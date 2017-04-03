President Trump just donated his entire first-quarter salary to the National Park Service

On Monday, President Trump became the first president to donate his entire first-quarter salary to the National Park Service. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke accepted the check, worth $78,333.32, and announced it would go toward the neglected maintenance of battlefield national parks.
A check presentation at a WH briefing. Trump donating 1st Q salary - $78K+ - to National Parks Service. pic.twitter.com/OTgUU7zbxf
— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) April 3, 2017
Trump vowed during the presidential campaign that he would not take a salary in office. While presidents are required to receive a paycheck, a spokesperson for the White House said in February that Trump would give the money "back to the Treasury or [donate it]."
Trump's 2018 budget proposes a 12 percent cut to the Department of Interior, worth approximately $1.5 billion. Jeva Lange
Democrats have earned enough votes to successfully filibuster President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch. Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Dianne Feinstein of California, Mark Warner of Virginia, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday that they will not support Trump's nominee, tipping Democrats to the 41 votes required for a filibuster, CNN reports.
"I've often said the Senate at its best and can and should be the conscience of the nation, but I must first and foremost vote my conscience," said Leahy, one of the opposing Democrats. "I will not and can not support advancing this nomination."
Two Democrats and one independent still remain undecided about how they will vote. Four Democrats so far have said they would vote with Republicans, but the GOP will now remain short of the 60 votes needed to avoid the filibuster.
Republican leaders indicated that they would change Senate rules on confirming Supreme Court justices if necessary, ditching the filibuster and allowing final votes to be called with a simple majority, a change that would alter the way justices are confirmed in the future. Jeva Lange
An attack in the metro system in St. Petersburg, Russia, left 11 dead and dozens more injured Monday after an explosive device was detonated in a train car. The explosion occurred as the train was traveling between two stations. Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced later that it had discovered and deactivated a second bomb in a separate station.
The Russian health ministry said Monday afternoon that 11 were killed in the blast, while a Russian government official said 47 were injured. Social media images appear to show the train carriage's doors twisted and blown out and multiple people lying on the floor of the station:
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL
— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg on Monday when the blast occurred for a scheduled meeting with the Belarusian president. He said the reasons for the explosion "are unknown," but he did not rule out terrorism as a factor. Security forces are "doing all they can to ascertain what has happened," Putin said. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev referred to the explosion as a "terrorist act." The Week Staff
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
On Wednesday, Seattle will open a village of 40 tiny homes to provide shelter for approximately 70 homeless people, Think Progress reports. The houses, which are just 12 feet by 8 feet, were constructed by high school and college students through a vocational training program and are planted on land owned by the Low Income Housing Institute, an advocacy group. The village provides a communal kitchen and shower and will be staffed by two full-time employees who will provide security.
“It's a big step up from tent cities, one piece of the puzzle in solving this huge problem, so I think it's a good thing,” one volunteer who worked on the houses, Tim Brincefield, told King 5.
LIHI executive director Sharon Lee explained to MyNorthwest that the village has a "low barrier philosophy" and that people are invited to "come as you are."
"So if you have a drinking problem, it's not required that you be sober in order to live here," Lee said. "But you have to be on your good behavior. You have to be cooperative and you can't do harm to anybody. So everybody will have to check in, sign in. There will be chores. People will be assigned, like, kitchen duty, clean-up duty, maybe doing litter pickup in the community. We expect everyone to participate just like any household."
Seattle has an estimated 3,000 homeless people, with the city's mayor Ed Murray declaring a state of emergency in late 2015. At least 69 people died in 2016 as a result of living on the streets. Seattle officials have proposed as many as 1,000 tiny homes throughout Seattle to shelter the homeless. Jeva Lange
Don't let anyone tell you different: The great American pastime is actually screaming at refs on your TV. The Ladies Professional Golf Association, at least, appears to be on board. On Sunday, officials penalized top player Lexi Thompson after a TV viewer wrote an email to the LPGA pointing out a violation Thompson made that slipped their notice.
Here is how The Big Lead describes what happened:
[After getting the tip from the TV viewer], rules officials reviewed the film for two hours before alerting Thompson of the violation of Rule 20-3. Thompson improperly replaced her ball an inch away from her marker on a one-foot putt on the 17th hole. At the time, Thompson and officials on-site saw nothing wrong and she signed her scorecard after her round. The improper placement of her ball, along with signing an incorrect scorecard, cost her four strokes, changing her 67 to a 71. [The Big Lead]
The penalty bumped Thompson from a two-stroke lead on opponent Suzann Pettersen to a two-stroke deficit.
Many professional golfers lashed out at the organization for listening to the armchair official, including Tiger Woods, who tweeted: "Wiewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes. Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway." Jeva Lange
Kansas' proposed Medicaid expansion failed to survive Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto Monday, with the override vote failing 81-44 in the state's House of Representatives. Eighty-four votes were needed to override the veto, which Brownback issued Thursday.
Kansas was one of several Republican-led states to explore Medicaid expansion after the failure of the GOP health-care bill last month. Kansas state senator John Doll (R) described the attempt to override Brownback's veto as "something we need to do," but earning enough bipartisan votes proved to be a difficult task.
"To expand ObamaCare when the program is in a death spiral is not responsible policy," a spokesperson for Brownback said. Jeva Lange
President Trump on Monday met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who had not visited the White House in eight years. While former President Barack Obama was critical of Sisi's undemocratic rule and record on human rights, Trump said he is "very much" in support of the Egyptian president and that the pair plan to cooperate in fighting terrorism. "You'll find me supporting you very strongly, very earnestly," Trump said.
Egypt's president says he admires Trump's "unique personality"
https://t.co/zm6dxi3Bob
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 3, 2017
Trump also praised Sisi last year, claiming that the Egyptian ruler "took control of Egypt. And he really took control of it." Sisi was elected with an official vote total of 96.91 percent in June 2014.
On Sunday, protesters gathered at the Washington Monument to oppose the meeting. Tom Malinowski, who served under Obama as the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, said, "The larger message that I hear from the president is that he is not interested in America being a force for good in the world." Jeva Lange
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) announced Monday he would vote to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, opposing his party's efforts to filibuster. Per current Senate rules, Gorsuch needs 60 votes to be confirmed, which he cannot reach without eight Democratic votes. Democrats in the upper chamber are attempting to block Gorsuch by refusing to provide those votes; Republicans have indicated they would invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to kill the filibuster and allow Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple-majority if Democrats do not play ball.
"I don't think it's wise for our party to filibuster this nominee or for Republicans to invoke the nuclear option," Bennet said in an interview with The Colorado Independent. Bennet acknowledged Gorsuch's judicial philosophy is "very conservative," but said he was voting to confirm Gorsuch in order to preserve the filibuster for future Trump nominees. "Trump might get two more nominees in his first term as president," Bennet said. "Having a 51-vote threshold guarantees that you're going to have far more extreme nominees."
That said, Bennet indicated if Republicans do kill the filibuster, "all bets are off" and he could vote to oppose Gorsuch in a simple up-or-down vote. "It's gut-check time now," Bennet said. "Are Democrats really going to filibuster the nominee? Are Republicans really going to use the nuclear option?"
Democrats are one vote away from successfully filibustering. Bennet hails from Colorado, as does Gorsuch, who is "strongly supported by the downtown [Colorado] legal and business establishment" that also usually backs Bennet, The Colorado Independent notes. You can read Bennet's official statement on the decision below, or his interview with The Colorado Independent here. Kimberly Alters
Dem Sen. Michael Bennet opposes Gorsuch filibuster.(Gorsuch is from Col. too & Bennet is former employee of Phil Anschutz, Gorsuch's patron) pic.twitter.com/fuXqRU9yDB
— Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) April 3, 2017