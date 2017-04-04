Trump signs bill repealing internet privacy rules

President Trump on Monday signed a bill repealing regulations adopted last October by the Federal Communications Commission that required internet service providers to obtain consent from customers before using sensitive information, including their browsing history and details on their finances and health, to create targeted advertisements.
The bill barely passed in Congress last week, with Republicans siding with internet service providers who said the regulations were unfair. The American Civil Liberties Union has said privacy should be more important than profits, and "most Americans believe that their sensitive internet information should be closely guarded." On Friday, Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast said they would voluntarily not sell their customers' individual web browsing information, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
The University of North Carolina beat Gonzaga Monday night to grab its sixth NCAA men's basketball title. The Tar Heels, who lost in the championship game to Villanova last year, beat the Zags 71 to 65, after trailing at the half. This was Gonzaga's first championship game, which it earned by beating South Carolina 77-73 in the Final Four. The Tar Heels won their spot in the finals with a 77-76 win over Oregon. Peter Weber
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has instructed Justice Department officials to review the reform agreements reached between the department's civil rights division under the Obama administration and police departments nationwide. In a memo, Sessions says the point of the review is to make sure the agreements are aligned with the Trump administration's focus on protecting police and improving officer morale.
Sessions said his top two deputies will review the reform agreements, also known as consent decrees. The memo was released right after DOJ lawyers from the civil rights department asked a federal judge to postpone for at least 90 days a hearing on a consent decree with Baltimore's police department. That agreement, designed to keep officers from violating the civil rights of residents, was reached in the wake of Freddie Grey's death in 2015 from injuries sustained while in Baltimore police custody.
In a filing on Monday, the DOJ said it needed time to determine if the agreement fits with "the directives of the president and the attorney general." This move is opposed by Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, with Pugh telling The Washington Post, "Any interruption in moving forward may have the effect of eroding trust that we are working hard to establish." Civil rights activists are also concerned that this new directive could put in jeopardy agreements that have not yet been finalized, including one with Chicago's police department. Catherine Garcia
In 2013, Carter Page, an energy consultant and future campaign adviser to Donald Trump, was targeted for recruitment by Russian spies, BuzzFeed News reports.
Page first met Victor Podobnyy, a Russian intelligence operative working at the time at Moscow's U.N. office in New York, in January 2013 at an energy conference. In January 2015, after federal investigators broke up a Russian spy ring looking for details on how to develop alternative energy, Podobnyy and two other Russians were charged by the U.S. government for acting as unregistered agents of a foreign government, BuzzFeed News reports. In a complaint filed by the government, there is the transcript of a recorded conversation between Podobnyy and another man, with Podobnyy discussing his attempt to recruit someone referred to as "Male-1." Page confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he is "Male-1."
The complaint says that from January to June 2013, Page met with Podobnyy several times, corresponded with him via email, and "provided documents to [Podobnyy] about the energy business." Page told BuzzFeed News he never gave Podobnyy any sensitive information or material, and he believes the complaint was written in a way that made it clear he was the person Podobnyy was trying to recruit. In a previous conversation with BuzzFeed News, Page was asked if he ever met with Russian intelligence operatives, and he said he was "very careful when I say 'never,' but even if I had inadvertently had 'contact' such as briefly saying hello to someone who might fall under that label, in passing, nothing I ever said to them or anyone else would've ever broken any law." For those unfamiliar with Page, get to know him through this lengthy interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. Catherine Garcia
Baseball's Opening Day was filled with peanuts, Cracker Jack, and calls for impeachment.
Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game. Trump was not there, but we still left him a message. #Resist #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/HdF4eJmcTG
— Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) April 3, 2017
Had President Trump accepted the Washington Nationals' invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Monday, he would have spotted an enormous sign that read, "Impeach Trump #Resist." The banner was unfurled by members of Americans Take Action, a group that combines activism with pranks (these are the same people who handed out Russian flags with Trump's name on them at the Conservative Political Action Conference). "Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game," member Jason Charter tweeted. "Trump was not there, but we still left him a message."
For the Nationals, it was a fantastic day, despite Trump's decision not to throw the first pitch, thus ending a long-standing presidential tradition — the team beat the Marlins 4-2. Catherine Garcia
On Saturday, The New York Times reported Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid $13 million to settle with five women who accused the host of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, and on Monday, Mercedes-Benz "reassigned" its advertisements from his show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Donna Boland, manager of corporate communications at Mercedes-Benz, told CNNMoney the company runs advertisements on most major cable news shows, and The O'Reilly Factor's ads have been "reassigned in the midst of this controversy. The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now."
The O'Reilly Factor ended 2016 as the top program in cable news for the 14th year in a row. CNNMoney asked several companies that advertise on the network during O'Reilly's time slot if they plan on pulling their ads, and Jenny Craig said it does not publicly comment on its advertising strategy while Lexus said it "seeks to partner with organizations who share our company culture and philosophy of respect for all people" and is "monitoring the situation." Catherine Garcia
Report: Blackwater founder secretly met with Putin associate to establish Trump-Moscow back channel
The crown prince of Abu Dhabi helped arrange a clandestine meeting in the Seychelles islands between Erik Prince, the founder of the security firm Blackwater and a major Donald Trump supporter, and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin, nine days before Trump's inauguration in an apparent attempt to establish a back channel between Putin and Trump, several U.S., European, and Arab officials told The Washington Post.
He agreed to broker the meeting because the United Arab Emirates, like the U.S., wants Russia to cool its relationship with Iran, officials said. Prince, who did not have a formal role with the Trump campaign or transition team, approached Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan about setting up the meeting, and said he was an unofficial Trump envoy, the Post reports. The crown prince suggested holding it in the Seychelles for privacy. While the meeting was considered positive by the UAE and Russia, they opted not to arrange any other summits between Putin's friend, who has not been identified, and Prince because of the political risk, officials said.
Prince is the brother of Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, regularly appeared on a radio program hosted by Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and gave $250,000 to Trump's campaign. Blackwater became famous during the Iraq War, when guards from the firm were convicted of killing Iraqis in a public square in 2007, and Prince later sold the company. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration is "not aware of any meetings and Erik Prince had no role in the transition," while a testy spokesman for Prince told the Post his meeting "had nothing to do with President Trump. Why is the so-called under-resourced intelligence community messing around with surveillance of American citizens when they should be hunting terrorists?" Catherine Garcia
A new pyramid just surfaced in Egypt — well, new to this millennium at least. Excavators have uncovered the remains of a 3,700-year-old pyramid just south of Cairo, the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector announced Monday.
The new find joins five other pyramids in the Dahshur royal necropolis, two of which are still standing. Those intact pyramids make their new neighbor look young, as they're about a thousand years older than the recently discovered ruins. The Dahshur site was already famous for the Bent Pyramid, which features distinctive sloped sides that experts believe suggest it was the first attempt at building a smooth-sided pyramid in ancient Egypt.
But this new discovery still has something to brag about: Excavators found an interior corridor and an alabaster block engraved with hieroglyphics. As they continue to clear out the ruins, BBC reports, excavators will be able to assess just how big the pyramid once was.
Who knows, maybe they'll find Brendan Fraser's lost career in there too. Kathryn Krawczyk