrestled a soldier to the ground at the airport in an attempt to grab the soldier's gun. No bystanders were injured, but 3,000 were evacuated from Paris' second-largest international airport.
Prior to the airport incident on Saturday morning, the man reportedly shot at police officers during a traffic stop, wounding one officer in the face, before fleeing and stealing a woman's car. The stolen car was reportedly found nearby Orly Airport.
Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said the man's identity, which has yet to be revealed, is "known to police and intelligence services." France's anti-terrorism division is handling the investigation. Becca Stanek