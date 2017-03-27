Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas by 2020

The Oakland Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas by the 2020 season, after a Monday vote among NFL team owners approved the franchise's relocation request 31-1. Only the Miami Dolphins owner dissented.

The Raiders will remain in Oakland for at least the 2017 season, if not both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and may share Levi's Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2019 season while they await the construction of a brand-new 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. The team will share the venue with the University of Nevada.

The Raiders are the third NFL franchise to relocate in the last year, after the Rams and the Chargers both moved to Los Angeles from St. Louis and San Diego, respectively. They are also the second new team for Sin City, after the NHL designated an expansion team for the city; the Golden Knights will debut on the ice next season.