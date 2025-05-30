One big difference between Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump | May 30 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include the Gipper's message to Russia, the U.S. Constitution, TACOS ruining Trump's parade, and grift at the White House

By
published

This political cartoon takes place at a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025. An older man on the stage speaks to the assembled students in caps and gowns and says, “As your name is called, come up and receive your deportation order.”

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts a wild caricature of Donald Trump and a military general reviewing a parade that consists of four hard-shell tacos marching by. The general speaks into a phone and says, “I don’t care who put the marching tacos in the president’s birthday parade. They’re fired!”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

