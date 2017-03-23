Paul Manafort is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Treasury's financial crimes unit

President Trump is the best predictor. The greatest. And in a new interview with Time magazine, foresight is Trump's favorite talking point. When pushed by reporter Michael Scherer on his ability to tell the truth, Trump repeatedly returned to his knack for getting things "right." Here are 10 times Trump bragged about his clairvoyance. Jeva Lange

1. "I predicted a lot of things, Michael. Some things that came to you a little bit later. But, you know, we just rolled out a list. Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death, and problems. Huma [Abedin] and Anthony [Weiner], you know, what I tweeted about that whole deal, and then it turned out he had it, all of Hillary's email on his thing. NATO, obsolete, because it doesn't cover terrorism. They fixed that, and I said that the allies must pay. Nobody knew that they weren’t paying. I did. I figured it. Brexit, I was totally right about that. You were over there I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before. Brussels, I said, Brussels is not Brussels. I mean many other things, the election’s rigged against Bernie Sanders. We have a lot of things." [Time]

2. "The other one, election, I said we are going to win, we won. And many other things." [Time]

3. "Look. I predicted a lot of things that took a little of bit of time." [Time]

4. "I'm a very instinctual person, but my instinct turns out to be right." [Time]

5. "I said no I think I am going to win, and people smiled, George Stephanopoulos laughed, you remember. He thought it was very cute, and very funny. Other people smiled. And some people, the smart people or the people that know me didn't laugh at all." [Time]

6. "I predicted Brexit." [Time]

7. "Brexit, I predicted Brexit, you remember that, the day before the event. I said, no Brexit is going to happen, and everybody laughed, and Brexit happened. Many many things. They turn out to be right." [Time]

8. "Brexit. Wait a minute. I predicted Brexit." [Time]

9. "I got attacked on Brexit, when I was saying, I said long before the day before, I said the day before the opening, but I was saying Brexit was going to pass, and everybody was laughing, and I turned out to be right on that." [Time]

10. "And then people said you know Trump was right. What am I going to tell you? I tend to be right." [Time]