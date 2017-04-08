Kushner and Bannon reportedly attempt to smooth differences at Mar-a-Lago getaway

Senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon are reportedly attempting to smooth their differences as competing power centers in the Trump White House after reports on Friday suggested Bannon was on thin ice.

President Trump ordered a "bury-the-hatchet meeting" between the two top aides while senior administration staff weekended at the Mar-a-Lago, Politico reports. "Work this out," Trump said, per two accounts given to The New York Times, expressing frustration with media coverage of administration infighting.

A White House statement to the Times denied the entire narrative of a potential shake-up in White House staff. "Once again this is completely false story driven by people who want to distract from the success taking place in this administration," said White House representative Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "The only thing we are shaking up is the way Washington operates as we push the President’s aggressive agenda forward." Bonnie Kristian