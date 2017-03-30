The White House is losing one of its few top women

One of the highest women in the White House, deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, is leaving her post in order to boost a floundering pro-President Trump political group.
Katie Walsh is headed to America First Policies, which is already staffed with several people who worked on the Trump campaign and has been having a hard time doing what it's supposed to do — supporting Trump's agenda (one official told Politico the group "has turned into an embarrassment"). After the health-care vote was scrapped last Friday, Walsh went to Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, and Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, to discuss moving outside the White House to work on outside efforts for Trump. Kushner, Priebus, and chief strategist Steve Bannon all thought this made sense and gave their approval, officials told Politico.
White House officials say this isn't part of a shake-up in the West Wing, but rather a reboot. Walsh served as chief of staff at the Republican National Committee while Priebus was chairman, and she was one of many RNC staffers he brought to the White House with him. She has been described by a Trump associate as being "Reince's political secret service" and his "eyes and ears" inside the White House, and an official told Politico not to take her departure as a sign that Priebus will be next. Catherine Garcia
President Trump reportedly threatened to run a primary challenger against a mutinous Freedom Caucus member
On Thursday, President Trump broadly threatened to run primary challengers against members of the House Freedom Caucus after the ultra-conservative faction of the Republican party put the breaks on the GOP health-care bill last week, claiming it was too similar to ObamaCare. But Trump has apparently threatened specific individuals too, according to Rep. Mark Sanford (R) of South Carolina.
Sanford told The Post and Courier that Trump sent Sanford's friend, White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney, to deliver the message: "The president asked me to look you square in the eyes and to say that he hoped that you voted 'no' on this bill so he could run [a primary challenger] against you in 2018," Sanford claimed Mulvaney told him. Mulvaney had allegedly not wanted to deliver the message but Trump insisted.
"I mentioned this to a couple of colleagues and they said it sounds very Godfather-ish," Sanford noted. "Their point was that this approach might work in New Jersey, but it probably doesn't work so well in South Carolina." Sanford quoted the South Carolina Republican Creed in response to Trump's threat: "I will never cower before any master, save by God."
Sanford has long been a vocal critic of Trump, slamming him on everything from his refusal to release his tax returns to his baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. But while Sanford claims he has "nothing" against the president, he added: "I've never had anyone, over my time in politics, put [the threat of a primary challenge] to me as directly as that."
The Post and Courier suggested Sanford might "perhaps [be] understating just how monumental it is for a sitting president to openly go after members of his own party." Jeva Lange
Crayola's new 24-pack won't include the color Dandelion, the crayon-making company announced Thursday. The golden-yellow crayon, an iconic color in Crayola's classic pack, was introduced to the box in 1990.
Crayola is giving it a day before it announces which crayon color will step up as Dandelion's replacement. The big reveal will happen on Friday — which happens to be National Crayon Day — at an event in New York City's Time Square that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Devastating as Dandelion's departure may be, CNBC reported this isn't the first time a crayon has left the box. Crayola replaced eight colors in 1990, and swapped out four more colors in 2003.
Catch Dandelion's farewell announcement below. Becca Stanek
Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2
— Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017
If you like your beef fresh and weighing four ounces, McDonald's will soon be offering what it hopes will be your dream burger.
On Thursday, the company said that starting next year, after using frozen meat for decades, most of its locations in the United States will grill up fresh beef for its Quarter Pounder burgers. McDonald's is trying to shake things up in order to appeal to customers who want their food less processed, and to bring some former fans back into the fold — McDonald's shared earlier this month that in the United States from 2012 to now, the company has lost 500 million customer transactions, The Associated Press reports.
McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski said this new version of the burger was tested for around a year in the Dallas and Tulsa areas, and the fast food giant found that customers ordered more of them and made more return visits. It's not known yet if the price will go up, and while the Quarter Pounder is getting the fresh treatment, other Mickey D staples, like Big Macs, will still be made with frozen beef. Catherine Garcia
Two White House officials assisted in getting intelligence reports to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) last week that showed members of President Trump's team were incidentally caught up in foreign surveillance, The New York Times reports.
Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, discussed the reports with Trump before consulting with his fellow members of the committee. Later, Nunes said the night before he spoke with Trump, he received a phone call from a whistle-blower who met him on the White House grounds. U.S. officials have said the reports mostly were just about ambassadors and other foreign officials discussing their attempts to develop contacts in the Trump family and with his friends before the inauguration. Nunes has repeatedly said he will not reveal who gave him the information, and the Times is reporting it came from Ezra Cohen-Watnick, senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer working on national security issues at the White House Counsel's Office.
The House Intelligence Committee is conducting what is supposed to be an independent investigation into meddling by Russia into the 2016 presidential election. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) might want to watch out; there's a new punk rocker in town.
Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) reportedly plans to declare Friday that he is running for Cruz's Senate seat in 2018, people familiar with the decision have told The Houston Chronicle. Described by the paper as a pro-marijuana term-limit-supporting liberal who "played in three punk rock bands during and after his college years at Columbia University," O'Rourke, 44, said he was "very moved" to run for Senate in an interview earlier this month.
Ted Cruz signing a punk rock poster of himself, smoking and tattooed pic.twitter.com/p5dAk2oMsp
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2014
While Cruz failed in his bid for presidency last year, he still has a wealth of fundraising sources across the nation and O'Rourke would face an uphill battle against him in the perennial red state. But "Beto brings a fresh approach, a new face, and is someone who is able to connect with Texans across the board," said Matt Angle, the executive director of the Lone Star Project, which promotes Democrats in Texas.
Additionally, because Cruz, as a conservative leader, is a juicy target for liberal groups, O'Rourke could also potentially attract the attention of the senator's out-of-state opponents — and their money.
May the best punk rocker win. Jeva Lange
GOP congressman 'misspoke' when he said lawmakers work 'for the president,' spokesman clarifies
GOP Rep. Ted Yoho (Fla.) "misspoke" when he claimed Thursday morning that congressmen work "for the president," Yoho's spokesman has clarified in a statement. Yoho made the claim while defending House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has faced scrutiny for meeting an undisclosed source on White House grounds the day before he announced President Trump and his team's communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance.
This exchange.
YOHO: "[Nunes] answers to the president".
MELVIN: Does he? Or does he work for constituents?
YOHO: "Well, you do both." pic.twitter.com/rbeeBiqNFa
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2017
"You gotta keep in mind who he works for," Yoho said during an interview on MSNBC. "He works for the president. He answers to the president." "Does he?" MSNBC's Craig Melvin said. "Or does he work for the constituents in the district?"
"Well, you do both," Yoho said. "But when you're in that capacity — you know, if you've got information — I'm okay with what he did." Democrats, on the other hand, have called for Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation of President Trump's ties to Russia's election meddling.
Yoho's spokesman clarified later Thursday that Yoho "knows that every member is here because of the people that voted them into office" and that he understands "members work for their constituents, whether they are rank and file or if they have the honor of serving as a committee chairman." Becca Stanek
The North Carolina House and Senate approved legislation Thursday that would repeal House Bill 2, the controversial "bathroom" law that prohibits transgender people from using restrooms that match their gender identity; Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the bill.
Details about the measure weren't released when it was announced by North Carolina state Senate leader Phil Berger (R) and state House Speaker Tim Moore (R) on Wednesday night, but the bill would reportedly repeal HB2, block local governments from passing anti-discrimination ordinances for three years, and prohibit cities from regulating restrooms and locker rooms.
LGBTQ groups panned the package, but Cooper said in a statement, "It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation." The NCAA threatened that North Carolina had until Thursday to repeal HB2, or else no college sports championships would be held in the state through at least 2020, The Washington Post reports. Jeva Lange