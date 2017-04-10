United Airlines sparks outrage after violently removing passenger from overbooked flight

A man was forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight Sunday, sparking widespread horror after a video of the incident was posted online:
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW
— Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017
According to the passenger who filmed the video, United initially asked if four volunteers on the flight from Chicago to Louisville would be willing to give up their seat for $400, a free night in the hotel, and a flight at 3 p.m. Monday. The plane required the seats for flight crew members, who were needed in Louisville in order to arrive in time for their next flights. When no passenger accepted the trade, the airline doubled the offer to $800. When still no one accepted, United reportedly used a computer to randomly choose passengers who had already boarded the flight to be required to give up their seats.
After two people willingly left the plane, the man in the video reportedly said he was unwilling to surrender his seat because he was a doctor and had patients to see in the Louisville area Monday morning. He was then aggressively dragged from the plane, his face bloodied by officers forcing him out of his seat. Passengers filmed the incident, and the man can be heard screaming in captured footage. The man was eventually allowed to re-board the plane, which left with a two-hour delay.
"Everyone was shocked and appalled," said Audra D. Bridges, who recorded the video and gave her account of the events to The Courier-Journal. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."
A spokesperson for United said: "Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation." Jeva Lange
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is convinced chief strategist Stephen Bannon's days at the White House are numbered. While senior political analyst Mark Halperin argued Monday morning that Bannon's "rapport" with President Trump and his role in implementing "policy goals" still makes him a valuable member of the team, Scarborough contended there is no way Bannon, former editor of Breitbart News, could come out on top in his simmering feud with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. "Two words: family wins," Scarborough said. "The family could tell you how many Breitbart stories attacked the family over the weekend. I don't know who he thinks he's playing with."
Scarborough scoffed to think Bannon could actually believe he "can leak something to Breitbart and that egg not end up on [his] face." "How stupid does he think Trump and Ivanka and Kushner are?" Scarborough said.
Besides, Scarborough argued, Trump will be Trump — with or without Bannon. He didn't buy Halperin's argument that because "the president cannot implement," Bannon needs to be there to "implement those impulses." "This guy can't implement making a ham sandwich," Scarborough said, pointing out that Bannon was the guy who "botched" the immigration executive order that "screwed his first two weeks in the White House."
Watch the debate over Bannon below. Becca Stanek
Oregon voters might soon have to decide if they want to end a constitutional ban on their public officials settling disagreements with duels, The Associated Press reports.
The article banning duels was signed just 30 minutes after it was drafted in 1845, and it states that anyone who participates in a "challenge to fight a duel ... or who shall agree to go out of the State to fight a duel, shall be ineligible to any office of trust, or profit." Republican Sen. Brian Boquist put it simply: "They decided that it would not be very civil if two members of the Legislature disagreed and then shot each other on the front steps of the provisional capitol."
But Boquist argued that the rule is outdated and that along with other archaic rules, such as how to properly use one's official stationery, it should be swept out of the state's constitution. Only, to change a state's constitution requires the approval of the state's voters, setting up a potentially hilarious ballot.
After all, there is an opposing argument. Oregon Progressive Party spokesman Dan Meek reasonably pointed out that "this resolution would allow the candidacies of persons who give or accept challenges to fight duels." Jeva Lange
President Trump's staff is scrambling to figure out the best way to present his first 100 days in office as the symbolic marker approaches with few major accomplishments to show for it, Politico reports. "One hundred days is the marker, and we've got essentially two-and-a-half weeks to turn everything around," one White House official said, calling the work ahead "monumental."
Thirty members of Trump's staff huddled last week to brainstorm how to approach the president's first 100 days, which will be complete on April 29. "Staffers, including counselor Kellyanne Conway, were broken into three groups, complete with whiteboards, markers, and giant butcher-block-type paper to brainstorm lists of early successes," Politico writes. One aide who attended said: "It made me feel like I was back in 5th grade."
Another attendee described the session as an attempted "rebranding" for the president, who has been plagued by shakeups, legal blockades, and legislative setbacks, including the high-profile collapse of a repeal and replacement of ObamaCare. The communications team reportedly settled on promoting accomplishments such as "prosperity," including backing out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, "accountability," including restrictions on lobbying, and "safety/security," such as the mostly approved-of strike on Syria.
On Monday, Reuters additionally described the successful appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch as "the biggest triumph so far for the new administration" while Politico points out the victory still "required the Senate rewriting its own rules to overcome Democratic opposition." Read more about how President Trump's team is considering painting his first 100 days in office at Politico. Jeva Lange
President Trump and his advisers are working on a new executive order on trade that could lead to new import duties on foreign-made goods like steel, aluminum, and appliances, a Trump administration official tells Reuters and Axios. The order, if signed, would launch an investigation into any "unfair" dumping of goods in the U.S. by foreign companies, and "the best path forward" might "include everything from no action at all to the levying of supplemental duties," the White House official said. Whatever action is taken, the official insisted, "will be informed by the results of the investigation and not by predetermined conclusions."
There is no timeline for the executive order, which is separate from a March 31 order launching a study on trade abuses and the U.S. trade deficit. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is driving the initiative, already subject to disagreement among Trump advisers, Axios says. New import duties would make targeted consumer products more expensive for Americans and U.S. companies that use steel and aluminum, but it could also help some U.S. manufacturers, which is a goal of Trump's. The White House faction wedded to America First nationalism — Stephen Bannon, Stephen Miller, Peter Navarro, and others — is seen as pushing for the tariffs, while the ascendant Wall Street wing — Gary Cohn, Dina Powell, Jared Kushner — is expected to push back.
In their summit last Thursday and Friday, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade talks on boosting U.S. exports and shrinking the U.S. trade deficit with China. Peter Weber
President Trump's overall approval rating has edged slightly upward following his airstrike against Syria last week, even as most respondents were unsure about escalating U.S. involvement. While 57 percent of Americans in a CBS News poll approved of the initial strike, just 18 percent want ground troops in the country and seven-in-10 believe Congress would need to authorize any further action.
Other polls similarly show Americans' uncertainty about involvement in Syria.
Since the strike, 43 percent of Americans approve of Trump, whereas in a similar CBS News poll conducted in late March, Trump was approved of by just 40 percent of the country.
The poll was conducted April 7-9, sampling 1,006 adults in English and Spanish. The margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points. Jeva Lange
President Trump's Supreme Court appointee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, will be sworn into his lifetime role on the court in a Rose Garden ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. ET.
Gorsuch, 49, will restore the nine-seat court to full strength for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016 and following the Senate's subsequent refusal to consider former President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.
Judge Gorsuch will be sworn in at the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday at 11:00 A.M. He will be a great Justice. Very proud of him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017
Gorsuch was confirmed by the Senate on Friday 54-45 and he will participate in the court's next round of oral arguments, beginning April 17. Jeva Lange
On Sunday's political talk shows, top officials in President Trump's administration gave different assessments of Trump's goals with Syria and its most important backer, Russia, following Trump's Thursday strike on one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air bases. Trump's United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, said Assad's ouster was "inevitable" and a top U.S. priority, along with defeating the Islamic State and getting "the Iranian influence" out of Syria. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, making his debut on the talk shows, told Fox News that Assad's removal is key to any political solution to Syria's civil war, but "we're not saying we are the ones to effect that change."
Trump is "prepared to do more," McMaster said. "I think what we should do is ask Russia: How could it be, if you have advisers at that airfield, that you didn't know that the Syrian air force was preparing and executing a mass murder attack with chemical weapons?" Russia should also ask itself, "Why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population and using the most heinous weapons available?" he added. "Right now, I think everyone in the world sees Russia as part of the problem."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is traveling to Moscow late Tuesday, said the U.S. doesn't have any proof that Russia was involved in Syria's chemical weapons attack, though the U.S. military is investigating. But he also had some moderately tough words for Russia. America's top priority in Syria is defeating ISIS, he said, but "I hope Russia is thinking carefully about its continued alliance with Bashar al-Assad, because every time one of these horrific attacks occurs, it draws Russia closer into some level of responsibility." You can watch more of Tillerson's thoughts on Russia's involvement with Syria in the CBS Face the Nation clip below. Peter Weber
"I think the Russians have played now for some time the role of providing cover for Bashar al-Assad's behavior" -Sec. of State Rex Tillerson pic.twitter.com/K1VKBYQLIh
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 9, 2017