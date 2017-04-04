Watch Bernie Sanders' vicious takedown of Judge Neil Gorsuch on the Senate floor

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) took to the Senate floor Tuesday for a vicious 13-minute takedown of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch. "After meeting with Judge Gorsuch and having a long and pleasant conversation, after hearing his testimony before the Judiciary Committee, and after carefully reviewing his record, I have concluded that I cannot support a man with his views for a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court," Sanders said.
Sanders went on to cite some of those "views," explaining that the decisions reached by the Supreme Court justices, "even on a 5-4 vote, have a profound impact on all Americans, on our environment, and on our way of life." He ripped everything from Gorsuch's opinions on voting rights and campaign financing to his decisions on abortion rights, workers' rights, and corporate power. In one example, Sanders described a case involving TransAm Trucking, in which Gorsuch argued that "a trucker was properly fired by his employer for abandoning his cargo at the side of the road after his truck broke down and he nearly froze to death waiting for help."
"Judge Gorsuch literally believed this man should have had to choose between his life and his job, and by choosing his life, not freezing to death, he deserved to lose his job," Sanders said.
Sanders concluded that "at a time of massive income and wealth inequality, when so many people working throughout this country feel powerless at the hands of the wealthy and the powerful and their employers, we need a Supreme Court justice who will protect workers' rights and not just worry about corporate profits. I fear very much that Judge Gorsuch is not that person." Watch below. Jeva Lange
Conservative columnist S.E. Cupp rips the White House's lax approach to Syria: 'Is Trump man enough?'
Conservative columnist S.E. Cupp published a blistering op-ed in the New York Daily News on Tuesday that slammed the Trump administration for its back-burner approach to the "brutality" of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Cupp's piece comes on the heels of reports of a sarin gas attack in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria, which is believed to have been ordered by the Assad regime. The Syrian medical relief group UOSSM reports that 100 people were killed and 400 others injured, including many children. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed Trump's responsibility, claiming in a statement that "these heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution."
But Cupp is not impressed:
Despite a continued holocaust in Assad's Syria, the Trump administration seems to have no clearer vision — practical or moral — for ending the Syrian slaughter.
While it's nearly doubled US forces in northern Syria to fight ISIS, the administration has also said ousting Assad will no longer be a focus.
This is morally unconscionable and politically shortsighted. As long as Assad is killing his own people without international accountability, extremists will continue to exploit the chaos and power vacuum to their benefit. And when Syrian civilians have a choice between death by Russian air strikes and chlorine bombs or a well-paying job with ISIS, eventually terrorism will be the better option. [Daily News]
Cupp ends with a question that would get under the president's skin: "Is Trump man enough" to stop Assad? Read Cupp's full piece at the New York Daily News. Jeva Lange
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday addressed the deadly chemical attack in northwest Syria, which reportedly killed 100 people and injured hundreds more in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun. "Today's chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world," Spicer said, calling the incident "heinous."
Spicer pointed the finger at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, though it is not yet clear whether Syrian or Russian jets were responsible for the attack as both countries' forces have been battling rebels in the area. But Spicer also lay blame at the feet of former President Barack Obama, saying the attack was "a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution." "President Obama said in 2012 he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and did nothing," Spicer said.
During a speech in 2012, Obama indicated the use of chemical weapons in Syria would warrant U.S. military intervention, saying: "We have been very clear to the Assad regime — but also to other players on the ground — that a red line for us is [if] we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized. That would change my calculus." A year later, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in a chemical weapons attack in Syria, but rather than use force, the Obama administration chose to deploy "coercive diplomacy" rather than order airsrikes.
The use of chemical weapons is explicitly prohibited by the Geneva Convention. Spicer on Tuesday declined to elaborate on any plans by President Trump to respond to the chemical attack, but did say he felt removing Assad from power would be "in the best interest of the Syrian people." Kimberly Alters
Maybe it's true what they say, that you can have too much of a good thing. Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully, who retired at the end of the 2016 season, is missing his first season in 67 years. Instead of setting up in the broadcast booth, he spent Opening Day on Monday — well, shopping for mothballs.
"Today I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills," Scully said with a laugh. "Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I'm just leaving the carwash."
Opening day at the carwash?
"Some people did stop me and say it was strange to see me," he said. "I told them I agree."
So was he headed home to at least watch the end of the game?
"I have to go to the hardware store to pick up some anti-moth product," Scully said. "I'm not sure if I'll get home in time to see it. Who's winning?"
He was told the Dodgers. He was asked if he was happy.
"Sure I am," he said. "I've got a really clean car." [The Los Angeles Times]
Baseball, schmaseball. Read the entire story at The Los Angeles Times. Jeva Lange
The president's son thinks PizzaGate conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich should win the Pulitzer
On Tuesday, the son of the president of the United States suggested that an alt-right blogger who promotes conspiracies like "white genocide" and PizzaGate should "win the Pulitzer."
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his praise of the media personality Mike Cernovich after crediting Cernovich with "breaking" the story that former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, asked intelligence agencies to "unmask" the names of Trump transition officials caught up in foreign surveillance. Cernovich further alleged Rice then sent the unmasked names to a handful of top intelligence officials.
Congrats to @Cernovich for breaking the #SusanRice story. In a long gone time of unbiased journalism he'd win the Pulitzer, but not today!
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2017
Cernovich is widely criticized, having also promoted the beliefs that "date rape does not exist," "misogyny gets you laid," and black women should be "slut shame[d]" to prevent them from getting AIDS. Additionally, Rice's alleged actions appear to be legal, and an unidentified "person close to Rice" told CNN on Monday night that Rice never "improperly sought the identity of Americans," adding: "There is nothing unusual about making these requests when serving as a senior national security official, whether Democrat or Republican."
Observers have slammed the Trump White House for promoting Cernovich's "story," with Kellyanne Conway tweeting a Cernovich blog post Monday and calling his appearance on 60 Minutes a "must-see ratings bonanza." Read more about the White House's ties to Cernovich at Media Matters here. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, Chelsea Clinton attempted to answer what you would not be faulted for believing is the most pressing question of our time: Will a Clinton ever run for office again?
Speaking for herself, Clinton replied that "right now the answer is no," but she gave viewers absolutely no closure by adding, "but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically." The suspense! Clinton did say that she "clearly" doesn't agree with President Trump, "but I'm not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020."
Nevertheless, if you find yourself wondering who exactly is clamoring for this hypothetical Chelsea Clinton campaign, consider a recent Vice report about her loyal supporters, in which one fan explains: "[Chelsea] represents women who are smart and cool. That's the thing people don't realize about the Clinton women."
And how about Chelsea's mother, Hillary Clinton? Will she ever run again? On that point, Chelsea Clinton was a bit more straightforward: "I have no idea. I don't think so."
Yet there is still a possibility Hillary Clinton might — Chelsea only says "she doesn't think so," after all, which hardly evinces certainty. That means there's another run on the table for us to repeatedly question in the coming months. In the meantime, watch Chelsea Clinton's appearance on CBS This Morning below. Jeva Lange
Will @ChelseaClinton run for office? "Right now the answer is no, but we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically." pic.twitter.com/MlUsoZ0K4g
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 4, 2017
Amid Fox News harassment scandals, Obama speechwriter warns Chris Wallace, Shep Smith 'you're part of something evil'
Former President Barack Obama's speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett appealed to Fox News hosts on their podcast "Pod Save America" on Monday, following new reports about sexual harassment cases that were covered up by the cable news giant. The topic arose as the hosts recapped reports that Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
"I am just so sick of, in the conversation about media organizations ... it's like, 'And then there's organizations on the right like Fox News that just have a conservative viewpoint and organizations on the left like The Huffington Post.' No. Fox is nothing like that. Fox is a garbage organization that protects sexual harassers," Favreau said.
He added: "There are some legitimate reporters in there. A few left. A few."
Lovett jumped in, addressing Chris Wallace and Shep Smith directly. "You guys gotta look in the mirror," he said, "because you're a part of something f---ing evil. And you can't pretend it's not. It is evil. There is evil in the world." Lovett sighed: "It's so awful, man."
Listen to the entire podcast below, with the discussion of Fox News beginning at minute 29. Jeva Lange
Former Bush speechwriter slams Fox News, Bill O'Reilly as 'a quick dip in a sewage treatment pond'
Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and one of the conservative columnists at The Washington Post, wasn't a big fan of President Trump during the presidential campaign. But on Monday night, he published an op-ed in The Post that took aim at even riskier subjects for a conservative pundit: Fox News, its top star, and its anti-feminist culture. "Reading the accumulated sexual harassment accusations against Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and former network executive Roger Ailes is like a quick dip in a sewage treatment pond," he writes. "After even a brief exposure, the stench stays with you for days."
The dozens of accusations against O'Reilly and Ailes "could be a grand, elaborate calumny," Gerson acknowledges, though "it is hard to dismiss the women, as the accused have done, as unbalanced, dishonest, or disgruntled." He had praise for some Fox News personalities — Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, and Dana Perino — and the network's history as "an alternative to leftward-slanting media, and a place where the worst sorts of political correctness have been exposed." But he also hit Fox News where it hurts:
Can it really be a coincidence that feminism is often dismissed on Fox News as so much political correctness? Can a news organization deal adequately with women's issues when you would never allow your own daughter to work there?... I bet that Fox would not feature my next argument: Sometimes conservatives need liberals. (Sometimes liberals need conservatives as well, which is the topic for another day.) For more than 40 years, liberals have talked about sexual harassment and the need for equal treatment in the workplace. They have organized, argued, and sued. And they were exactly right. The routine sexism of a previous generation was wrong and oppressive. [Gerson, The Washington Post]
And "the crusty leftovers of workplace sexism remain," Gerson says, notably at Fox News, a network "preaching traditional values" while its stars allegedly treat women "as sex objects and employment benefits." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. Peter Weber