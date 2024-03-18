Where to see the solar eclipse in the 'path of totality'

A total solar eclipse is among the most awesome celestial events you can witness, and millions will have the opportunity to do so on April 8, 2024, when one passes over North America. If you are not one of the lucky people living in its path, you can still make the trek to a better viewpoint — and keep in mind that the next one visible in the contiguous U.S. will not happen until 2044! Here are six cities where you can experience the rare event in the "path of totality," where the eclipse will be total.

Dallas

Dallas is the largest city in the eclipse's path of totality (Image credit: Visit the USA)

Totality begins at 1:40 p.m. CDT and ends at 1:44 p.m. CDT

Dallas is pulling out all the stops for the solar eclipse. It is the largest city in this eclipse's path of totality, and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, AT&T Discovery Center, Reunion Tower, Eyeboretum and Dallas College El Centro campus are hosting special events and viewing parties to mark the occasion. The celebration starts early in downtown Dallas, with interactive art installations, an arts festival, outdoor movie screenings, live music and DJ sets, and goat yoga during the Solar Eclipse Weekend, April 5-8.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Little Rock, Arkansas

Mount Magazine is the highest point in Arkansas (Image credit: zrfphoto / Getty Images)

Totality begins at 1:51 p.m. CDT and ends at 1:54 p.m. CDT

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is making astronomy accessible for all. During the total eclipse, a special viewing station at the Jack Stephens Center will "translate the eclipse into sound waves, allowing everyone, regardless of visual ability, to engage with this astronomical phenomenon," the university said. Kids will have the chance to look through telescopes with protective filters, craft pinhole viewing boxes and get their faces painted with eclipse-themed designs. Safety comes first, so the school plans on distributing 30,000 solar glasses to visitors.

Those wanting a little more space to enjoy the eclipse can leave Little Rock behind and escape to one of the Arkansas state parks in the path of totality. There is Pinnacle Mountain State Park right outside of the city, Woolly Hollow State Park in the Ozark Mountain foothills and Mount Magazine State Park, which is home to Mount Magazine, Arkansas' highest point.

Evansville, Indiana

Downtown Evansville will be a gathering place for eclipse watchers (Image credit: larrybraunphotography.com / Getty Images)

Totality begins at 2:02 p.m. CDT and ends at 2:05 p.m. CDT

Visit Evansville and you will become an eclipse expert in no time. Start by checking out Evansville Museum's Eclipse 2024 live planetarium show, which promises to get attendees "up to date on eclipses past, present and future." On April 7, squeeze in a stop at the University of Evansville's UEclipse, where alumna and astrophysicist Maria Weber will dive deep in her presentation "From Eclipses to Magnetism: The Secret Life of the Sun." On the big day, Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville will be closed to traffic so sky gazers can gather safely to experience the eclipse together.

Cleveland

In Cleveland, the total eclipse is getting the rock star treatment (Image credit: Visit the USA)

Totality begins at 3:13 p.m. EDT and ends at 3:17 p.m. EDT

This is Cleveland's time to shine. It will be all eclipse, all the time at several of the city's landmarks, including the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Families are invited to come down April 6-8 for special hands-on activities, live presentations in the planetarium and a community eclipse watch party. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is even getting in on the action with SolarFest, April 5-7, where visitors can listen to out-of-this-world music by David Bowie and Pink Floyd, take a closer look at celestial-themed artifacts from the vaults, and enter trivia contests.

For the more classically inclined, the Great Lakes Science Center is teaming up with the Cleveland Orchestra and NASA's Glenn Research Center for Total Eclipse Fest 2024, April 6-8. Be sure to catch the orchestra's "Out of this World" concert featuring Mozart and Debussy works and visit the immersive NASA Village for virtual and augmented simulations of walking on Mars and taking a supersonic flight.

Erie, Pennsylvania

The Erie SeaWolves are opening up UPMC Park for an eclipse block party (Image credit: Justin Berl / Getty Images)

Totality begins at 3:16 p.m. EDT and ends at 3:20 p.m. EDT

What is more American than watching the eclipse from a baseball stadium? The Erie SeaWolves are opening up UPMC Park for a free community block party, featuring live music, autograph sessions with SeaWolves players and photos with mascot C. Wolf. For an even wilder time, head over to the Erie Zoo for Zooclipse: Solar Safari. Here, kids can participate in eclipse and solar system-themed activities and zookeepers will share fascinating insights into the relationship between animals and the moon.

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo's waterfront is expected to be a popular vantage point to see the eclipse from (Image credit: Denis Tangney Jr. / Getty Images)

Totality begins at 3:18 p.m. EDT and ends at 3:22 p.m. EDT

When it comes to the total eclipse, Buffalo will definitely not be winging it (ba dum tsh!). Dozens of events have been planned for the big day at restaurants, wineries, parks and planetariums alike. To see the eclipse over Lake Erie, head to Buffalo Harbor State Park (but expect crowds!). For a different water view, make your way to Canalside and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. At the latter, day passes are available to watch the eclipse on board the USS Little Rock; you will even get souvenir eclipse glasses.