House Freedom Caucus members vent about Trump's 'take it or leave it' dealmaking

A frustrated President Trump warned Republicans that if they did not pass the GOP health-care bill Friday, ObamaCare will stay. A least one group of conservatives is none too pleased with that threat: the House Freedom Caucus, who mutinously said they would vote "no" on the legislation because it was too similar to former President Barack Obama's signature health law.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) vented to Independent Journal Review, "It's [Trump's] way or the highway? What kind of precedent does that set for a president? So the Congress has to roll over now because this is the way it's going to be?" Weber added: "Take it or leave it. What kind of statement is that?"

Many others have expressed surprise over Trump's uncompromising stance. "Trump, who has branded himself a dealmaker without parallel, gave this whole health-care process 18 days — including weekends and days Congress was out of session!" Politico's Playbook notes. "Nobody knows how this is going to play out. But in Congress, 18 days is nothing."

Even Republicans who are not members of the House Freedom Caucus are unwavering despite Trump's threats and last-minute tweaks to the bill. "It's still a 'hell no,'" Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told IJR. Jeva Lange