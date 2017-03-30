GOP congressman 'misspoke' when he said lawmakers work 'for the president,' spokesman clarifies
GOP Rep. Ted Yoho (Fla.) "misspoke" when he claimed Thursday morning that congressmen work "for the president," Yoho's spokesman has clarified in a statement. Yoho made the claim while defending House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has faced scrutiny for meeting an undisclosed source on White House grounds the day before he announced President Trump and his team's communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance.
YOHO: "[Nunes] answers to the president".
MELVIN: Does he? Or does he work for constituents?
"You gotta keep in mind who he works for," Yoho said during an interview on MSNBC. "He works for the president. He answers to the president." "Does he?" MSNBC's Craig Melvin said. "Or does he work for the constituents in the district?"
"Well, you do both," Yoho said. "But when you're in that capacity — you know, if you've got information — I'm okay with what he did." Democrats, on the other hand, have called for Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation of President Trump's ties to Russia's election meddling.
Yoho's spokesman clarified later Thursday that Yoho "knows that every member is here because of the people that voted them into office" and that he understands "members work for their constituents, whether they are rank and file or if they have the honor of serving as a committee chairman." Becca Stanek
The North Carolina House and Senate approved legislation Thursday that would repeal House Bill 2, the controversial "bathroom" law that prohibits transgender people from using restrooms that match their gender identity; Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the bill.
Details about the measure weren't released when it was announced by North Carolina state Senate leader Phil Berger (R) and state House Speaker Tim Moore (R) on Wednesday night, but the bill would reportedly repeal HB2, block local governments from passing anti-discrimination ordinances for three years, and prohibit cities from regulating restrooms and locker rooms.
LGBTQ groups panned the package, but Cooper said in a statement, "It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation." The NCAA threatened that North Carolina had until Thursday to change the law, or else no college sports championships would be held in the state through at least 2020, The Washington Post reports. Jeva Lange
Elena Ferrante is getting the HBO treatment. The elusive author's wildly popular Neapolitan novels are headed to television, with HBO announcing that the miniseries based on the first book, My Brilliant Friend, is set to start filming this summer, Entertainment Weekly reports. The series will be directed by the Italian filmmaker Saverio Costanzo; casting announcements have not yet been made, but Costanzo's script is being co-written with Ferrante.
"Through [Ferrante's] characters, Elena and Lila, we will witness a lifelong friendship set against the seductive social web of Naples, Italy," said HBO's programming president, Casey Bloys, in a statement. "An exploration of the complicated intensity of female friendship, these ambitious stories will no doubt resonate with the HBO audience."
Read more about the mysterious Elena Ferrante and her powerful decision to author her novels with a pseudonym at The Week here. Jeva Lange
The Environmental Protection Agency meant to include a laudatory quote from coal industry supporter Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) in its news release Thursday about President Trump's recent executive order on energy independence. Instead, a quote from Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) — who did not support Trump's order rolling back several Obama-era policies addressing climate change — got sent out.
The quote, incorrectly attributed to Capito, was a far cry from laudatory:
With this executive order, President Trump has chosen to recklessly bury his head in the sand. Walking away from the Clean Power Plan and other climate initiatives, including critical resiliency projects is not just irresponsible — it's irrational. Today's executive order calls into question America's credibility and our commitment to tackling the greatest environmental challenge of our lifetime. With the world watching, President Trump and Administrator Pruitt have chosen to shirk our responsibility, disregard clear science, and undo the significant progress our country has made to ensure we leave a better, more sustainable planet for generations to come. [Carper, via the EPA]
The EPA quickly sent out a revised version of the news release that included Capito's actual quote praising Trump for keeping his "promises" and advancing "environmentally responsible policies that grow the economy." Trump's order, signed Tuesday, reversed a ban on new coal leases on federal land and ordered the EPA to review the Clean Power Plan.
The EPA explained the mix-up happened because "an internal draft was mistakenly sent with a quote that belonged to Senator Carper but was wrongly attributed to Senator Capito." "We apologize for the error and are making sure that our process is improved as we build our team," EPA spokesman John Konkus said in a statement. Becca Stanek
Geologists have discovered hundreds of networks of mysterious caves in Brazil that they believe were dug by an enormous prehistoric animal of some kind, such as a giant sloth or giant armadillo, Discover reports. "I'd never seen anything like it before," said Amilcar Adamy, who first stumbled upon a burrow in 2010.
The caves were clearly not formed by any natural geological process — and besides, the walls are covered in gigantic claw marks. Another geologist, Heinrich Frank, separately discovered "paleoburrows," including one that was four feet wide and an estimated 250 feet long. Once he began looking for the tunnels, they turned up everywhere. "In these burrows, sometimes you get the feeling that there's some creature waiting around the next curve — that's how much it feels like a prehistoric animal den," said Frank. He's found more than 1,500 just in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.
Frank added: "There's no geological process in the world that produces long tunnels with a circular or elliptical cross-section, which branch and rise and fall, with claw marks on the walls. I've [also] seen dozens of caves that have inorganic origins, and in these cases, it's very clear that digging animals had no role in their creation."
The mystery deepened in 2015, when Adamy found a paleoburrow with branches totaling 2,000 feet in length and shafts that were originally six feet tall by three to five feet wide. "This wasn't made by one or two individuals," said Adamy. "It was made by many, over generations." Now there are other known burrows that are estimated to be 3,000 feet in length.
But why so big? Modern armadillos in Brazil are only 65 to 90 pounds and burrow 16-inch diameter holes that are 20 feet long. "What would dig one five feet wide and 250 feet long?" Frank wondered. "There's no explanation — not predators, not climate, not humidity. I really don't know."
And then there is the fact that there were North American giant sloths and giant armadillos, but there are no known paleoburrows in the United States. But that, too, could just be a matter of time. As Greg McDonald, a Bureau of Land Management paleontologist, told Discover: "The fact that we don't have them here could simply be that we've overlooked them." Jeva Lange
Aside from his well-documented struggle to put on a poncho during President Trump's inauguration, former President George W. Bush has kept a pretty low profile about the event. But recently, three unnamed sources spilled the beans to New York about what Bush was allegedly really thinking while he had his poncho draped over his head.
As Bush was leaving Trump's inauguration, three different people reported they heard Bush say: "That was some weird sh-t."
Bush's spokesman declined to comment, and Bush has not publicly addressed his thoughts on Trump's speech about "American carnage" and America's return to "winning again — winning like never before." Becca Stanek
Russian President Vladimir Putin maintained reports of Russia's election meddling "are fictional, illusory, and provocations, lies" during a panel Thursday moderated by CNBC. When asked explicitly if Russia interfered — as U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded it has — Putin dismissed the allegations as falsehoods used for "domestic American politics" that "different political forces" employ to "consolidate their positions."
"'Watch my lips: No,'" said Putin, paraphrasing former President George H.W. Bush to assert his denial. Putin insisted Russia sees the U.S. "as a great power with which we want to establish good partnership relations."
As Putin doubled down on his dissent, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee convened Thursday morning for its first public hearing on Russia's influence on the U.S. presidential election. Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) outlined how Russia "sought to diminish and undermine our trust in the American media by blurring our faith in what is true and what is not" by inserting trolls and botnets to push out false information intended to influence the election outcome.
"This is not innuendo, or false allegations. This is not fake news. This is actually what happened to us," said Warner, outright declaring that Putin "ordered a deliberate campaign, carefully constructed to undermine our election."
At the hearing Thursday, the Senate seeks to "determine if there is an actual fire." "But so far, there is a great, great deal of smoke," Warner said, referring to evidence of Russian meddling. Becca Stanek
A 5-year-old North Carolina girl named Caitlin Miller was suspended for one day last week for playing with a stick she and her friends on the playground pretended was a gun. Caitlin's friends were playing queen and princess, and Caitlin, as the royal guard, picked up a stick so she could fend off imaginary attackers.
When teachers observed the game, they intervened. "One minute she's playing with her friends and the next her teachers are dragging her to the principal's office," said the girl's mother, Brandy Miller. "She's confused. Nobody explained anything to her." Caitlin's suspension note claimed she was "threatening to shoot and kill other students," a charge Caitlin says is not true.
Still, the school district stood by the suspension, commenting in a statement that it will "not tolerate assaults, threats, or harassment from any student." Watch Caitlin explain what happened — and see a picture of the stick in question — in the local news report below. Bonnie Kristian