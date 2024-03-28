Melting polar ice is messing with global timekeeping

Ice loss caused by climate change is slowing the Earth's rotation

Human-caused "global warming is managing to actually measurably affect the rotation of the entire Earth"
Peter Weber, The Week US
published
What happened

So much polar ice is melting and flowing toward the equator that it's influencing how fast the Earth spins, complicating global timekeeping, said a paper published in Nature on Wednesday.

