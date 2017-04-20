Aaron Hernandez's brain is being donated to CTE study

The family of Aaron Hernandez, the former tight end for the New England Patriots and convicted murderer found hanging in his Massachusetts prison cell on Wednesday, is releasing his brain to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center for a study on brain trauma.
Attorney Jose Baez said Hernandez's brain is being donated to advance the study of CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to people who sustain repeated concussions and head trauma that can only be diagnosed after death. CTE can cause everything from memory loss to disorientation, and several football players, including Frank Gifford, Junior Seau, and Mike Webster, have been found to have it.
In 2015, Hernandez, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, his fiancee's sister's boyfriend, and sentenced to life in prison. He was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell, and the chief state medical examiner has ruled his death a suicide. Catherine Garcia
R&B singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car Thursday in Los Angeles, law enforcement officials said. He was 72.
The cause of death is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play, NBC News reports. The lead singer of the 1970s soul band The Main Ingredient, he was best known for the hit song "Everybody Plays the Fool." He is survived by his four children, including actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding. Catherine Garcia
Federal prosecutors are contemplating seeking criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and other members of the organization, CNN and The Washington Post report.
Since 2010, the Justice Department has been investigating Assange and WikiLeaks, which came to prominence after posting files stolen by former Army soldier Chelsea Manning. During the Obama administration, former attorney general Eric Holder thought it would be too hard to bring charges against Assange because WikiLeaks wasn't the only site to publish the documents; The New York Times and other newspapers did as well. The investigation wasn't closed, though, and the Justice Department is once again open to looking at the case, the Post says, with prosecutors drafting a memo mulling charges against WikiLeaks employees, including conspiracy, theft of government property, and violation of the Espionage Act.
Assange is now living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, avoiding arrest stemming from rape allegations made against him in Sweden. His attorney, Barry J. Pollack, told the Post there is "no legitimate basis for the Department of Justice to treat WikiLeaks differently than it treats other journalists," and WikiLeaks is "publishing truthful information that is in the public's interest." It is not clear if the Justice Department is also looking into WikiLeaks publishing emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee during the presidential election. Catherine Garcia
The day after announcing it was canceling right-wing pundit Ann Coulter's April 27 on-campus speech, U.C. Berkeley said Thursday she will be able to speak on May 2 in an "appropriate, protectable venue."
The university decided to scrap Coulter's speech because of security fears, but Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said after Coulter said she planned on speaking somewhere in Berkeley on April 27 anyway, he was moved to rethink the decision. "The university has an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment of the Constitution," Dirks said, adding that student safety is also of the utmost importance. Campus police learned of "threats that could pose a grave danger to the speaker, attendees, and those who may wish to lawfully protest the event," he said, and that's what led to the cancelation.
In February, a student protest against another right-wing pundit, Milo Yiannopoulos, was infiltrated by violent outside agitators, leading to his appearance being canceled, and U.C. Police Capt. Alex Yao said Coulter's event will be handled differently by public safety. Coulter was invited to speak on immigration by the Berkeley College Republicans. She has not said if she will appear on the rescheduled date. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said his decision to not run for re-election, and his sudden announcement that he might not even finish out the rest of his term, isn't because of some yet-to-be-revealed scandal.
"Not in any way, shape, or form," he told Politico Thursday. "I've been given more enemas by more people over the last eight years than you can possibly imagine. From the Secret Service to the Democratic Party. I am who I am. If they had something really scandalous, it would've come out a long, long time ago."
Chaffetz was first elected to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district in 2008, and is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He told Politico he's already in talks about future employment and would be "thrilled to have a television relationship," but he's not ruling out a return to politics down the road. "I want to keep those doors open," he said. "I'm not closing any potential future run." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, Russia's Supreme Court ruled that Jehovah's Witnesses are an "extremist" organization and banned the group from the country.
The state-run news agency Tass reports that all of the Christian denomination's assets in Russia, including its headquarters in St. Petersburg, will become state property. "We are greatly disappointed by this development and deeply concerned about how this will affect our religious activity," Yaroslav Sivulskiy, a spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, told Reuters. "We will appeal this decision, and we hope that our legal rights and protections as a peaceful religious group will be fully restored as soon as possible."
Previously, literature passed out by the group has been banned and some members have been arrested or had their property seized, NPR reports. There are about 8 million Jehovah's Witnesses in the world, with 170,000 followers in Russia. Catherine Garcia
A policeman is reportedly dead after a shooter opened fire in a popular Paris tourist area, the Champs-Elysees, The Associated Press reports. The shooter also wounded two other officers before he was reportedly shot and killed by police.
French prosecutors immediately opened a terrorism investigation while French President Francois Hollande said the incident had signs of a "terrorist nature." The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency about two hours after the shooting was first reported; French officials said the suspect was previously known to authorities as an extremist.
A Paris police spokeswoman said the individual had targeted officers and appeared to be acting alone. French police arrested two men earlier this week for allegedly planning a terror attack.
The first round of France's presidential election begins in three days.
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Sarah Palin suggests women should leave if they're facing harassment in the workplace — not 'stick around for a paycheck'
A day after Bill O'Reilly was fired from Fox News, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) dished out some advice to women facing workplace harassment during an interview Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper. "Women don't deserve it. They should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace," said Palin, a former Fox News contributor. "At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through."
Palin said that personally, "as a strong woman," she would encourage women to "feel more empowered" and "take a stand and get out of the place. Or, you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff so that the culture will change." She did note that "corporate culture" at Fox News "obviously has to change." Palin, whose contract with the network was not renewed in June 2015, has said she was let go after she "called somebody out."
At least one of the five women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse over the years did call the company's hotline to report the incident. Though Fox News and O'Reilly paid his accusers roughly $13 million in settlements over the last decade, O'Reilly was not fired until this week, after multiple advertisers jumped ship when the allegations became public earlier this month.
Watch Palin's interview below. Becca Stanek