Blind people will listen to next week's total eclipse

While they can't see the event, they can hear it with a device that translates the sky's brightness into music

Blind Hondurans listen to 2023 eclipse
This technology democratizes the experience of celestial events
(Image credit: Orlando Sierra / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

As millions of people watch the April 8 total solar eclipse, blind and visually impaired people will feel and listen to it with special tools.

