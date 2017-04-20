President Trump, Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent hung out at the White House last night. Yes, there are photos.
The New England Patriots weren't President Trump's only special guests at the White House on Wednesday. After hanging out with the team to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win, Trump apparently had Sarah Palin and friends over for dinner — and a photo shoot.
Trump met with Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent in the Oval Office, where they looked over some paperwork and then posed for a quick photo. Palin, Nugent, and Kid Rock also got their picture taken in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton, because of course.
.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017
Palin later wrote on Facebook that she'd had a "great night at the White House." Nugent said he dined with Trump at the White House to "make America great again." Becca Stanek
President Trump promised he'd have a report on Russia's interference in the election within 90 days. His time is up.
Exactly 90 days ago, Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States. That means Thursday marks his administration's whiff on a major self-imposed deadline — one to assemble a team that would, within 90 days, assess claims of Russian interference in the presidential election and examine American cybersecurity. Trump made the promise repeatedly: "My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!" he tweeted Jan. 13.
The Intercept tried to check in last week to see how that was coming along:
Reached by phone, Senior Assistant White House Press Secretary Michael Short said, "I'm in the parking lot, I don't have an update" on the promised report. Asked when he might be able to provide an update, Short repeated, "I'm in the parking lot." Then he said "I've got to run" and hung up. [The Intercept]
Politico also had no luck:
The National Security Council would normally be involved in creating such a report. But on Wednesday, a NSC spokesperson told Politico that he was unaware if the NSC was in charge of compiling it, or if that responsibility fell to [Rudy Giuliani, who was tasked by Trump to build partnerships on cybersecurity with the private sector] — or if the report exists.
Giuliani is continuing his work talking to the private sector, but a spokesperson for the former New York City mayor confirmed that he is not involved in any 90-day report.
The White House spokesperson wouldn't directly address why the deadline was missed. [Politico]
Missing the cybersecurity deadline is of particular concern to critics, including Ned Price, who was a spokesman for the National Security Council under former President Barack Obama. Missing the deadline shows "a lackadaisical approach to what intelligence officials have routinely said is our biggest national security threat," Price told Politico. "It speaks to the level of priority that this administration apparently has attached to cybersecurity, which apparently isn't much." Jeva Lange
More Americans than ever believe marijuana should be legal, a CBS News study has found. A whole 61 percent of Americans support its legalization, a five-point leap up from 2016. Seventy-one percent of Republicans, Democrats, and independents oppose efforts to stop marijuana sales in states where it is legal, and 88 percent of Americans support the use of medical marijuana.
There is still a bit of a generation gap on the issue, though, with people over 65 being the most opposed to legalizing marijuana and people under 65 being the most in support of it. In 1979, the same CBS poll showed that just 27 percent of Americans thought marijuana should be legal.
Additionally, half of Americans now say they have tried marijuana. In 1997, only a third of Americans said the same. Most Americans who have tried marijuana say they think it is less dangerous than other drugs, and most people on the whole say it is safer than alcohol.
But could federal legalization come under President Trump — or more specifically, under his attorney general, Jeff Sessions? "We need grownups in charge in Washington to say marijuana is not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized, it ought not to be minimized, that it's in fact a very real danger," Sessions said last year (more about that here at The Week).
The CBS survey reached 1,011 adults between April 11-15. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four points. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
Dow Chemical is pressuring the Trump administration to throw out a 10,000-page study compiled by government scientists that concluded several popular pesticides are dangerous to 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species, The Associated Press reports. Lawyers from the company sent letters to the heads of three Cabinet agencies last week asking that the study, which was compiled over the course of four years, be "set aside."
Dow's chairman and CEO, Andrew Liveris, is a friend and close adviser of President Trump, and his company donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration. "Dow actively participates in policymaking and political processes, including political contributions to candidates, parties, and causes, in compliance with all applicable federal and state laws," said Dow's director of public affairs, Rachelle Schikorra. "Dow maintains and is committed to the highest standard of ethical conduct in all such activity."
The three pesticides under review are chlorpyrifos, diazinon, and malathion. Last month, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt tore up an Obama-era effort to ban the use of chlorpyrifos on food, which had been put in place after a study found that even small amounts of exposure to the pesticide could hamper children's brain development. Chlorpyrifos originate from a nerve gas developed by Nazi Germany, and Dow sells about 5 million pounds in the U.S. each year. The pesticide is so popular, in fact, that a 2012 study in California found 87 percent of umbilical-cord blood samples from newborns contained levels of chlorpyrifos.
Likewise, the Bush administration banned diazinon from residential use in 2005 after finding it posed a health risk to children, although it is still sprayed on fruits and vegetables by farmers. Malathion, which controls fruit flies and mosquitoes, is also the poison used in some shampoos that treat lice.
The federal scientists found that chlorpyrifos are "likely to adversely affect" 1,778 of the 1,835 animals and plants in its study. Diazinon and malathion were also found to be alarmingly threatening to vulnerable species. The findings of the study are expected to result in new regulations.
"Endangered species are the canary in the coal mine," warned Brett Hartl, the government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity. Dow's lawyers called the research "not reliable." Jeva Lange
After a North Korean missile exploded seconds after launch on Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence declined to confirm or deny if the U.S. had sabotaged the missile test. "I really can't comment on the electronic and technical capabilities of our military," he told CNN on Wednesday aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in Japan. But the U.S. has been ramping up its efforts to disrupt North Korea's missile program through cyber and electronic means since 2014, when former President Barack Obama decided other anti-missile systems weren't a sufficient defense, The New York Times reported last month.
The goal of the covert program is to sabotage missiles so they explode seconds after launch, and North Korean military rockets have been regularly exploding, veering off course, and plunging into the sea since soon after Obama ordered the disruption efforts. Medium-range Musudan missiles, for example, have a failure rate of 88 percent, The New York Times says. There are several ways the U.S. might sabotage Pyongyang's missile program, experts say. "You could either go after the supply chain, embedding flaws in parts and systems that they are using," Peter Singer, a fellow at New America, told CNN. Other possible tactics include hacking the electronics to mess with the launch sequence or trigger the self-destruct mechanism. CNN's Brian Todd lays out the case for U.S. sabotage:
It is also possible that North Korea is just suffering technical difficulties, human error, sabotage by disgruntled North Koreans, or flawed designs. But last fall, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "was widely reported to have ordered an investigation into whether the United States was sabotaging North Korea's launches," the Times reported in early March, "and over the past week he has executed senior security officials." Peter Weber
When asked to grade President Trump's first 100 days in office, not even his base can give him perfect marks, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found.
In regards to his overall performance, voters typically graded Trump along partisan lines: 16 percent gave him an A, 23 percent a B, 17 percent a C, 13 percent a D, and 24 percent an F. Republicans, naturally, saw Trump a bit rosier: 76 percent said he would continue to improve in office.
But that doesn't mean they're impressed so far. "There's a persistent media narrative that President Trump can do no wrong among his base of supporters," said Morning Consult's co-founder Kyle Dropp. "But this polling suggests that, at the very least, many of his voters see room for improvement. Forty-two percent of Trump voters grade his first 100 days a B and another 23 percent give him a C or worse."
Trump's lowest score came in the category of health care, where only 9 percent of all voters and 16 percent of Trump voters gave him an A. Trump also didn't do well in an assessment of if he's "drained the swamp": Just 10 percent gave him an A on fulfilling that campaign promise. Thirty-two percent of voters gave Trump an F on climate change, and 21 percent gave him an F on his most talked-up issue, the economy.
The poll was conducted between April 13-15, surveying 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent. The 100th day of Trump's presidency will be complete on April 29. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
"I don't know about you, but I have been riveted to the trial of the century of the week," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. He ran through some of the juicier parts of the Alex Jones custody trial, like the allegations that Jones had a proclivity to disrobe at home and during family therapy sessions as well as on the air, and his use of the "chili defense" to explain why he couldn't remember basic facts about his children. "But I feel for Alex Jones," Colbert said, "because I, too, for many years played a beloved right-wing character," Tuck Buckford, "who had a lot of the same legal problems, which he often talked about on his radio show."
He played a clip, and suffice it to say, Colbert really got into character, and there is chili and (SFW) disrobing involved.
Trevor Noah took a more philosophical tack on the Alex Jones trial on Tuesday's Daily Show, making the astute point that in America, if you really want to know what somebody is like, you take them to court. He also noted that the real-world consequences of Jones' purported "performance art" include hoodwinking a gullible president. But Jones and President Trump are "basically doing the same thing," he said. "Trump is also a character who whips people up with whatever provocative bulls—t works, and then when it suits him, he steps away."
Noah listed some examples, then had an idea: "You know what? Maybe Trump is also a performance artist. Maybe this is all a scam. Maybe if he went to court it would come out. Wouldn't that be crazy to find out? That Donald Trump, the entire time, has been somebody else?" Evidently, someone with a British accent. Watch Noah's enticing alternate reality below. Peter Weber
Bill O'Reilly was on his way to the airport in Rome when he found out that 21st Century Fox was giving him the boot, Sarah Ellison reports at Vanity Fair, but back at Fox News headquarters in Manhattan, the firing hit like a bomb. "As shocking as the Roger Ailes fiasco may have been, and as surprising as Megyn Kelly's departure went down, Bill O'Reilly's sudden ouster has absolutely shaken the newsroom, according to multiple insiders," Ellison says. She explains how the decision, finalized during a day of top-level meetings, went down, and why it shook the newsroom so deeply:
The move to dethrone O'Reilly, once unimaginable, crystallized over the past week, as advertisers continued to flee his show, more women came forward, and, perhaps most important, Fox News management came to realize that there was no way to stem the possibility that more accusers might surface, anonymously or not, and that O'Reilly would be a liability for the company as long as he stayed on at the network. ... "There's more to come," one Fox News insider told me, suggesting that there are more women with stories of harassment who have not come forward publicly. This estimation was affirmed by two people who heard such stories directly. [Vanity Fair]
O'Reilly had been at Fox News since the beginning, and he was its first, biggest, and most iconic star. Ellison heard that his severance package "could be in the ballpark of the $40 million that Ailes received," while New York's Gabriel Sherman suggested it could be closer to the $20 million left in O'Reilly's newly signed contract. You can read more details at Vanity Fair, and watch Kirsten Powers telling Anderson Cooper below about her mixed experience working with O'Reilly at Fox News, and why he was "untouchable" — until he wasn't. Peter Weber